Watch: Calder Hodge, 13, Born with No Tibia Bones Dreams of Playing Football

Calder Hodge aspires to reach the NFL and help the Texans win the Super Bowl.

By Kaelen Jones
January 17, 2019

Calder Hodge is unlike any high school quarterback in the country.

Hodge, 13, is pursuing his dream of becoming an NFL quarterback. He even told KPRC TV's Lainie Fritz that he envisions himself leading the Texans to a Super Bowl.

But to do so, Hodge will have to conquer odds that others peers don't face.

Hodge was born without tibia bones and had his legs amputated. He uses prosthetics to play football.

Hodge trains with Rischad Whitfield, owner of Blitz Football. Whitfield has reportedly trained the likes of several NFL stars, including Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Deandre Hopkins and Andre Johnson.

Hodge said he transferred to a new school in hopes of becoming his team's No. 1 quarterback.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message