Friday’s Hot Clicks: Enes Kanter Ate Seven Cheeseburgers, Then Left Practice With an ‘Illness’

Enes Kanter loves his cheat days, maybe a little too much.

By Dan Gartland
January 11, 2019

Getty Images

Knicks big man Enes Kanter will occasionally tweet photos of what he’s eating on his “cheat days.”

Sometimes it’s way too many cheeseburgers. 

Sometimes it’s a mountain of sweets. 

Kanter’s most recent cheat day was a burger day, which he tweeted about on Wednesday. He settled down in front of a plate of seven burgers, plus a heaping helping of fries, and went to town. 

And wouldn’t you know it, Kanter wasn’t feeling great the next day and had to excuse himself from practice.

It’s entirely possible that something else made Kanter feel sick, but I doubt stuffing himself like that helped.

Through some internet sleuthing, I was able to determine that the restaurant Kanter went to is Elevation Burger in Rye Brook, New York. Luckily for me, Elevation Burger’s menu includes calorie counts, so we can calculate the extent of Kanter’s gluttony. 

He says he has three triple burgers with fried egg, which must have been a custom order. The menu includes a double burger with egg at 890 calories, so let’s say the triple is about 1100 calories. Then he’s got what looks like two “paleo burgers,” which are 505 calories each. It looks like the two other burgers are just a single patty, which clocks in at 330 calories each. And then there’s the fries, 520 calories. 

That’s a total of roughly 5,500 calories, nearly three times what the average person is supposed to consume in a day. 

The Spurs and Thunder played a classic

San Antonio and Oklahoma City played a ridiculous double-overtime game last night, which the Spurs won 154–147. LaMarcus Aldridge scored 56, a career high for him and the most any player has ever scored while playing for Gregg Popovich. Russell Westbrook, meanwhile, had a ridiculous 24-point, 24-assist, 13-rebound triple double. 

Seattle closer to an NHL team name?

I don’t want to brag but I ranked Sockeyes as the No. 1 option when the franchise was announced. Steelheads wasn’t on the list of names originally trademarked by the franchise but that’s an equally solid choice. 

The best of SI

Jeff Fisher doesn’t really care about all your 7–9 jokes. ... Four years after Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston went first and second in the draft, neither has had much success. ... Rams defensive back Sam Shields will play a key role this weekend after missing two years due to concussions

Around the sports world

Nick Young is accused of hitting a man below the belt and stealing his phone. ... This 10-year-old snowboarder managed to nail a double backflip. ... Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C, as it’s known) renamed its athletic teams the Triceratops and got an awesome logo. ... A Northwestern basketball fan known for shrieking like a maniac during games just got shut down. ... A nagging hip injury is forcing Andy Murray to retire from tennis and the Australian Open could be his last tournament.

Think you could make that kick? (You can’t.)

Wave of a lifetime

Soccer at the top of the world

NFL teams are thinking about signing Nikola Jokic

Nikola's passing is superhuman!

Are you kidding me with this shot?

Mike Leach’s latest crackpot theory: Earth is hot, the sun is cold

Pete Maravich was a total badass

Even elite athletes fall down the stairs

Not sports

A Pennsylvania lawyer claims his lawyer’s breathalyzer test may have been thrown off because she was chewing on her coat. ... Al Pacino is set to make his episodic series debut in a new Amazon show from executive producer Jordan Peele about hunting Nazis. ... A massive piece of petrochemical equipment is being towed by two tractor trailers through Edmonton and will take three days to make a 30-minute drive

This Twitter thread on El Chapo’s IT guy is a wild ride

Bad day to be driving a convertible

Ford made a robotic ass to test its seats

The alternate series finale of Seinfeld

Behind the scenes of True Detective Season 3

A good song

I’ve been listening to Led Zeppelin III a bunch lately.

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

