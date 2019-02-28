Thursday’s Hot Clicks: NFL Network Reporter Falls Victim to Classic Bulging Disc Blooper

NFL Network

He didn’t say “disc.”

By Dan Gartland
February 28, 2019

A classic of the genre

Rob Gronkowski’s future is the biggest storyline in New England this NFL offseason. Will he return for a tenth season or will persistent back injuries force him to retire before age 30? Let’s go to NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi for the latest. 

Giardi’s flub is so endearing because he immediately realized what a grave error he’d made and he and host Andrew Siciliano didn’t even try to hide their embarrassment. Compare that to Steve Levy, the original dick bulger, who desperately tried to keep it together only to see the broadcast slowly go off the rails. 

Giardi joins a long line of successors to Levy’s original flub, including...

NESN’s Sarah Davis:

MSG’s Al Trautwig:

NFL Network’s Jane Slater:

And many more

You can’t make up the Mets’ misfortunes

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo didn’t work out Wednesday or play in an exhibition game because he had food poisoning? How’d he come down with that? He made himself some chicken but didn’t cook it thoroughly enough. 

“He cooked some chicken and didn’t know how to cook, so he was throwing up all night,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters. “We have to teach him how to cook so he doesn’t miss any more games.”

First they had to teach Matt Harvey how to pee, now they have to teach Nimmo how to cook. 

The best of SI

Much of the media coverage of the Robert Kraft scandal got it all wrong. ... Here’s what the Space Jam sequel should look like and who should star. ... Is Nick Foles the right guy to replace Blake Bortles in Jacksonville?

Around the sports world

Johnny Manziel was kicked out of the CFL and essentially banned from the league. ... Sumo wrestlers have been banned from growing beards. ... Donald Trump’s lawyer testified that Trump inflated his net worth by $4 billion in an attempt to secure a loan to bid for the Bills

Second time in a week an SEC game ends with stuff on the floor

Last week it was Georgia losing to Mississippi State after a fan threw a stuffed animal on the floor and a technical foul was called against UGA. Now it’s fans in Oxford showering the court with trash after a controversial call in Ole Miss-Tennessee.

Good news for other NFC East fans

Circus buzzer-beater by Dwyane Wade

Vince Carter will do this until the end of the world

View this post on Instagram

Vince Carter hangs for the @atlhawks bucket!

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

One of the worst own goals you’ll ever see

One of the prettiest goals you’ll ever see

Make yourself at home

This guy’s form is atrocious, but he still set a world record

Ankles. Broken.

I can’t believe I’d forgotten about this

I’m starting to think John Elway is no good at his job

The Orioles will have this Frank Robinson tribute on their signature warehouses

Not sports

A Florida teen was seriously injured when he fell through the roof of a school during a wrestling match. ... Scientists believe they can engineer brewing yeast to produce the active components of marijuana. ... The former New Jersey school official known as the “pooperintendent” is suing police over the release of his mug shot. ... Americans use more toilet paper than any other country

Where have I seen this before?

Tortoises the size of golf balls!

The FBI found an enormous stash of human bones in a man’s house

This Canadian roller coaster has a 90-degree drop

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

