Traina Thoughts: Bill Walton on Going From Suicidal Thoughts to Being 'Luckiest Guy in the World'

Bill Walton opens up about contemplating suicide and becoming the "luckiest guy in the world."

By Jimmy Traina
January 16, 2019

1. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN college basketball analyst Bill Walton. In all honesty, calling it an "interview" is probably not accurate. I welcomed Walton to the show and then he spoke for about 40 minutes and it was magical.

Toward the end of the interview, things took a little bit of a turn when I asked Walton if he had a bucket list. The 66-year old legend used that question to open up about the pain and suffering he went through because of a back injury and how it left him contemplating suicide. Walton explained how he went from that fragile state to being, in his words, the luckiest guy in the world, today. 

In addition to Walton dropping serious life philosophy on the podcast, he also talked about his broadcasting career, his broadcasting philosophy, his love of the Grateful Dead, not having a TV as a kid and why he doesn't like being interviewed.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

2. Speaking of powerful messages, Scott Van Pelt delievered one on SportsCenter on Tuesday night about the anniversary of his father's passing. I would imagine this hits home for anyone who has lost someone close to them.

3. Remember that story about Jimmy Butler beating the Timberwolves starters with third-stringers as his teammates during a practice last a couple of months ago? Joel Embiid certainly didn't forget it and dropped this on Twitter last night after Philly destroyed Minnesota, 149-107.

4. Klay Thompson was so excited about finding out that he's beating former teammates Zaza Pachulia in dunks this season that he paused his postgame press conference Tuesday night to text Pachulia with some trash talk.

5. Not only does this picture perfectly represent the WWE in the late '90s, but the Freddie Kitchens shoutout is tremendous.

6. Current WWE superstar A.J. Styles does a PERFECT impression of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With the Patriots playing the Chiefs on Sunday, let's remember what happened in 2014 when Kansas City blew out New England.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: How has Michigan State not fired interim president John Engler yet after he said Larry Nassar's survivors were "enjoying the spotlight?"

