1. The 30 for 30 series is one of the best things that ESPN produces. Karate Kid is an all-time classic. Combine the two things and you have this very entertaining "documentary" on the intense rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

2. Steph Curry is just as much a must-watch on the bench as he is on the court.

3. NFL reporter Jason La Confora reported Thursday that former Rams coach Jeff Fisher "is in line" to coach in the XFL. Fisher denied the report and La Canfora later offered a follow up.

Hearing Jeff Fisher is in line to coach Houston of the XFL — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 18, 2019

@JasonLaCanfora false news that I am headed to XFL Houston. Maybe get better sources? 🤣 Have a great Thursday. pic.twitter.com/X3cCYJOGPu — Jeff Fisher (@CoachJeffFisher) April 18, 2019

Just to be super-duper clear, Jeff Fisher absolutely talked to XFL about the Houston opening, he remains their top choice for that job and the job is still vacant. And i never reported he signed on. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 18, 2019

While all this was amusing, the real story became Fisher's Twitter feed. The man who posted records of 8-8, 6-10, 7-8-1, 7-9, 6-10, 7-9, 4-9 over his final seven seasons an NFL head coach (Take that XFL job, Jeff!) spent the day responding to people who mocked his lousy record with memes. In total, Fisher sent out 47 memes over the course of the day. He seemed to really like this one:

In Fisher's defense, at least he didn't drop a 450-tweet thread on us.

450/ On pg. 199, Mueller gives a *big* list of (it seems) Trumpworld personalities—all names/info redacted—who at *some* point lied to Mueller but then came clean, or cooperated, or for some other reason escaped punishment. You and I should be so lucky—if we ever acted like that. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) April 19, 2019

4. I missed this the night of the NFL schedule release, but I still need to post it. The Lions used The Office to announce their 2019 games.

"My mind is going a mile an hour." - Michael Scott @theofficenbc



ScheduleReveal2019.gif pic.twitter.com/pe70ebQfhe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2019

5. I do.

The road we're headed down by encouraging bat flips is followed by pitchers fist pumping and acting a fool after every strikeout. Then we've got everyone jumping around like idiots in the 3rd inning. Who wants to see that??? — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) April 18, 2019

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features two interviews covering recent sports media news. First up, Washington Post sports media reporter Ben Strauss joins the show to talk CBS Masters ratings, LeBron James possibly doing a cameo on Inside the NBA, DAZN vs. ESPN+, ESPN courting Peyton Manning and more.

Then, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post joins the podcast at the 34-minute mark to talk all things Mike Francesa vs. Michael Kay.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Via @OldSchool80s, Prince's Kiss hit No. 1 on the charts on this day in 1986. Here he is performing the classic at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

IN CLOSING: With all this "God Bless America" controversy, how about we just stop playing it at sporting events since there is no reason to play it at a ballgame to begin with?