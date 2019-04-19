Traina Thoughts: Daniel LaRusso vs. Johnny Lawrence '30 For 30' Is Worth Your Time

Columbia Pictures

Watch "30 for 30" go in-depth on Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso vs. Johnny Lawrence rivalry.

By Jimmy Traina
April 19, 2019

1. The 30 for 30 series is one of the best things that ESPN produces. Karate Kid is an all-time classic. Combine the two things and you have this very entertaining "documentary" on the intense rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. 

2. Steph Curry is just as much a must-watch on the bench as he is on the court.

3. NFL reporter Jason La Confora reported Thursday that former Rams coach Jeff Fisher "is in line" to coach in the XFL. Fisher denied the report and La Canfora later offered a follow up.

While all this was amusing, the real story became Fisher's Twitter feed. The man who posted records of 8-8, 6-10, 7-8-1, 7-9, 6-10, 7-9, 4-9 over his final seven seasons an NFL head coach (Take that XFL job, Jeff!) spent the day responding to people who mocked his lousy record with memes. In total, Fisher sent out 47 memes over the course of the day. He seemed to really like this one:

In Fisher's defense, at least he didn't drop a 450-tweet thread on us.

4. I missed this the night of the NFL schedule release, but I still need to post it. The Lions used The Office to announce their 2019 games.

5. I do.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features two interviews covering recent sports media news. First up, Washington Post sports media reporter Ben Strauss joins the show to talk CBS Masters ratings, LeBron James possibly doing a cameo on Inside the NBA, DAZN vs. ESPN+, ESPN courting Peyton Manning and more.

Then, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post joins the podcast at the 34-minute mark to talk all things Mike Francesa vs. Michael Kay.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Via @OldSchool80s, Prince's Kiss hit No. 1 on the charts on this day in 1986. Here he is performing the classic at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: With all this "God Bless America" controversy, how about we just stop playing it at sporting events since there is no reason to play it at a ballgame to begin with?

