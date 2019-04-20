Size matters

In his weekly Q&A for The Athletic, Jay Glazer dropped a random nugget about player safety: NFL owners have proposed increasing the field size.

Pistol Pete

Oklahoma State golfer Viktor Hovland introduced (most of) the sports world to the Pistol Pete golfing logo while finishing as the low amateur at The Masters. That sent me searching for the best Pistol Pete logos, which I ranked.

NFL Draft Roundup

Gruden and Mayock sent the Raiders’ scouts home because of trust issues ... NFL Draft prospects as The Office characters ... Five general managers under the most pressure on draft day ... Redrafting each No. 1 pick since 2000 ... Matt Miller’s biggest insider rumors ... Best NFL Draft prop bets ... Updated mock draft.

Mike Anderson vs. Professors

Mike Anderson was introduced as St. John’s head coach on Friday. And during his press conference, he gave the most bizarre quote about professors, thermometers and work.

Ramsey vs. Coughlin

On Thursday, Jaguars’ VP of football operations Tom Coughlin took a shot at Jalen Ramsey and Telvin Smith for missing voluntary workouts. On Friday, Ramsey RESPONDED with A LOT OF capital LETTERS.

Irina Shayk

S A T U R D A Z E ♥️ https://t.co/14uEaJWmFh pic.twitter.com/EwoI1ozNJU — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 20, 2019

Thursday:

Friday:

Let the kids play, as they say... https://t.co/6eOHxUr7VQ — SI MLB (@si_mlb) April 19, 2019

Lane, please

Lane Kiffin on the NCAA transfer portal:



"We're in a generation of just wanting attention no matter what -- so now, I can go in this portal, get an article written about me, and get re-recruited because I don't like exactly how something's going.” pic.twitter.com/iIWobSSxYT — CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 19, 2019

Odds and Ends

Westbrook’s block of Lillard’s layup was so darn beautiful … ICYMI: There’s a new trailer for Child’s Play ... Fun breakdown of the 16 FBS head coaches coaching at their alma mater ... 12 summer movies to keep an eye on ... Hysterically honest slogans from chain restaurants

Draft Talk

NFL Draft podcast last week: The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and Rotoworld’s Thor Nystrom talked dream first-round picks, receivers and more.

I have less talents than other people

Here’s to you, Tim Anderson

[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaabM4DJCYQ]

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.