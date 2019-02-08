Jim Gray Radio Interview Gets Super Awkward Thanks To Questions About Tom Brady and Oprah

Watch Jim Gray get annoyed with radio hosts when asked about Tom Brady and Oprah.

By Jimmy Traina
February 08, 2019

Please don't ask Jim Gray about his relationship with Tom Brady and Oprah Winfrey.

The Westwood One radio host, who interviews the Patriots quarterback during halftime of every Monday Night Football game during the regular season, appeared on Boston's Toucher and Rich show from Radio Row during Super Bowl week in Atlanta and things did not go well.

The hosts started the interview by saying that they were "fascinated" by Gray's relationship with Brady and asked him about being seen during Brady's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on OWN last June.  

Gray said he had been invited to dinner by Oprah that night, which surprised the hosts. Gray, though, didn't think his friendship with Oprah was newsworthy enough to garner such a reaction. 

"Why would my dinner plans be of any interest to anyone?"

As the hosts pressed on with more questions about the dinner involving Jim, Oprah and Tom, Gray grew visibly more uncomfortable. After being told he seemed "secretive" about it, Gray said, "Get to the end point." That led to one host telling Gray, "You just won't answer any questions. It's boring. You're being defensive." Gray retorted, "It's a stupid question." 

After three minutes and 23 seconds of the back-and-forth, one of the hosts told Gray to "go" and the interview abruptly ended. 

You really need to watch the whole thing to believe what you're seeing. 

