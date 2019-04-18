1. One of the big topics I discussed on this week's SI Media Podcast with Washington Post sports media reporter Ben Strauss was how Charles Barkley can pretty much say anything he wants on TNT's Inside the NBA without any repercussions. (Listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.)

Chuck proved this again Wednesday night when he bit the hand that feeds him. Appearing on Turner's TNT, Barkley threw a hilarious—and true—jab at NBA TV, which is owned by the NBA and operated by Turner Sports.

While Ernie Johnson was trying to promote the Pistons-Bucks game airing on NBA TV, Barkley started laughing and said, "That’s where we put the games we don’t care about." When his Inside the NBA colleagues tried to push back, Barkley kept going, saying, "Name me how many times LeBron’s played on NBA TV."

Charles Barkley on NBA TV "That's where we put the games we don't care about" pic.twitter.com/ldXFJBY1p1 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 17, 2019

The NBA and Turner Sports have shown they have a sense of humor and don't get worked up over harmless, lighthearted fun like this, so kudos to them and kudos to Charles for keeping it real.

2. On the complete opposite end of leagues and players who enjoy harmless fun, we have MLB, which hates harmless fun.

White Sox outfielder Tim Anderson flipped his bat in grand fashion after homering against the Royals Wednesday.

The king of swag 😤 pic.twitter.com/aVTvGMi7zg — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 17, 2019

Somehow, this meant that K.C. pitcher Brad Keller had to retaliate for the bat flip by throwing a ball 90+ mph at Anderson's body. How these two things are equal, I'll never understand, but I disgress.

Anyway, while fans seem to love the bat flips and showboating, some MLB players still take themselves way too seriously and can't stand all the fun. Enter Blue Jays outfielder, Randal Grichuk.

Guys are getting a little excessive on pimping HRs, on meaningless HRs too. Act like you have done it before, one time. — Randal Grichuk (@RGrich15) April 17, 2019

Anderson replied to Grichuk's subtweet, but then Grichuk pretended he wasn't talking about Anderson. LOL.

Guy, are you really responding to my tweet... SMH. It wasn’t intended for anyone specific but clearly you responding shows you’re guilty of something 💯 — Randal Grichuk (@RGrich15) April 18, 2019

Yes, Anderson is so guilty. He flung a bat after a home run. What a crime!

The best response to all this stupidity came from NFL quarterback Josh McCown.

I get the “unwritten rules” I guess.

However it seems super petty getting pissed at a bat flip & in turn inflicting pain in retaliation.Try getting your face ripped off by a DE & watching him dance near you as a DB high steps into the end zone on a pick six. That sucks https://t.co/ufOHm49MkJ — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) April 18, 2019

3. This might be the craziest stat I've ever seen. Joey Votto had 6,828 plate appearances going into yesterday's game. Then he popped up to first for the first time ever in his career.

Joey Votto popped up to the first baseman today for the first time in his Major League career. — David Adler (@_dadler) April 17, 2019

4. James Holzhauer, the professional sports bettor dominating Jeopardy!, who we wrote about yesterday, continued his amazing run Wednesday night. He set another one-day record, winning $131,127. It was his 10th consecutive win.

James is already up to 10 wins! How far will he go? pic.twitter.com/dn1nsUWYkq — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 18, 2019

And Sports Illustrated got a nice shoutout during the episode.

5. I don't want to get my hopes up yet and I don't think you should get your hopes up either, BUT it looks like DirecTV's monopoly on NFL Sunday Ticket is going to come to an end sooner or later. NBC's Dylan Byers reports that Roger Goodell wants to talk to Amazon and Disney about partnering up the NFL package of games. All I can say is, PLEASE LET THIS HAPPEN ASAP!

6. Former Ravens and Jets linebacker, and current WFAN radio host, Bart Scott, is NOT a fan of Russell Wilson.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: One minute, the Robert Kraft tape is going to be released. The next mintue it's not going to be released. Whether it ends up being released or not, I think we already know what it's going to look like.

IN CLOSING: I've said this on Twitter a couple of times, but I need to say it here: The NFL needs to add a 9:30 a.m. ET, London game on the Friday morning after Thanksgiving.