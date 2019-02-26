Talk about a life changing day

Veteran NHL center Mikael Granlund will need to catch his breath after his life got turned upside down Monday.

Granlund, who has played each of his seven NHL seasons for the Wild, was traded at the deadline to the Predators. And the trade couldn’t have come at a worse time. Wild GM Paul Fenton told reporters that he had to deliver the news to Granlund while he was with his wife, who was in labor.

“I did talk to him as a father and now a grandfather,” Nashville GM David Poile told reporters. “I didn’t even say anything to him about the trade for five minutes. I told him how important it was for him to take care of his wife and the baby and what a great day this is for he and his family.

“We’ll have more of a hockey conversation with him after the baby's born.”

Granlund now faces the unenviable task of picking up and moving right after welcoming a newborn baby. Hopefully his wife will have someone else around to help with diapers.

The ovation Dirk deserved

Wow. Legendary coach @DocRivers STOPS THE GAME to hop on the P.A. system and call @swish41 the greatest.#MFFL pic.twitter.com/ESOOFmdcNp — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) February 26, 2019

Clippers coach Doc Rivers commandeered the microphone at the end of last night’s game against the Mavericks to tell everyone at Staples Center to give it up for Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk was clearly moved by the gesture, as was his coach.

Rick Carlisle on the gesture: "One of the greatest things I've ever seen." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 26, 2019

James Harden’s streak is over

Hawks quadruple-team on Harden to end his 30pts+ streak pic.twitter.com/zkQgu9Wwd9 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) February 26, 2019

James Harden’s streak of 30-point games is over at 32, thanks in part to the Hawks’ ferocious defense on a meaningless last possession. The game was well out of reach when Harden got the ball in the final seconds, but the Hawks blanketed Harden with four defenders, preventing him from getting a last shot off and leaving him with 28 points for the night.

Who throws a shoe? Honestly.

Boogie threw Jeremy Lamb's shoe into the crowd and got t'ed up. pic.twitter.com/BNG0tdDpOJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2019

New look for D-Wade

LaVar Ball isn’t the only basketball dad with his son on gear

LeBron rocking some Bronny James gear at shootaround pic.twitter.com/aSxL5cBUpx — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 25, 2019

Scary moment for KAT

Karl-Anthony Towns says he’s “blessed to be alive and talking right now.” Towns says there was a 5 percent chance he would survive the crash he was involved in last Thursday. He and a team trainer were rear-ended on 35W by a semi traveling 35-45 miles per hour #MNTimberwolves pic.twitter.com/i7tsPHZZah — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) February 25, 2019

Doing too much

This gag never gets old

John Tortorella pauses his press conference to talk to the mom of a reporter when she calls a phone on the podium pic.twitter.com/J4OwOhuYA3 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 25, 2019

I can’t stop laughing at this

when it’s a no-disqualification match but you also need to keep your pants up pic.twitter.com/yDHGfT1qqo — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) February 26, 2019

What a buzzer-beater!

No one can figure out how this dead whale ended up in the middle of the Amazon. ... A WWE props worker detained an alleged drunk driver who tried to flee the scene of a crime. ... An Israeli spacecraft is bringing 30 million pages of human knowledge and leaving it on the moon. ... A Scottish woman returned from a trip to Australia and was shocked to find a snake stowed away in her shoe.

It’s not just dogs who chase their own tails

Hey Siri. Show me the opposite of a cat. pic.twitter.com/u2FkluDaHZ — Rt. Hon. Bison Sexhorn (@Brainmage) February 25, 2019

