1. Yes, Tuesday night was all about Damian Lillard, but please don't overlook the performance by Jusuf Nurkic.

Sure, the Blazers center is sidelined after suffering a season-ending leg injury on March 26, but he still managed to make his presence known during Portland's clinching 118-115 win against Oklahoma City.

Nurkic attended the game wearing a "Got Bricks? Next Question" T-shirt, which took direct aim at Russell Westbrook's poor shooting and feud with a Thunder beat writer.

Jusuf Nurkic showed up to GM5 with a “GOT BRICKS? NEXT QUESTION” shirt!



Westbrook missed 70 of 111 field goals & 23 of 34 threes in the series. pic.twitter.com/gA4tATGaPO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 24, 2019

After Lillard won the game with his absurd three-pointer at the buzzer, Nurkic was interviewed by the Blazers' local network and casually dropped the f-word.

Nurkic with too much sauce in the postgame interview 😂 #RipCity pic.twitter.com/ozJf7ZgaeL — Tyler Welch (@ty_welch) April 24, 2019

You have to love the fact that Nurkic thought because he said, "excuse my French," it was totally cool to say f-ck on live TV.

As for Lillard's shot heard 'round the world, here are the calls from local Portland TV and radio, which were both outstanding.

Here is your ultimate @Dame_Lillard game winning shot compilation video #ripcity pic.twitter.com/eyC3dvb7md — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) April 24, 2019

2. Nurkic wasn't the only one who needed his mouth washed out with soap Tuesday night. NBC Sports' Mike Milbury must have thought his mic was off at one people because he also unleashed the f-word during the Bruins-Maple Leafs game. The best part of Milbury's slip up was hearing Doc Emrick work around it like nothing happened.

3. If your team drafts Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Thursday night, beware. His father is one of those sports parents who seems like he's going to be a huge pain in the ass. NJ.com writer Ryan Dunleavy tried to interview Haskins's dad and it did not go well thanks to Haskins's bizarre stance on how to deal with the media.

I called Dwayne Haskins father to do a story on his NJ roots and possible return to #Giants. Here is the strange conversation we had before he hung up on me. A taste of what reporting is like: https://t.co/RFc12PWGTj #nfldraft #nyg #nygiants — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) April 23, 2019

4. Remember when Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig tried to fight the entire Pirates team last week and we were treated to this image?

Yasiel Puig tried to fight all of Pittsburgh after Pirates pitcher Chris Archer threw behind Derek Dietrich: https://t.co/mRV34KT6HR pic.twitter.com/CBpxoZ6qBL — Deadspin (@Deadspin) April 7, 2019

He showed up to yesterday's game wearing a T-shirt to honor the occasion.

5. I'm fully aware that the reality show Miz and Mrs, starring WWE superstar The Miz, is scripted and set up. But even with that, so many of us can relate to The Miz trying to draft a fantasy football team while having to do some shopping at Costco.

6. If you're an SI Media Podcast listener or follow me on Twitter, you know that I recently canceled DirecTV after being a customer for 20 years (you can hear the full story beginning at the 27-minute mark here). It seems many others are just as frustrated with the company. They better do anything and everything they can to keep their exclusive deal with the NFL's Sunday Ticket, because if they lose that, they're going to be finished.

Yikes... AT&T lost 544,000 DirecTV satellite customers in the first quarter, on top of the 650,000 + at the end of last year. Put another way: DirecTV has witnessed an exodus of more than 1 million customers in just six months. — Meg James (@MegJamesLAT) April 24, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: SiriusXM announced Tuesday that Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has signed a four-year contract extension to continue his daily show that airs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Here's some vintage Russo to celebrate the news.

IN CLOSING: I know it's a little bizarre to make this statement after Lillard's shot, but, holy cow, the first round of the NBA playoffs have been so awful.