Traina Thoughts: Video of Chiefs' Dee Ford Asking Teammates If He Was Offsides Against Patriots Is So Unpleasent To Watch

The moment Kansas City's Dee Ford realized he was offsides against the Patriots is painful to watch.

By Jimmy Traina
January 23, 2019

1. If you follow me on Twitter, you know that I've said a few times that Dee Ford's lined-up-in-the-neutral-zone penalty was the most hard-to-believe play of the day on Sunday. New video has emerged of a mic'd up Ford, who was also in complete disbelief that he was flagged for the offsides penalty on a third-and-10 play in which Kansas City picked off Tom Brady only to have the play negated because of Ford's blunder.

The video is pretty cringeworthy in that you can't help but feel bad for Ford while also wondering how the mistake could happen.

The sound of Ford's voice says it all. Poor guy still had no clue he was lined up in the neutral zone after the play. Ouch. 

2. This week's Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two conversations. First up, New York Post sports media columnist and reporter, Andrew Marchand joins the show to talk about Tony Romo’s call of the AFC Championship, the big payday that awaits him and potential suitors. We also discuss how LeBron James moving out West has hurt the NBA ratings, ESPN’s big UFC day and much more.

Following Marchand, Rolling Stone chief TV critic, Alan Sepinwall, calls in to talk about his new book, The Sopranos Sessions and all things Sopranos as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Thanks goodness Roger Goodell and the NFL made sure to move the Rams to Los Angeles even though everyone know people in L.A. didn't care about football.

4. This clip perfectly sums up Fox News and Laura Ingraham.

5. As I say each Wednesday, the best thing in the WWE right now is heel Daniel Bryan. Last night, he torched Vince McMahon and Baby Boomers while sounding like someone who might run for office in 2020.

6. Here's why I stopped getting upset about the MLB Hall of Fame years ago: Two writers voted for Placido Polanco. How can you take anything related to the HOF seriously when this nonsense goes on?

 

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: There was a lot of controversy recently about a Gillette commercial. Here is the best spoof of it that you'll see, via my podcast producer, Lou Pellegrino. 

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here.And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: People are still writing Barry Bonds steroids columns. I can't think of a more tired topic in the history of sports.

