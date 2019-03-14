Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Grizzlies Fan Asks Girlfriend to ‘Grit N Grind With We Forever and Ever’

Grind City Media

The Grit N Grind era is dead, but not to this couple.

By Dan Gartland
March 14, 2019

The Grit N Grind era is dead, but not to this couple

The last decade or so of Grizzlies basketball has become defined by the motto “Grit N Grind,” (not a sex thing, shockingly) embodied by scrappy guys like Tony Allen and Zach Randolph. But that era is over, with Mike Conley the only player remaining from the Memphis team that made the conference semifinals in 2015. 

Grit N Grind lives on in the hearts of the fans, though, as evidenced by this couple who professed their love using that very phrase during last night’s Griz game in Atlanta. 

Stadium proposals are always tacky, so kudos to this guy for embracing the tackiness. It’s obviously awkward to have your life’s most intimate moments play out in front of the 18,729 people who came out to see two of the worst teams in the NBA and have the whole thing narrated by an overly excited woman with a microphone, so why not go all-out with the catchphrase? 

Hey, there’s a race going on here

The Tirreno-Adriatico in central Italy needs to do a better job of advertising, because pedestrians kept getting in the way of yesterday’s stage.

First it was this guy walking right into the path of the race and causing a rough crash. 

And then a woman and her dog nearly got obliterated by the peloton. 

The best of SI

Kyler Murray killed it at his pro day, as expected. ... We’re trying something new with how we present advanced stats in baseball stories. ... Who knew Willie Cauley-Stein was such an art aficionado?

Around the sports world

Lamar Jackson filmed himself driving 105 mph without his seatbelt on. ... Astros manager A.J. Hinch had a funny reason for leaving George Springer in for five plate appearances in a spring training game

Kim Jones shares a different side of Odell Beckham

Nebraska’s coach absolutely ate it

His explanation? “I’m old.”

Four-year-old sings the national anthem

Messi put these guys on skates

The Friar is attempting to ascend to a higher plane

Worst penalty ever, no exaggeration

Extremely weird take from Da Coach

Blunt? Mile high?

Thor looks like he works in a coffee shop

Not sports

Here’s how modern cops interview suspects. ... A Vermont town elected a goat mayor, which crapped on the floor minutes after being sworn in. ... A man in New York swam into a frozen lake to save two dogs. ... An Australian man was confronted by a man with a bow and arrow, raised his phone to take a picture and it ended up stopping the arrow

Got ’em

Talk about a close call

Look who made up!

How they made beer in the 18th century

If you’ve ever been to New York, you know this guy’s face

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week.

