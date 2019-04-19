Report: Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock Send Raiders' Scouts Home, 'Don't Know Who to Trust'

The Raiders have four of the first 35 picks after trading away Khalil Mack and Amari Cooper.

By Michael Shapiro
April 19, 2019

The Raiders' brain trust appears to be undergoing some turmoil with less than a week until the NFL draft.

Head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock "sent their scouts home for the weekend," and are not expected to seek their input prior to the draft, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. A large portion of Oakland's scouting department will likely be "turned over" after the draft, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Gruden and Mayock currently "don't know who to trust", according to Rapoport. Gruden was hired by the Raiders in January 2018, and Mayock replaced Reggie McKenzie as GM in December 2018. Oakland finished last in the AFC West at 4–12 in 2018. 

The Raiders have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 draft and four of the top-35 selections. Oakland acquired a 2019 first-round pick and two 2020 picks from the Bears in return for Khalil Mack in September 2018. It received an additional 2019 first rounder in a deal with Dallas for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Oakland has not won a playoff game since 2002. Gruden is 99–93 all-time as a head coach, going 38–26 in his first stint with Oakland from 1998-2001.

