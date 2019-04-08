1. With all due respect to Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston, who all won titles at WrestleMania 35, the highlight of the WWE's Super Bowl was John Cena's return as the Dr. of Thuganomics.

Cena started his WWE career in 2002 with a rap gimmick and alter ego known as the Dr. Thuganomics. We haven't seen that version of Cena for more than 10 years. Recently he's transfomed into an elder statesman-type character, who does not work a full schedule and is known for granting more than 600 Make-a-Wish requests just as much as he's known for being a wrestler.

However, WrestleMania always relies on special, surprising moments and we got one Sunday night when Cena went old school—in a retro Babe Ruth Yankees jersey—to confront Elias and throw down a bunch of rhymes, which popped the crowd hard.

Twitter also loved seeing Cena, who lately has been known for his long hair and ups and downs with Nicki Bella, go back to his roots.

me on linkedin vs. me on twitter pic.twitter.com/F8uz2iiPfR — mark (@tole_cover) April 8, 2019

Young kid at wrestlemania: Dad, what happened to John Cena???



Dad: (with a tear in his eye) ..... he’s back son, the doctor is back. pic.twitter.com/9eld1EVwBj — Cal McCarty (@cal_mccarty) April 8, 2019

When u going for that job interview and when u get the job #johncena #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TrFaTCxKmx — King flex mayne (@Kingflexmayne) April 8, 2019

John Cena is the oldest eighth grader I’ve ever seen. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/BA6cBEem4Q — Alex Pardee (@alexpardee) April 8, 2019

Cena showed why he's one of the most likable superstars in the WWE after his segment, when he talked about how "ridiculous" he looked in his Dr. of Thuganomics outfit during a backstage interview.

EXCLUSIVE: @JohnCena explains why he fired up the "2004 way-back machine" for The Showcase of the Immortals. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ra1I70LXq2 — WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2019

One a side note, I saw a lot of people on Twitter rip Cena because he's from Massachussetts, yet wore a Yankees jersey. When Cena was on the SI Media Podcast a few months ago, he talked about not being a huge sports fan or having loyalty to the Boston sports teams, so leave John Cena alone.

2. ESPN's NBA studio show has finally gotten some attention, but it's not for something good. Paul Pierce tried to lay out the case that he was a better basketball player than Dwyane Wade. His colleague Jalen Rose checked him at every turn, which did make for good TV.

Paul Pierce says he had a better career than Dwyane Wade 👀 pic.twitter.com/8Q6AbYNxe1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 6, 2019

The ridiculous comments did not sit well with Wade's wife Gabrielle Union.

This @paulpierce34 thing is wrong on many obvious levels but what I find most troublesome is this idea of a man trying to diminish another man that looks like him, was raised like him, in order to shine a tad brighter. Shit isnt entertaining, it's sad. ❤ & 💡good people. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 6, 2019

3. I don't think I'm legally allowed to accuse anyone of being over served without proof, so I won't do that here. I'll just post this Instagram video of Kevin Love, Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye without comment.

Kevin Love was on one last night😂 pic.twitter.com/FFuFLkSBW6 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 7, 2019

4. The anti-bat flip crowd might actually combust if they see how Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich just stood at home plate and watched his long home run against the Pirates yesterday.

Derek Dietrich sends a souvenir into the river. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BcZ4EJfreJ — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 7, 2019

All aboard the showboat 🚢 pic.twitter.com/fqOj0CkjLK — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 7, 2019

5. I don't know how anyone cannot feel anything but sympathy for what Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is going through.

Chris Davis is 0-44 and is three hitless at bats away from a new MLB record.



The Orioles still owe him $92 million.



Some more numbers from Davis' hitless streak: https://t.co/6v9DU1YIRB pic.twitter.com/fxgbiDS8AM — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) April 8, 2019

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, who talks about being a "rising star" in sports media, what she tries to accomplish when interviewing an athlete, using social media as a career tool, Oprah, moving from Georgia to New York City and much more.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The college basketball season wraps up Monday night. This will always be the most memorable play I've ever seen, in part because of the great call by the legendary Verne Lundquist.

