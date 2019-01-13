Watch: UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi Will Make You Want to Get Up and Dance Thanks to This Floor Routine

Katelyn Ohashi's floor routine is too perfect.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 13, 2019

It's not common to see true perfection in sports, but UCLA's Katelyn Ohashi provided us all just that on Saturday.

In 2018, Ohashi was the NCAA co-champion in the floor exercise, finished the regular season as No. 1 in the nation and scored three perfect 10s on floor exercises.

In 2019, she is going viral for what many would consider one of the best floor routines they've ever seen.

Thanks to a certain flair and an accompanying soundtrack that included classic hits such as "September" by Earth, Wind and Fire, "I Want You Back" by The Jackson 5 and "The Way You Make Me Feel" by Michael Jackson in addition to others, Ohashi dazzled the judges and earned a perfect score for this showing.

If Ohashi can work in the music from some classic video games in her next floor exercise, she might just break the internet.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)