There’s no question that Patrick Mahomes is the most purely athletic quarterback in the NFL. Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson might be faster, but no one has the natural physical tools that Mahomes does. He made so many ridiculous improvisational throws this season, escaping pressure and throwing from different arm angles. He was also an MLB draft pick out of high school. So it should come as no surprise that he can just goof around at a driving range and hit shots better than most people could dream of while not even really trying.

He’s just messing around, hitting golf balls like they’re baseballs, and yet he never whiffs or even comes close to making anything but solid contact.

Golf skills apparently run in the family, handed down from his dad, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes.

“My favorite hobby especially this offseason was probably golf,” Mahomes said in a radio interview before the start of the season. “I really tried to get into golf. My dad played so it’s something else I compete against him in. He is definitely better, but I did beat him when he came to Kansas City one time. That was my only time I’ve ever beat him, though.”

I know a lot of Patriots fans will email me, so I’ll just make the joke myself: He has plenty of time to play golf now.

NFL players hit like a ton of bricks

This one is for every Patriots hater out there! I got y’all! pic.twitter.com/q0WAbDfrpL — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) January 24, 2019

Jets safety Jamal Adams thought it would be a funny joke to tackle Pat the Patriot at the Pro Bowl. It ended up putting the guy inside the suit in the hospital.

“I didn’t hit him that hard, man,” Adams told ESPN. “All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard.”

Overtime buzzer-beater!

STORM MURPHY WITH THE BUZZER BEATER‼️‼️‼️ TERRIERS TAKE DOWN SAMFORD IN OVERTIME #SCTOP10 #CONQUERANDPREVAIL pic.twitter.com/TNEnW6TaPV — Wofford Basketball (@WoffordMBB) January 25, 2019

An obstacle course honestly beats the Pro Bowl

Sorry to hear this, Mrs. Pochettino

"I see you more than my wife!" 👀@SpursOfficial boss Mauricio Pochettino was not impressed to see a familiar face among the assembled media this afternoon 😂 #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/dZ5eoEDDME — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) January 23, 2019

Way downtown!

🗣️ FROM FULL COURT. @HofstraMBB finished the first half vs. James Madison in STYLE pic.twitter.com/YncEaB8ciS — SI College Hoops (@si_ncaabb) January 25, 2019

Sums up your 2019 Wizards

Steven Adams isn’t quite Giannis

Leapfrog defense

Terrance Ferguson is out here jumping over people ... 😳 pic.twitter.com/hM7GffEu4d — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 25, 2019

P.K. Subban says a player bit him during a fight, this was the response by Vegas fans

The drama of “Bite-gate” continues. This is a real billboard in Las Vegas today.



Stick tap to @Hobbit311 for the awesome photo



If you want to read the full story here it is- https://t.co/vHsj1LgADx #VegasBorn #Preds pic.twitter.com/Qvzu3aLL6b — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 24, 2019

Not sports

ABC released the first part of its documentary about hilarious Silicon Valley scam artist Elizabeth Holmes. ... A drunk Maine man got in the wrong Lyft car and tried to break into the house it took him to. ... A Finnish tech startup is trying to make food literally out of thin air.

New York is gross because sometimes a hawk throws pigeon feathers down on you

If they did this at SI they’d just hear a lot of arguments about whether it’s OK to cut a donut in half

New: Sky News reporters have just been told 32 cameras and microphones are being installed all around their newsrooms. Sky News is going to livestream everything that happens in the newsroom online and on a dedicated channel from 5:30am to 10:30pm, calling it “Sky News Raw”. — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) January 24, 2019

One complex puzzle

A North Carolina man spent more than two years making this elaborate metal puzzle box.

A good song

