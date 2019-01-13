Who doesn't love a good callback to their childhood?

On Friday when BYU and Utah faced off in gymnastics, one member of the BYU squad decided she wanted to shout out one of her favorite games with her floor routine.

So, Shannon Evans, who previously performed a shark-attack themed routine, according to Yahoo Sports, decided to break out the music from the Nintendo classic Super Mario Bros. to provide the soundtrack for her fabulous floor routine.

Shannon Evans scores a 9.900 with a fun Mario themed floor routine #BYUgym #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/sZ6b3Dkud4 — BYUtv Sports (@byutvsports) January 12, 2019

Evans scored a 9.900 out of 10, but the Cougars lost the meet to the Utes 197.250 to 196.475.