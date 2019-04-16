Marquette Lacrosse Player Arrested for Having Sex in Volleyball Locker Room

The athlete claimed he was at the Al McGuire Center to do laundry prior to his arrest in March. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 16, 2019

A member of Marquette's men's lacrosse team was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on March 3 after he reportedly engaged in sexual activity in the volleyball locker room, according to Marquette Wire's John Steppe. The player has not been identified.

The athlete claimed he was at the Al McGuire Center on campus in Milwaukee, Wisc. to do laundry at 3:10 a.m. CT. However, it appeared that he did not have any laundry with him, according to officer Carolina Seidl's incident report.

The sexual activity was consensual, the female student told MUPD, though her claim did not absolve the lacrosse player from any of the aformentioned allegations. 

Marquette head coach Joe Amplo suspended 19 players from the team after they lost to Cleveland State on March 9. At the moment, there is no reported link between the March 3rd arrest and subsequent mass suspension. 

Marquette is 6–6 in 2019 with three losses in its last four matches. The Golden Eagles will face Duke on April 20 in Bethpage, N.Y. 

