Kyle ‘Afro Fish’ Troup Is the Only Professional Bowler You Need to Know

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Who knew bowlers could have so much swag?

By Dan Gartland
January 29, 2019

The only time you probably think about professional bowling is when you’re flipping through the sports channels on a Sunday afternoon and are greeted by visions of men in pajama-like outfits knocking down strikes in front of a small crowd in a mid-sized American city. 

This week that mid-sized American city was Lubbock, and you may have waited just a moment to flip the channel after seeing Kyle Troup—who looks like a long-lost member of The Bee Gees—and his audacious celebrations. 

With only three tournament wins in eight seasons on the PBA Tour, Troup hasn’t really made a name for himself as a bowler yet. But with style like that he’s undoubtedly the most interesting guy on tour. 

As this undated photo from a sponsor’s website shows, he also used to rock cornrows before blowing out the fro. 

Ultimate Bowling Products

Troup doesn’t just rock the fro at the bowling alley. He worked at Wendy’s before he was full-time on the PBA circuit, and the big hair was on full display behind the counter. He even got to put his “Afro Fish” nickname on his name tag.  

Where does Troup get the style from? His dad, of course—longtime PBA bowler Guppy Troup, who was known for having his own flair on the lanes. 

As for the tournament itself, the PBA Lubbock Sports Open, Troup finished third after losing to eventual champion Dick Allen in the semifinals and pocketed a cool $8,000 prize. 

