Patriots Mascot Hospitalized After Jets Safety Jamal Adams Tackles Him

Jamal Adams' tackle reportedly sent the Patriots mascot to the hosptial.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 24, 2019

Jets safety Jamal Adams said he wasn't tying to injure Pat Patriots when he tackled the Patriots' mascot on Wednesday at the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge, reports ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Adams said he was told that the person inside the costume was hospitalized on Thursday. 

"He [the mascot] was running around and everybody was booing him, so I said, ‘You know what? Let me go tackle him,’ Adams said. "I didn’t hit him that hard, man. All jokes aside, I didn’t hit him that hard. I don’t know what’s really going on, but they did tell me he’s in the hospital. My intention was never to hurt him. it was all about just a joke but I definitely want to check on him and make sure everything is good. At the end of the day we were out here just having fun and it wasn’t nothing intentionally to try to hurt the guy."

The NFL hasn't confirmed the mascot went to the hospital. The Pro Bowl is Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

 

