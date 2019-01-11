Enes Kanter loves his cheat days, maybe a little too much

Knicks big man Enes Kanter will occasionally tweet photos of what he’s eating on his “cheat days.”

Sometimes it’s way too many cheeseburgers.

Sometimes it’s a mountain of sweets.

Kanter’s most recent cheat day was a burger day, which he tweeted about on Wednesday. He settled down in front of a plate of seven burgers, plus a heaping helping of fries, and went to town.

And wouldn’t you know it, Kanter wasn’t feeling great the next day and had to excuse himself from practice.

Enes Kanter not at practice due to illness. He was at the facility today #Knicks — Chris Iseman (@ChrisIseman) January 10, 2019

It’s entirely possible that something else made Kanter feel sick, but I doubt stuffing himself like that helped.

Through some internet sleuthing, I was able to determine that the restaurant Kanter went to is Elevation Burger in Rye Brook, New York. Luckily for me, Elevation Burger’s menu includes calorie counts, so we can calculate the extent of Kanter’s gluttony.

He says he has three triple burgers with fried egg, which must have been a custom order. The menu includes a double burger with egg at 890 calories, so let’s say the triple is about 1100 calories. Then he’s got what looks like two “paleo burgers,” which are 505 calories each. It looks like the two other burgers are just a single patty, which clocks in at 330 calories each. And then there’s the fries, 520 calories.

That’s a total of roughly 5,500 calories, nearly three times what the average person is supposed to consume in a day.

The Spurs and Thunder played a classic

San Antonio and Oklahoma City played a ridiculous double-overtime game last night, which the Spurs won 154–147. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 56, a career high for him and the most any player has ever scored while playing for Gregg Popovich. Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, had a ridiculous 24-point, 24-assist, 13-rebound triple double.

Seattle closer to an NHL team name?

Key statement re: NHL Seattle Nicknames---



Gary Bettman spoke at length today about trademarks & the importance of them.



Tod Leiweke keeps referencing Times poll - won by Sockeyes



Trending UP:

Sockeyes, Steelheads

Trending DOWN

Metropolitans, Totems, Kraken@KING5Seattle #NHL — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) January 10, 2019

I don’t want to brag but I ranked Sockeyes as the No. 1 option when the franchise was announced. Steelheads wasn’t on the list of names originally trademarked by the franchise but that’s an equally solid choice.

Think you could make that kick? (You can’t.)

Wave of a lifetime

Awesome drone footage of a pod of dolphins swimming alongside a surfer off the Southern California coast. pic.twitter.com/94KVlscAAh — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) January 10, 2019

Soccer at the top of the world

NFL teams are thinking about signing Nikola Jokic

Are you kidding me with this shot?

Ten days into 2019, Dan Evans has already hit Shot of the Year in #AusOpen qualifying 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/g6W9lNsomJ — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 10, 2019

Mike Leach’s latest crackpot theory: Earth is hot, the sun is cold

How about a best of "Random Thoughts with Coach Leach hosted by @bthackery35" to brighten your day?! #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/lrrx4iz1qh — WSU Cougar Football (@WSUCougFB) January 10, 2019

Pete Maravich was a total badass

Pistol Pete showing his “Bullet Ricochet” drill. This is just insane. 😳 pic.twitter.com/osLBPAUCxo — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) January 9, 2019

Even elite athletes fall down the stairs

I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone...the stairs got me... I fell and broke my elbow. pic.twitter.com/RgFLupOEUI — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 9, 2019

Not sports

A Pennsylvania lawyer claims his lawyer’s breathalyzer test may have been thrown off because she was chewing on her coat. ... Al Pacino is set to make his episodic series debut in a new Amazon show from executive producer Jordan Peele about hunting Nazis. ... A massive piece of petrochemical equipment is being towed by two tractor trailers through Edmonton and will take three days to make a 30-minute drive.

This Twitter thread on El Chapo’s IT guy is a wild ride

A jaw-dropping twist this morning to the story of the Colombian IT guy who helped the FBI crack El Chapo's encrypted comms network.

He also helped the feds tap the kingpin's texts w/his wiife, Emma Coronel, taking us deep into the intimacies (and crimes) of their marriage. — Alan Feuer (@alanfeuer) January 9, 2019

Bad day to be driving a convertible

Just your average traffic jam in South Africa 😳 pic.twitter.com/ieCe2rev1v — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2019

Ford made a robotic ass to test its seats

The alternate series finale of Seinfeld

on the Sopranos 20th anniversary we look back on one of the greatest finales in the history of television pic.twitter.com/isa28iivGT — dom nero (@dominicknero) January 10, 2019

Behind the scenes of True Detective Season 3

