This weekend's Hot Clicks features the latest NFL Draft news and rumors that are not nearly as entertaining as Tim Anderson.
Size matters
In his weekly Q&A for The Athletic, Jay Glazer dropped a random nugget about player safety: NFL owners have proposed increasing the field size.
Pistol Pete
Oklahoma State golfer Viktor Hovland introduced (most of) the sports world to the Pistol Pete golfing logo while finishing as the low amateur at The Masters. That sent me searching for the best Pistol Pete logos, which I ranked.
NFL Draft Roundup
Gruden and Mayock sent the Raiders’ scouts home because of trust issues ... NFL Draft prospects as The Office characters ... Five general managers under the most pressure on draft day ... Redrafting each No. 1 pick since 2000 ... Matt Miller’s biggest insider rumors ... Best NFL Draft prop bets ... Updated mock draft.
Mike Anderson vs. Professors
Mike Anderson was introduced as St. John’s head coach on Friday. And during his press conference, he gave the most bizarre quote about professors, thermometers and work.
Ramsey vs. Coughlin
On Thursday, Jaguars’ VP of football operations Tom Coughlin took a shot at Jalen Ramsey and Telvin Smith for missing voluntary workouts. On Friday, Ramsey RESPONDED with A LOT OF capital LETTERS.
Irina Shayk
S A T U R D A Z E ♥️ https://t.co/14uEaJWmFh pic.twitter.com/EwoI1ozNJU— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 20, 2019
Thursday:
Keep doing your thing, @TimAnderson7. 👏 #LetTheKidsPlay pic.twitter.com/9irMSsyFZ2— MLB (@MLB) April 18, 2019
Friday:
Let the kids play, as they say... https://t.co/6eOHxUr7VQ— SI MLB (@si_mlb) April 19, 2019
Lane, please
Lane Kiffin on the NCAA transfer portal:— CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 19, 2019
"We're in a generation of just wanting attention no matter what -- so now, I can go in this portal, get an article written about me, and get re-recruited because I don't like exactly how something's going.” pic.twitter.com/iIWobSSxYT
Odds and Ends
Westbrook’s block of Lillard’s layup was so darn beautiful … ICYMI: There’s a new trailer for Child’s Play ... Fun breakdown of the 16 FBS head coaches coaching at their alma mater ... 12 summer movies to keep an eye on ... Hysterically honest slogans from chain restaurants
Draft Talk
NFL Draft podcast last week: The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and Rotoworld’s Thor Nystrom talked dream first-round picks, receivers and more.
I have less talents than other people
This whiteboard @DwyaneWade mural is unbelievable.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2019
(via jcoreyartist/IG) pic.twitter.com/rN08cJPnup
Here’s to you, Tim Anderson
[YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaabM4DJCYQ]
Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.