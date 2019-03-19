“For a long time, I refused to talk about the soup incident”

It’s hard to believe that it’s only been one year since J.R. Smith was suspended by the Cavaliers for throwing soup at assistant coach Damon Jones. (Chicken tortilla soup, it turned out.) That was back on March 1, 2018, and Jones and Smith have both kept their mouths shut about the incident—until now.

Jones, no longer with the Cavs, appeared on ESPN Radio’s “Jalen & Jacoby” on Monday to give his side of the story.

“It was the bowl plus the soup,” Jones said. “And it was the first bowl out of the pot so it was hot as hell.”

We FINALLY get some juicy, soupy details about the J.R. Smith soup-throwing incident thanks to the very classy recipient of said soup, @D19J pic.twitter.com/xKzryDJmGj — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) March 19, 2019

Jones said he and Smith didn’t speak for about three months, but that’s inaccurate. He said the reconciliation came in Philadelphia after the second half of a back-to-back, which would have been on April 6.

While host David Jacoby pressed Jones on all the picayune details of the incident, we still don’t know what sparked the argument that led to the soup throwing. Whatever the cause, it’s clear that the environment around the Cavaliers was toxic last year, which makes it all the more impressive that they made it to the Finals and not at all surprising that they blew it all up after LeBron left.

ESPN really botched this

Remember in 2016 when the men’s tournament bracket leaked during the selection show? ESPN messed up yesterday’s reveal of the women’s bracket even worse.

The whole thing was inadvertently broadcast on ESPNU more than three hours before the bracket was supposed to be revealed. ESPN apologized but several schools had to cancel their watch parties because the reveal show was suddenly moved up two hours.

ESPN Statement Regarding the NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket https://t.co/NpWbMoDCV2 pic.twitter.com/zffGXI6BTx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 18, 2019

Isaiah Thomas played pickup with some random fans

Former Celtics star Isaiah Thomas played in Boston last night for the first time since being traded. Actually, he played on Sunday night, just not in an NBA game.

Before leaving Denver, Thomas put out a call on Twitter looking to get some action in Boston.

Any open gyms this evening in Boston? I’ll pull up if there is some good runs!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 17, 2019

One fan suggested he come by Emerson College downtown, and Thomas did.

He went 1/4 when I guarded him no big deal pic.twitter.com/nDeTb6om58 — Kyle Bray (@KBray63) March 18, 2019

“I was lucky enough to be on his team and I had an assist from him on one of my two baskets and I got to assist him on one of his baskets,” Emerson freshman Jeremy Guerin told the Boston Globe. “He was ridiculously down to earth.”

Thomas finally got the tribute he deserved in Boston

Dirk passes Wilt on the all-time scoring list

Are you serious, Ichiro?

The miss, and then the block

I can’t stop watching this

Minor League Baseball is doing its most fun promotion again

(Click here for the full thread.)

Normal shot for Steph

Pitchers and catchers are going to be texting?

MLB is at Nationals’ camp today workshopping a new communication device for pitchers and catchers. It would allow catchers to type a pitch call (with location) into a watch that is connected to a watch the pitcher is wearing on the mound. An effort to eliminate sign-stealing. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) March 18, 2019

Wrestling in the snow is awesome

Some more pictures from the Shinshu show on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/fsxQavfefR — Bret (@BAHUFMW) March 17, 2019

I love this

This is pretty awesome... Top 10 all time @mlb home run leaders since 1900 by year. pic.twitter.com/whDTWIdjGc — Daren Willman (@darenw) March 18, 2019

Three weeks away

Not sports

There’s a fantasy sports version of bird watching. ... Presidential candidate Cory Booker made the same bad coffee joke at least a dozen times. ... A New York woman who gave birth to a 15-pound baby said it was like getting hit “by two tractor-trailers.” ... Google has a new video game streaming service and the logo looks like crap.

Cats are gross

y’all want to see the grossest thing I’ve ever recorded pic.twitter.com/nPvZI6uWY7 — maddy franklin (@moddyfronklon) March 17, 2019

It’s even better with the sound

French people try to pronounce English words

This video about toasters is a lot funnier than I thought

A good song

