Report: Alleged Super Bowl Ticket Scammer Caught After Being Rude to Spa Worker

Georgia businessman Ketan Shah was said to be missing after allegedly scamming nearly a dozen people of more than $75,000.

By Kaelen Jones
February 14, 2019

Have you ever gotten away with something you know you shouldn't have and can't live with the guilt, so you just spazz out? I'm not sure if that's what happened here, but I'm not saying it didn't.

A man named Ketan Shah allegedly pulled off a near-$1 million Super Bowl ticket scam in Georgia. According to ABC10 San Diego, some of the victims included several of Shah's family members, including his mother. (I never did this, but I know of kids who got in trouble for stealing, like, $10 from their parents. But a grown adult scamming their mother out of legitimate moneya reported $36,000is... something. I'll say that.)

Shah apparently vanished after not following up on promises which netted him the money. His wife said he was in the midst of a mid-life crisis.

Investigators followed his trail to Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma and Las Vegas. Then Shah reached Temecula, Calif., where he visited Pechanga Resort and Casino.

While visiting the resort, Shah was apparently difficult with 19-year-old spa concierge David Halliday. Shah, accompanied by a woman, demanded service ahead of others.

"He came in with his girlfriend," Halliday said. "Just from the offset, he seemed a bit different from the usual guests we have in the spa."

Shah was paying with cash too, which prompted Halliday to google the guest's name. After seeing results come up surrounding the alleged ticket scam, Halliday alerted security, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department was brought in before arresting Shah.

Shah is expected to be extradited to Georgia to face theft charges. And he'll probably receive a stern talking to from his mother once he's back, too.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message