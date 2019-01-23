1. If you follow me on Twitter, you know that I've said a few times that Dee Ford's lined-up-in-the-neutral-zone penalty was the most hard-to-believe play of the day on Sunday. New video has emerged of a mic'd up Ford, who was also in complete disbelief that he was flagged for the offsides penalty on a third-and-10 play in which Kansas City picked off Tom Brady only to have the play negated because of Ford's blunder.

The video is pretty cringeworthy in that you can't help but feel bad for Ford while also wondering how the mistake could happen.

Dee Ford oh no 😰 pic.twitter.com/ap4EbDWBIO — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) January 23, 2019

The sound of Ford's voice says it all. Poor guy still had no clue he was lined up in the neutral zone after the play. Ouch.

2. This week's Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two conversations. First up, New York Post sports media columnist and reporter, Andrew Marchand joins the show to talk about Tony Romo’s call of the AFC Championship, the big payday that awaits him and potential suitors. We also discuss how LeBron James moving out West has hurt the NBA ratings, ESPN’s big UFC day and much more.

Following Marchand, Rolling Stone chief TV critic, Alan Sepinwall, calls in to talk about his new book, The Sopranos Sessions and all things Sopranos as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Thanks goodness Roger Goodell and the NFL made sure to move the Rams to Los Angeles even though everyone know people in L.A. didn't care about football.

In LA, 2.1 million watched Rams - Saints while 2.5 million watched Pats - Chiefs. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) January 22, 2019

4. This clip perfectly sums up Fox News and Laura Ingraham.

Raymond Arroyo: "Asking Bill Goodell..."

Laura Ingraham: "Patrick Goodell"

Raymond Arroyo: "No No No"

Laura Ingraham: "Patrick Goodell"

Raymond Arroyo: "Bill Goodell, Isn't it? What's his name? Roger Goodell. We're both wrong." pic.twitter.com/kNAmtNmzBE — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) January 23, 2019

5. As I say each Wednesday, the best thing in the WWE right now is heel Daniel Bryan. Last night, he torched Vince McMahon and Baby Boomers while sounding like someone who might run for office in 2020.

Tell us how you really feel, Daniel Bryan 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ph8e3ZDW0M — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) January 23, 2019

6. Here's why I stopped getting upset about the MLB Hall of Fame years ago: Two writers voted for Placido Polanco. How can you take anything related to the HOF seriously when this nonsense goes on?

Placido Polanco let’s goooooo pic.twitter.com/y88kTrCpFC — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) January 22, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: There was a lot of controversy recently about a Gillette commercial. Here is the best spoof of it that you'll see, via my podcast producer, Lou Pellegrino.

IN CLOSING: People are still writing Barry Bonds steroids columns. I can't think of a more tired topic in the history of sports.