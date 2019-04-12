1. The long wait for Game of Thrones fan is almost over. The show kicks off its final season Sunday night with a 54-minute episode.

If you need even more action when you watch the show, SportsBetting.ag has you covered with a slew of prop bets on the murders, deaths and more for Season 8. Take a look:

• Ruler of Westeros at end of Season 8

Bran Stark: 2/1

Daenerys Targaryen: 3/1

Jon Snow: 7/2

Sansa Stark: 9/2

Gendry: 5/1

Arya Stark: 8/1

The Night King: 8/1

Tyrion Lannister: 9/1

Varys: 12/1

Jamie Lannister: 14/1

Samwell Tarly: 16/1

Cersei Lannister: 22/1

Euron Greyjoy: 28/1

Davos: 50/1

• First to perish in Season 8

Yara Greyjoy: 9/4

Tormund Giantsbane: 9/4

Theon Greyjoy: 4/1

Euron Greyjoy: 6/1

The Mountain: 7/1

The Hound: 12/1

Bronn: 14/1

Brienne: 14/1

Gendry: 14/1

Davos Seaworth: 16/1

Jorah Mormont: 18/1

Cersei Lannister: 20/1

The Knight King: 20/1

Varys: 22/1

Arya Stark: 28/1

Samwell Tarly: 33/1

Sansa Stark: 33/1

Tyrion Lannister: 40/1

Daenerys Targaryen: 50/1

Jamie Lannister: 50/1;

Bran Stark: 66/1

Jon Snow: 66/1

• Who will kill Cersei Lannister in Season 8?

Jamie Lannister: 3/2

Arya Stark: 5/2

Tyrion Lannister: 5/1

Sansa Stark: 6/1

Daenerys Targaryen: 15/2

Brienne: 12/1

The Hound: 14/1;

Field: (Any other character) 4/1

None: (Cersei does not die) 6/1

• Who will Arya Stark kill first in Season 8?

Ilyn Payne: 2/1

The Hound: 5/2

Cersei Lannister: 13/;

Jamie Lannister: 5/1

The Mountain: 6/1

Bronn: 10/1

• First character to speak in Episode 1 of Season 8

Tyrion Lannister: 1/1

Jon Snow: 3/1

Daenerys Targaryen: 5/1

Cersei Lannister: 6/1

Sansa Stark: 13/2

Arya Stark: 10/1

Varys: 11/1

Bran Stark: 12/1

Jamie Lannister: 16/1

Samwell Tarly: 22/1

Bronn: 28/1

• Last character to speak in Season 8 finale

Jon Snow: 1/1

Samwell Tarly: 3/1

Bran Stark: 5/1

Sansa Stark: 5/1

Tyrion Lannister: 6/1

Arya Stark: 10/1

Daenerys Targaryen: 12/1

Cersei Lannister: 12/1

Varys: 16/1

Jamie Lannister: 18/1

We also has a little bit of news for all you Thrones fans. Starting Monday, Eagles defensive end and Twitter superstar Chris Long will be writing a weekly Game of Thrones column for SI.com.

Sending that shit with a raven WEEKLY https://t.co/hRKnYSHHIw — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 12, 2019

2. My colleague Stephanie Apstein wrote this great column about Verne Lundquist, who has stepped away from calling college football and college basketball, but still gets behind the mic for the Masters. After reading the piece, take a trip down memory lane with Verne's best calls.

3. Crazy stat here about just how bad the Padres have been for a long, long time.

This is the 1st time the Padres have had a division lead of at least a full game since end of day on September 14, 2010, when they led the Giants by 1.5 games. pic.twitter.com/jn6PNWVSDN — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 12, 2019

4. If you haven't seen this clip yet of the camera capturing Derrick Rose when he learned he was traded from the Bulls to the Knicks, watch it now. It's a rare and raw look into what an athlete goes through when their world is turned upside down.

EXCLUSIVE: Our cameras captured the emotional moment Derrick Rose learned his hometown #Bulls traded him to the #Knicks.#DRoseDoc pic.twitter.com/qCXvbKsoH7 — Stadium (@Stadium) April 12, 2019

5. Whether you like it or not, when you hear the Friends theme song, you have to clap, just like Padres rookie outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr.

6.The newest Sports Illustrated Media Podcast features two interviews. First up is a conversation with columnist Ray Ratto. Following Ratto, MLB Network’s Lauren Shehadi and Robert Flores join the podcast. Ratto talks about being laid off from his job at NBC Bay Area in January, the state of the sports media business, the problem with podcasts, The Athletic’s business model, Twitter, why he hates compliments and much more. Shehadi and Flores discuss their daily show MLB Central, how MLB can capture a younger audience, Mike Trout’s marketability, bat flips, personalities of baseball players and more.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 72nd birthday, David Letterman. Here's Dave working the drive-thru window at a Taco Bell.

IN CLOSING: The NBA playoffs begin Saturday without LeBron James. Fans, ESPN and TNT don't realize yet just how much they are going to miss him.