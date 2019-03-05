You can see how much it meant to him

Dwyane Wade made a dream come true for Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter after Atlanta’s game against the Heat last night.

Huerter grew up in upstate New York idolizing Wade, wearing his shoes and jersey number. He had to wear No. 4 at Maryland because the Terps retired 3 for Juan Dixon but he switched right back to Wade’s number after being taken in the first round by the Hawks.

After the game, Wade approached Huerter and said he wanted to swap jerseys with him.

“For as long as I can remember, me and my brother would wear his shoes when we were younger,” Huerter told reporters. “We’d watch his game. He was really one of the first NBA guys I looked up to.”

As you can tell by Huerter’s face, he was clearly floored by the request.

“Earlier in the year, a good friend told me about him when he was younger that he used to wear my shoes and the No. 3 because of me, he looked up to me,” Wade said in an on-court interview with Fox Sports Sun. “So I knew I was going to surprise the last time we played them. But I really like his game. He’s someone since preseason when we played him to all the way up to now he’s gotten so much better. So from one No. 3 to another, I thought I’d switch jerseys with him.”

“The look on his face, I understood it meant a lot to him,” Wade added later.

That’s definitely the highlight of Huerter’s first NBA season.

The Lakers are pretty much cooked

Kuzma pushes LeBron on defense pic.twitter.com/I7crShyiE9 — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 5, 2019

The Lakers dropped their third game in a row last night against the Clippers. They’re 3–9 since the beginning of February (30–34 overall) and currently 5 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot in the West. No one enjoyed it as much as Clippers guard Patrick Beverley.

Patrick Beverley, before the season, said the Clippers were the best team in Los Angeles.



Tonight, he ate it up as the Clippers beat the Lakers to push the Lakers to the brink of elimination in the playoff race. pic.twitter.com/fKMOq3N24g — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 5, 2019

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley celebrates win over Lakers pic.twitter.com/sxDmoizxC0 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 5, 2019

These kids are geniuses

A group of 13-year-olds in Vancouver sprung into action when an eight-year-old boy nearly fell off a ski lift. They fashioned a makeshift landing pad out of materials they found around them. Perhaps it’s surprising, then, to learn that an episode of MacGyver was filmed at that same ski resort.

For only $500, Antonio Brown will record an extremely awkward video for you

Antonio Brown is charging $500 a pop through Cameo for messages like this "I hear it's your second anniversary.... wedding.... (smile)" pic.twitter.com/r87wavUkoh — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 4, 2019

Brandon Nimmo has a career in broadcasting waiting for him

He makes this look way too easy

Doncic got cooked

He got his revenge, though

Luka hits it from halfcourt! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z0iYi3V60L — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 5, 2019

The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry even extends to the ice

Even a charity game can’t stop two rivals from going at each other #cawlidgehockey pic.twitter.com/lArGvTw8WD — SCAR Club Hockey🏒 (@CockHockey) March 3, 2019

He literally blocked himself from scoring

Down by a goal in the third period, no less.

Sounds like a crappy job

Not surprising that @kevinarnovitz 's latest piece on the Suns is a must-read. But man, nothing can prepare you for this paragraph.https://t.co/lmFyqapHId pic.twitter.com/4jNNKlYPJA — statcenter (@statcenter) March 4, 2019

That’s 45 you knows in a three-minute interview

Pretty cool blast from the past

9/2/95, Texas at Hawaii. Not much here. Sideline reporter @KirkHerbstreit is brand new at ESPN, @MikePereira is your referee and Ricky Williams dominates his first college football game as a true freshman.



🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/s9edYb1Vgi — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 4, 2019

Not sports

This story about an international Tinder scammer is incredible (and the layout is really cool, too). ... The Game of Thrones crew spent 55 days in brutal conditions filming the show’s climactic battle scene. ... The hamburger car from “Goodburger” is for sale for $10,000.

RIP, Luke Perry

Up in the top left is Luke Perry, proud father, cheering on Jungle Boy at PWG in January. It was so sweet and adorable. And now I'm so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/PT9CNAEPAm — esther lin (@allelbows) March 4, 2019

Colin Hanks’s Luke Perry story is awesome

What happens when a race car blows a tire

Guy makes music out of sounds from his office

A good song

In honor of Jason Pominville.

