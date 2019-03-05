Kevin Huerter grew up idolizing Dwyane Wade and wore No. 3 because of him.
You can see how much it meant to him
Dwyane Wade made a dream come true for Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter after Atlanta’s game against the Heat last night.
Huerter grew up in upstate New York idolizing Wade, wearing his shoes and jersey number. He had to wear No. 4 at Maryland because the Terps retired 3 for Juan Dixon but he switched right back to Wade’s number after being taken in the first round by the Hawks.
After the game, Wade approached Huerter and said he wanted to swap jerseys with him.
“For as long as I can remember, me and my brother would wear his shoes when we were younger,” Huerter told reporters. “We’d watch his game. He was really one of the first NBA guys I looked up to.”
As you can tell by Huerter’s face, he was clearly floored by the request.
“Earlier in the year, a good friend told me about him when he was younger that he used to wear my shoes and the No. 3 because of me, he looked up to me,” Wade said in an on-court interview with Fox Sports Sun. “So I knew I was going to surprise the last time we played them. But I really like his game. He’s someone since preseason when we played him to all the way up to now he’s gotten so much better. So from one No. 3 to another, I thought I’d switch jerseys with him.”
“The look on his face, I understood it meant a lot to him,” Wade added later.
That’s definitely the highlight of Huerter’s first NBA season.
The Lakers are pretty much cooked
Kuzma pushes LeBron on defense pic.twitter.com/I7crShyiE9— The Render (@TheRenderNBA) March 5, 2019
The Lakers dropped their third game in a row last night against the Clippers. They’re 3–9 since the beginning of February (30–34 overall) and currently 5 1/2 games out of the final playoff spot in the West. No one enjoyed it as much as Clippers guard Patrick Beverley.
Patrick Beverley, before the season, said the Clippers were the best team in Los Angeles.— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 5, 2019
Tonight, he ate it up as the Clippers beat the Lakers to push the Lakers to the brink of elimination in the playoff race. pic.twitter.com/fKMOq3N24g
Clippers’ Patrick Beverley celebrates win over Lakers pic.twitter.com/sxDmoizxC0— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) March 5, 2019
These kids are geniuses
A group of 13-year-olds in Vancouver sprung into action when an eight-year-old boy nearly fell off a ski lift. They fashioned a makeshift landing pad out of materials they found around them. Perhaps it’s surprising, then, to learn that an episode of MacGyver was filmed at that same ski resort.
The best of SI
Nick Foles is hardly a slam dunk for whichever team signs him. ... Bob Stoops’s XFL job could lead to a return to the big-time. ... Here are five NBA prospects who could greatly improve their draft stock during the NCAA tournament.
Around the sports world
Former NFL QB Chad Kelly pleaded not guilty in his truly bizarre arrest case. ... The Ringer acquired a treasure trove of scouting reports from an MLB team and is breaking down what it can teach us about how teams evaluate players. ... A French soccer player will be out for several weeks after a beard implant procedure gone long. ... A broke English soccer team had to close its practice facility because there wasn’t any food available.
For only $500, Antonio Brown will record an extremely awkward video for you
Antonio Brown is charging $500 a pop through Cameo for messages like this "I hear it's your second anniversary.... wedding.... (smile)" pic.twitter.com/r87wavUkoh— Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) March 4, 2019
Brandon Nimmo has a career in broadcasting waiting for him
Come for the catch, stay for @You_Found_Nimmo’s call. pic.twitter.com/RumO8Q4rfx— MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2019
He makes this look way too easy
When regular Pop-A-Shot won't cut it 😂— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 4, 2019
(via @neymarjr) pic.twitter.com/QMt8FQaVHo
Doncic got cooked
He got his revenge, though
Luka hits it from halfcourt! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z0iYi3V60L— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) March 5, 2019
The Clemson-South Carolina rivalry even extends to the ice
Even a charity game can’t stop two rivals from going at each other #cawlidgehockey pic.twitter.com/lArGvTw8WD— SCAR Club Hockey🏒 (@CockHockey) March 3, 2019
He literally blocked himself from scoring
Down by a goal in the third period, no less.
Sounds like a crappy job
Not surprising that @kevinarnovitz 's latest piece on the Suns is a must-read. But man, nothing can prepare you for this paragraph.https://t.co/lmFyqapHId pic.twitter.com/4jNNKlYPJA— statcenter (@statcenter) March 4, 2019
That’s 45 you knows in a three-minute interview
Pretty cool blast from the past
9/2/95, Texas at Hawaii. Not much here. Sideline reporter @KirkHerbstreit is brand new at ESPN, @MikePereira is your referee and Ricky Williams dominates his first college football game as a true freshman.— Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) March 4, 2019
🏈🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/s9edYb1Vgi
Not sports
This story about an international Tinder scammer is incredible (and the layout is really cool, too). ... The Game of Thrones crew spent 55 days in brutal conditions filming the show’s climactic battle scene. ... The hamburger car from “Goodburger” is for sale for $10,000.
RIP, Luke Perry
Up in the top left is Luke Perry, proud father, cheering on Jungle Boy at PWG in January. It was so sweet and adorable. And now I'm so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/PT9CNAEPAm— esther lin (@allelbows) March 4, 2019
Colin Hanks’s Luke Perry story is awesome
View this post on Instagram
I only met him once but the story is too good not tell given todays sad events. My wife and I are on a plane back from Mexico. Couple of rows ahead of us, these two brothers, young kids, are beating the hell out of eachother. Their poor parents are powerless to stop the crying, yelling and screaming. If you're a parent you understand. Sometimes there's nothing you can do. It was like this for close to two hours. Then about 10 minutes before landing it starts to get real bad. Out of no where, a man comes from first class. Hat, beard, sunglasses, blowing up a balloon. He ties it off, hands it off like he's holding out a sword to a king. Kneeling, Head down, arms up. Kids calm down in milliseconds. Plane damn near bursts into applause. 15 minutes longer and it probably would have started WWIII, but we landed before that could happen. We get off the plane, are waiting on line in customs. Finally get a good look at the guy and I say to my wife "Holy shit. I think that balloon man/hero" is Luke Perry". As luck would have it we end up standing next to each other. Out of the blue he turns to me and says some kind words about Fargo, which kinda blew my mind. I start singing his praises about how long I've admired him and also about the move with the balloon. "That's a pro move! You can't teach that!" I say. He tells me he always flies with a couple of balloons for that very reason, to give to screaming kids. Don't know if that's true, but have no reason to believe it wasn't. Guy seemed like a true gent. Gone way too damn soon. Also, I'll be damned if I don't start traveling with some spare balloons 🎈🎈🎈 #promove #rip #lukeperry #truegent
What happens when a race car blows a tire
Guy makes music out of sounds from his office
A good song
In honor of Jason Pominville.
