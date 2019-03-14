The Grit N Grind era is dead, but not to this couple

The last decade or so of Grizzlies basketball has become defined by the motto “Grit N Grind,” (not a sex thing, shockingly) embodied by scrappy guys like Tony Allen and Zach Randolph. But that era is over, with Mike Conley the only player remaining from the Memphis team that made the conference semifinals in 2015.

Grit N Grind lives on in the hearts of the fans, though, as evidenced by this couple who professed their love using that very phrase during last night’s Griz game in Atlanta.

"Will you Grit N Grind with me 4ever and ever?"



Shouts to this guy on his proposal at the Hawks game. pic.twitter.com/5FR2jJPpvF — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) March 14, 2019

Stadium proposals are always tacky, so kudos to this guy for embracing the tackiness. It’s obviously awkward to have your life’s most intimate moments play out in front of the 18,729 people who came out to see two of the worst teams in the NBA and have the whole thing narrated by an overly excited woman with a microphone, so why not go all-out with the catchphrase?

Hey, there’s a race going on here

The Tirreno-Adriatico in central Italy needs to do a better job of advertising, because pedestrians kept getting in the way of yesterday’s stage.

First it was this guy walking right into the path of the race and causing a rough crash.

And then a woman and her dog nearly got obliterated by the peloton.

Another close one in Tirreno-Adriatico, this time 🐩 and Mitchelton-Scott pic.twitter.com/v83X6TWVFa — the Inner Ring (@inrng) March 13, 2019

Kim Jones shares a different side of Odell Beckham

A personal note on the Odell Beckham Jr I know. Wishing @obj much success with the #Browns. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/nmmh4elbGJ — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) March 13, 2019

Nebraska’s coach absolutely ate it

"SAFE!" @CoachMiles takes a tumble running off the floor after Nebraska basketball's Big Ten tournament win over Rutgers. Full post game reaction tonight on @Channel8ABC! For now, WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NOABVQes4A — Jared Koller (@JKollerKLKN) March 14, 2019

His explanation? “I’m old.”

Four-year-old sings the national anthem

Messi put these guys on skates

Lionel Messi delivers the dagger. Barcelona's two-goal lead is restored at Camp Nou



(via @brlive) pic.twitter.com/I8DnTpI8Ge — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) March 13, 2019

The Friar is attempting to ascend to a higher plane

... what is happening pic.twitter.com/ansq1k9DIs — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 14, 2019

Worst penalty ever, no exaggeration

❌PENALTY MISS!



🙊Bersant Celina fluffs his lines in spectacular style. pic.twitter.com/vTiveUBOAb — The Football Schedule (@UKFootballTimes) March 13, 2019

Extremely weird take from Da Coach

Coach Ditka supports Robert Kraft getting a handjob



(via WLS 890) pic.twitter.com/QHJU4lViNr — Eddie (@EddieBarstool) March 13, 2019

Blunt? Mile high?

How a blunt film session sparked our offensive resurgence Tuesday night. #MileHighBasketball https://t.co/Le7t9DqVtI — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 13, 2019

Thor looks like he works in a coffee shop

Noah Syndergaard had a great day: 5.2 shutout innings, 5 K, 2 H, 2 BB, 1 ponytail pic.twitter.com/sIfLf9EYBh — SNY (@SNYtv) March 13, 2019

Not sports

Here’s how modern cops interview suspects. ... A Vermont town elected a goat mayor, which crapped on the floor minutes after being sworn in. ... A man in New York swam into a frozen lake to save two dogs. ... An Australian man was confronted by a man with a bow and arrow, raised his phone to take a picture and it ended up stopping the arrow.

Got ’em

do not wear green on TV and if you're going to wear green on TV do not wear it next to SOMEONE ELSE WEARING THE SAME GREEN THING ON TV OR THIS WILL HAPPEN TO YOU pic.twitter.com/y9vsX7qgWB — Matt RATIO HOWARD SCHULTZ ON EVERY TWEET Negrin (@MattNegrin) March 13, 2019

Talk about a close call

A Toronto-area tow truck driver says he's lucky to be alive after a small plane slammed across a road and just missed him. pic.twitter.com/lX4TtzHCVf — CBC (@CBC) March 13, 2019

Look who made up!

The happy couple gracing the Hungarian government’s campaign advertising its new family policy is already famous on the internet...and not for being madly in love. pic.twitter.com/wBljm6eiF7 — Valerie Hopkins (@VALERIEin140) March 13, 2019

How they made beer in the 18th century

If you’ve ever been to New York, you know this guy’s face

A good song

