1. The 40th annual Sports Emmy Awards nominatons were announced on Wednesday. Just like with any awards show, they really don't matter in the grand scheme of life, but they are fun to pick apart.

I have no idea how the Television Academy comes up with these nominations because they seem very random. For instance, the NFL on CBS was nominated for Outstanding Live Sports Series. However, the NFL on FOX was not. Was there really a big difference in the coverage between the two? The Emmys did seem to echo the voice of the public, though, by giving Monday Night Football just one nomination and it came in the Post-Produced Graphic Design category.

Anyway, I got a few tweets from people about some of the nominations, so I thought I'd do a little breakdown of some of the bigger categories and weigh in with my opinion. Let me know what you guys think on Twitter.

OUTSTANDING LIVE SPORTS SERIES

Golf Channel on NBC

Major League Baseball on ESPN

NFL on CBS

SEC on CBS

Sunday Night Football, NBC

* The only thought I have about this category is that it’s shocking to me that Major League Baseball on ESPN would get a nomination. Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN is close to an unwatchable telecast on a weekly basis.

OUTSTANDING PLAYOFF COVERAGE

2018 FIFA World Cup on FOX/FS1

AFC Championship, CBS, New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, TBS/CBS/TNT/truTV

NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four, ESPN2, Louisville vs. Mississippi State and Notre Dame vs. Connecticut

SEC Championship Game CBS

* The Patriots-Chiefs AFC tilt was the game when Tony Romo went nuts with his predictions, especially in the second half, and dominated the broadcast.

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW - WEEKLY

College GameDay, ESPN

Football Night in America, NBC

FOX NFL Sunday

Inside the NBA on TNT

The NFL Today CBS

* Inside the NBA vs. College GameDay is a ferocious battle. GameDay won the award last year, so this should be Inside the NBA's turn.

OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW - DAILY

The Dan Patrick Show DIRECTV/NBCSN

The Jump ESPN

MLB Tonight MLB Network

Outside The Lines ESPN

Pardon The Interruption ESPN

* If you read this column, you know my show is Good Morning Football and they got snubbed bigtime, but it's not surprising that the stuffy Academy wouldn't appreciate a show that has fun and features original creativity on a daily basis. It's nice to see The Jump get a nomination. Rachel Nicols has done a great job of making that studio show not feel like a typical studio show.

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL TV EXPERIENCE

Always Late with Katie Nolan ESPN+

Hard Knocks HBO

Training Camp with the Cleveland Browns [NFL Films]

Inside the NBA on TNT TNT

SportsCenter on Snapchat ESPN/Snapchat

XXIII Olympic Winter Games NBC

* I don’t know what "Social TV Experience" means, but if Hard Knocks is nominated, it should win because last season was one of the best ever and I’d like to see Bob Wylie pick up the award in a tux.

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY - STUDIO HOST

Rece Davis ESPN

Ernie Johnson TNT

Bob Ley ESPN

Curt Menefee FOX

Mike Tirico NBC/Golf Channel

Scott Van Pelt ESPN

* All of the guys are great at what they do. I honestly don’t know how you pick one over the other. One snub here is Kevin Burkhardt, who does a great job on FOX/FS1's MLB studio coverage.

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY - PLAY-BY-PLAY

Mike Breen ESPN/ABC

Joe Buck FOX/FS1/NFL Network

Ian Eagle TBS/CBS/TNT/truTV/Tennis Channel

Mike Emrick NBC/NBCSN

Jim Nantz tbs/CBS/TNT/truTV

* Same line as above. All of the guys are great at what they do. I honestly don’t know how you pick one over the other. Would love to see Ian get recognized for his work here, especially since he's nominated with the industry's heavyweights. The omission of Al Michaels here is pretty stunning.

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY - STUDIO ANALYST

Charles Barkley TNT

Kirk Herbstreit ESPN

Alex Rodriguez FS1

Michael Strahan FOX

Kurt Warner NFL Network

* I feel like we’re being pranked with the A-Rod nomination, but let’s not get hung up on that. This has to be the most lopsided category of all with Barkley and Herbsteit on another level than the other three guys. Believe it or not, neither Barkley nor Herbstreit were nominated last year and Harold Reynolds took home this trophy, so that's all you have to know about getting worked up about awards.

OUTSTANDING SPORTS PERSONALITY - SPORTS EVENT ANALYST

Jay Bilas ESPN/ESPN2

Cris Collinsworth NBC

Kirk Herbstreit ESPN/ABC

Bill Raftery tbs/CBS/TNT/truTV/FS1

Tony Romo CBS

John Smoltz FOX/FS1/MLB Network

* Every nominee is great, but can it be anyone but Romo this year? Yes, he cut down on the predictions, but he furthered the gap between him and the next best analyst in the NFL and he had a tremendous run in the postseason.

2. The newest SI Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is Taylor Rooks from Bleacher Report. Rooks has a new interview show for the site and she discusses that as well as having the title of "rising sports media star," how she's used social media to further her career, how she deals with comments about her looks, loving Oprah, and much more.

At the 33-minute mark of the podcast, the founder and publisher of the Wrestler Observer newsletter, aka the Wrestling Bible, Dave Meltzer joins the show to preview WrestleMania and share info on the women's main event, The Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rob Gronkowski, and much more. We also talked about the viral John Oliver segment that went after the WWE.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

3. Rays pitcher Jose Alvarado threw one of the nastiest pitches you'll ever see Wednesday night.

99 mph shouldn't move like that. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MHx38w33TS — MLB (@MLB) April 3, 2019

4. How can you not love Gregg Popovich? The guy got tossed pretty much when the Spurs game against the Nuggets started Wednesday night and then he joyfully crashed Mike Malone's press conference after his team whipped San Antonio.

"Are you serious? That person must've hit somebody!"



Pop joins Mike Malone's postgame presser after being tossed just 63 seconds into the Spurs-Nuggets game 😂😂😂



(via @HarrisonWind) pic.twitter.com/ZN17zDYM5T — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 4, 2019

5. It will be an absolute disgrace if Major League Baseball does not suspend umpire Ron Kulpa, who repeatedly told Astros manager A.J. Hinch, "I can do anything I want," during an argument Wednesday night.

"i can do anything i want." - jackass pic.twitter.com/LDz0X7iXPT — Calhoun (@linkcalhoun) April 4, 2019

6.RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of WrestleMania this Sunday, here's the big contract signing between The Ulimate Warrior and Hullk Hogan prior to WrestleMania XI in which the Warrior was more unhinged than usual.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustarted Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina. You can also follow on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Why does Robert Kraft want to keep the story of him getting a rub-and-tug going and going and going? Just move on already.