For anyone who doubted free-agent reliever Adam Ottavino when he said he would strike out Babe Ruth “every time,” this should convince you.

Newly modernized footage posted to YouTube this week shows Ruth and Lou Gehrig taking batting practice before an exhibition game in Brooklyn in April 1931. The original film was shot in slow motion by Fox Movietone News, a newsreel company, and preserved by the University of South Carolina’s Moving Image Research Collection. Here it is sped up to the modern standard of 60 frames per second.

Those are supposed to be two of the greatest hitters of all time? Ruth looks at times like he’s about to fall over or spin himself into the ground. In any later era, that slide step he did would have made it impossible to time pitches correctly. Gehrig looks a little more like he’d fit in in the modern era, but either guy would stick out like a sore thumb to any scout used to watching the game in the 21st century.

And yet, Ruth and Gehrig were as good in 1931 as any other year. Ruth hit .373 with 46 home runs and 162 RBI, while Gehrig batted .341 with a .446 on-base percentage, 46 homers and 185 RBI. I bet a time-traveling Justin Smoak could have done the same thing, though.

Still, the footage is really cool. It’s awesome to see two of the best players of their era in a modern-quality video and hear the sounds of the ballpark from nearly 90 years ago.

Jimmy Butler still hates the Wolves

Jimmy Butler’s exit from Minnesota was as messy as can be. Remember when he showed up at Timberwolves practice for the first time in weeks, assembled a group of players from the bottom of the roster and proceeded to whoop the Minnesota starters in a scrimmage? Joel Embiid does.

It was an honor to be part of the 3rd stringers and get a win against real NBA starters #TheProcess pic.twitter.com/uPw7F0WjLo — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 16, 2019

Embiid doesn’t even really have anything to do with this beef, but you know he can’t resist an opportunity to talk trash.

The Warriors scored 51 in one quarter

The Warriors absolutely embarrassed the Nuggets last night, scoring 51 first-quarter points in a 142–111 win that moved them past Denver for first place in the West.

Kevin Durant scored 17 points in the quarter all by himself and the Warriors hit a franchise-record 10 threes. With DeMarcus Cousins set to make his Golden State debut on Friday, don’t be shocked if the Warriors never relinquish first place.

I’d rather see Gritty in goal

Austin is getting an MLS team and its officially sanctioned chants are not great

Knicks try to figure out English slang

We’re brushing up on our English slang before we hit the streets of London 🇬🇧 How many did you get right? 🤣👇#NBALondon pic.twitter.com/xeCXeKPpQZ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 15, 2019

Gotta love a good spin-o-rama

I hope he throws his arms up like he’s signaling a touchdown after every made putt

I'm so official all I need is a whistle. 🦓@CurtisLuck6 is looking stylish on the @Desert_Classic range. pic.twitter.com/hMfFYfc6Pb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 15, 2019

Jim Boeheim said Zion Williamson is like Charles Barkley but “not as fat”

And& Barkley called up The Dan Patrick Show to surprise Boeheim with his response.

A deep dive on the Rams-Titans Super Bowl

Not sports

TSA workers, who aren’t getting paid as the government remains shut down, used the speakers at New York’s Kennedy Airport to play explicit versions of rap songs. ... There are two documentaries about the Fyre Fest disaster debuting this week and the makers are beefing with each other. ... People are flocking to a small town in Maine to see a perfect disc of rotating ice that formed on a river. ... The Flat Earth International Conference is organizing a cruise, which will presumably stay away from the edges of the ocean. ... Ohio State has a vending machine that serves pizza.

Joe Walsh was smart to give up drinking

This is all great but Joe Walsh is the greatest https://t.co/kLkyzKB1MQ pic.twitter.com/3mr9mOW3gy — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) January 15, 2019

That’s one dangerous amateur music video

Caught on camera: Women twerking on top of an SUV on Interstate 64 in St. Louis. We asked police to review this video. They condemned the behavior, but say no one called them to report Monday's incident.



Full story on @ksdknews: https://t.co/Ur5cQfJAuJ pic.twitter.com/QhAagztMS5 — Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) January 15, 2019

A good song

