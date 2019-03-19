“For a long time, I refused to talk about the soup incident,” Damon Jones said.
“For a long time, I refused to talk about the soup incident”
It’s hard to believe that it’s only been one year since J.R. Smith was suspended by the Cavaliers for throwing soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. (Chicken tortilla soup, it turned out.) That was back on March 1, 2018, and Jones and Smith have both kept their mouths shut about the incident—until now.
Jones, no longer with the Cavs, appeared on ESPN Radio’s “Jalen & Jacoby” on Monday to give his side of the story.
“It was the bowl plus the soup,” Jones said. “And it was the first bowl out of the pot so it was hot as hell.”
We FINALLY get some juicy, soupy details about the J.R. Smith soup-throwing incident thanks to the very classy recipient of said soup, @D19J pic.twitter.com/xKzryDJmGj— Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) March 19, 2019
Jones said he and Smith didn’t speak for about three months, but that’s inaccurate. He said the reconciliation came in Philadelphia after the second half of a back-to-back, which would have been on April 6.
While host David Jacoby pressed Jones on all the picayune details of the incident, we still don’t know what sparked the argument that led to the soup throwing. Whatever the cause, it’s clear that the environment around the Cavaliers was toxic last year, which makes it all the more impressive that they made it to the Finals and not at all surprising that they blew it all up after LeBron left.
ESPN really botched this
Remember in 2016 when the men’s tournament bracket leaked during the selection show? ESPN messed up yesterday’s reveal of the women’s bracket even worse.
The whole thing was inadvertently broadcast on ESPNU more than three hours before the bracket was supposed to be revealed. ESPN apologized but several schools had to cancel their watch parties because the reveal show was suddenly moved up two hours.
ESPN Statement Regarding the NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket https://t.co/NpWbMoDCV2 pic.twitter.com/zffGXI6BTx— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 18, 2019
Isaiah Thomas played pickup with some random fans
Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas played in Boston last night for the first time since being traded. Actually, he played on Sunday night, just not in an NBA game.
Before leaving Denver, Thomas put out a call on Twitter looking to get some action in Boston.
Any open gyms this evening in Boston? I’ll pull up if there is some good runs!!— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2019
One fan suggested he come by Emerson College downtown, and Thomas did.
S/o @isaiahthomas for coming through class act pic.twitter.com/124Fif82E3— RJ Curreri (@aircurreri35) March 18, 2019
He went 1/4 when I guarded him no big deal pic.twitter.com/nDeTb6om58— Kyle Bray (@KBray63) March 18, 2019
“I was lucky enough to be on his team and I had an assist from him on one of my two baskets and I got to assist him on one of his baskets,” Emerson freshman Jeremy Guerin told the Boston Globe. “He was ridiculously down to earth.”
Thomas finally got the tribute he deserved in Boston
The best of SI
Jacob Feldman examines the fallout of ESPN’s leak of the women’s bracket. ... Take a minute to fill out our survey about how you plan to watch March Madness. ... Is the Giants’ next quarterback already playing in the NFL?
Around the sports world
It looks like MLB is finally doing something about its biggest problem: pay for minor league players. ... A pro wrestler from Pennsylvania helped police detain a guy who was threatening people with a knife at Denny’s. ... Cristiano Ronaldo is opening a hair transplant clinic.
Dirk passes Wilt on the all-time scoring list
Are you serious, Ichiro?
イチロー レーザービーム！— チカネス@三度凍結 (@r2356102693g2) March 18, 2019
45歳でも衰えぬ美しい返球に東京ドームは拍手喝采 pic.twitter.com/AX06gNFWTX
The miss, and then the block
Der Ball ist nicht im Tor. WAS??? #EBSSVM #3Liga pic.twitter.com/o7wNDva0bn— NDR Sport (@NDRsport) March 17, 2019
I can’t stop watching this
Minor League Baseball is doing its most fun promotion again
A closer look!— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 18, 2019
¡Una mirada más detallada! https://t.co/lcYEVsGjud #MiLBesDivertido pic.twitter.com/mSskz0OTpu
(Click here for the full thread.)
Normal shot for Steph
OMG STEPH!! pic.twitter.com/Rh4yo9mwh4— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 19, 2019
Pitchers and catchers are going to be texting?
MLB is at Nationals’ camp today workshopping a new communication device for pitchers and catchers. It would allow catchers to type a pitch call (with location) into a watch that is connected to a watch the pitcher is wearing on the mound. An effort to eliminate sign-stealing.— Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) March 18, 2019
Wrestling in the snow is awesome
Some more pictures from the Shinshu show on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/fsxQavfefR— Bret (@BAHUFMW) March 17, 2019
I love this
This is pretty awesome... Top 10 all time @mlb home run leaders since 1900 by year. pic.twitter.com/whDTWIdjGc— Daren Willman (@darenw) March 18, 2019
Three weeks away
FIRST LOOK at the #FinalFour court! 😍 pic.twitter.com/BUaFoPVv4v— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2019
Not sports
There’s a fantasy sports version of bird watching. ... Presidential candidate Cory Booker made the same bad coffee joke at least a dozen times. ... A New York woman who gave birth to a 15-pound baby said it was like getting hit “by two tractor-trailers.” ... Google has a new video game streaming service and the logo looks like crap.
Cats are gross
y’all want to see the grossest thing I’ve ever recorded pic.twitter.com/nPvZI6uWY7— maddy franklin (@moddyfronklon) March 17, 2019
It’s even better with the sound
March 17, 2019
French people try to pronounce English words
This video about toasters is a lot funnier than I thought
A good song
Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.