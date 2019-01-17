Calder Hodge is unlike any high school quarterback in the country.

Hodge, 13, is pursuing his dream of becoming an NFL quarterback. He even told KPRC TV's Lainie Fritz that he envisions himself leading the Texans to a Super Bowl.

But to do so, Hodge will have to conquer odds that others peers don't face.

Hodge was born without tibia bones and had his legs amputated. He uses prosthetics to play football.

From last night's Sports Sunday, @KPRC2Lainie shares the inspiring story of Calder Hodge (@calder_Qb7). Born with no tibia bones, the 13 year old uses prosthetics to play the sport he loves. @footwork_king1 @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/JcIhoo9R0H — Alex Radow (@alexradow) January 14, 2019

Hodge trains with Rischad Whitfield, owner of Blitz Football. Whitfield has reportedly trained the likes of several NFL stars, including Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, Deandre Hopkins and Andre Johnson.

Hodge said he transferred to a new school in hopes of becoming his team's No. 1 quarterback.