Weekend Hot Clicks: Baseball is Now More Fun Than NFL Draft Talk

This weekend's Hot Clicks features the latest NFL Draft news and rumors that are not nearly as entertaining as Tim Anderson. 

By Andrew Doughty
April 20, 2019

Size matters

In his weekly Q&A for The Athletic, Jay Glazer dropped a random nugget about player safety: NFL owners have proposed increasing the field size.

Pistol Pete

Oklahoma State golfer Viktor Hovland introduced (most of) the sports world to the Pistol Pete golfing logo while finishing as the low amateur at The Masters. That sent me searching for the best Pistol Pete logos, which I ranked.

NFL Draft Roundup

Gruden and Mayock sent the Raiders’ scouts home because of trust issues ... NFL Draft prospects as The Office characters ... Five general managers under the most pressure on draft day ... Redrafting each No. 1 pick since 2000 ... Matt Miller’s biggest insider rumors ... Best NFL Draft prop bets ... Updated mock draft.

Mike Anderson vs. Professors

Mike Anderson was introduced as St. John’s head coach on Friday. And during his press conference, he gave the most bizarre quote about professors, thermometers and work.

Ramsey vs. Coughlin

On Thursday, Jaguars’ VP of football operations Tom Coughlin took a shot at Jalen Ramsey and Telvin Smith for missing voluntary workouts. On Friday, Ramsey RESPONDED with A LOT OF capital LETTERS.

Irina Shayk

Thursday:

Friday:

Lane, please

Odds and Ends

Westbrook’s block of Lillard’s layup was so darn beautiful … ICYMI: There’s a new trailer for Child’s Play ... Fun breakdown of the 16 FBS head coaches coaching at their alma mater ... 12 summer movies to keep an eye on ... Hysterically honest slogans from chain restaurants

Draft Talk

NFL Draft podcast last week: The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and Rotoworld’s Thor Nystrom talked dream first-round picks, receivers and more.

I have less talents than other people

Here’s to you, Tim Anderson

[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaabM4DJCYQ]

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message