1. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN college basketball analyst Bill Walton. In all honesty, calling it an "interview" is probably not accurate. I welcomed Walton to the show and then he spoke for about 40 minutes and it was magical.

Toward the end of the interview, things took a little bit of a turn when I asked Walton if he had a bucket list. The 66-year old legend used that question to open up about the pain and suffering he went through because of a back injury and how it left him contemplating suicide. Walton explained how he went from that fragile state to being, in his words, the luckiest guy in the world, today.

On this week's SI Media Podcast (https://t.co/c1yuL92IYk), Bill Walton opened up about contemplating suicide 10 years ago while dealing with an extreme back pain and his words were extremely powerful and moving. pic.twitter.com/A3Z5PEdrjG — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 16, 2019

In addition to Walton dropping serious life philosophy on the podcast, he also talked about his broadcasting career, his broadcasting philosophy, his love of the Grateful Dead, not having a TV as a kid and why he doesn't like being interviewed.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

2. Speaking of powerful messages, Scott Van Pelt delievered one on SportsCenter on Tuesday night about the anniversary of his father's passing. I would imagine this hits home for anyone who has lost someone close to them.

3. Remember that story about Jimmy Butler beating the Timberwolves starters with third-stringers as his teammates during a practice last a couple of months ago? Joel Embiid certainly didn't forget it and dropped this on Twitter last night after Philly destroyed Minnesota, 149-107.

It was an honor to be part of the 3rd stringers and get a win against real NBA starters #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/uPw7F0WjLo — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 16, 2019

4. Klay Thompson was so excited about finding out that he's beating former teammates Zaza Pachulia in dunks this season that he paused his postgame press conference Tuesday night to text Pachulia with some trash talk.

Klay Thompson learns he is beating Zaza Pachulia 11-1 in dunks this season, says he’s going to text Zaza that stat, then does it — mid interview pic.twitter.com/T0xEhukU6p — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 16, 2019

5. Not only does this picture perfectly represent the WWE in the late '90s, but the Freddie Kitchens shoutout is tremendous.

We agree - Freddie Kitchens is the man.



Someone at a 1998 WWF match was a big fan 👀



(H/T to our guys on @reddit for the find [r/browns, u/porkchopps]!) pic.twitter.com/VFChSRNINt — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2019

6. Current WWE superstar A.J. Styles does a PERFECT impression of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With the Patriots playing the Chiefs on Sunday, let's remember what happened in 2014 when Kansas City blew out New England.

IN CLOSING: How has Michigan State not fired interim president John Engler yet after he said Larry Nassar's survivors were "enjoying the spotlight?"