The most exciting play in baseball is the play at the plate, hands down. There’s nothing like darting your eyes back and forth between the guy rounding third base and the outfielder playing the ball and gathering to throw. This play at the plate from Tuesday night’s Mets-Phillies game had all the drama of an automatic intentional walk, though.

With two outs in the fourth inning, Cesar Hernandez slapped a single into leftfield. Maikel Franco, who was on second base, got the green light from third base coach Dusty Wathan and headed toward home.

Dead in the water is an understatement.

Jeff McNeil nails the runner on a CLOSE play at the plate. pic.twitter.com/QV1jpx5hsm — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 24, 2019

Franco hadn’t even reached third base by the time Mets leftfielder Jeff McNeil fielded the ball! He would have had to be the fastest player in baseball to score on that one. But no, he’s the 263rd fastest player in baseball, or the 59th slowest, depending on how you want to look at it. He is also the slowest player on the Phillies.

So yeah, Dusty Wathan made a brutal decision to send Franco there, and Phillies fans noticed.

Dusty wathan is on drugs — Jason Kantor (@JasonKantorBTB) April 24, 2019

What was Wathan thinking? Stop Franco at third. Inexcusable. Awful by Wathan. Could have had runners at the corners with two out. Instead, end of inning. Not what a struggling offense doesn’t need. @Phillies #RingTheBell #PHIvsNYM — Ken Schott (@slapschotts) April 24, 2019

Please fire Dusty Wathan — David Hess (@davidhesslmt) April 24, 2019

Dusty Wathan should lose his job for that one. Ball was scored to left and Franco runs with cinderblocks. Out by 2 trains and a bus. — Kmel13 (@KyleMellon13) April 24, 2019

It didn’t really matter in the end, though. The Mets won 9–0 behind a stellar pitching performance by Zack Wheeler.

Damian Lillard hit one of the best game-winners ever

Damian Lillard went off in the Trail Blazers’ series-clinching Game 5 win over the Thunder. He scored 50 points, but none more audacious than the final three. His buzzer-beating three came from nearly midcourt, right in Paul George’s face.

The call was even better in Korean.

Damian Lillard's game-winner as heard on the Korean broadcast pic.twitter.com/j3EXCvyWi0 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) April 24, 2019

Dame even rubbed salt in the wound by waving goodbye the Thunder before his teammates even had a chance to mob him.

George said after the game that it was “a bad shot” and Dame had only one thing to say to that.

The best thing in sports, x2

The NHL treated us to not one but two Game 7s Tuesday night, which is basically like Christmas.

In the first, the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs rather easily, 5–1, in Boston. Toronto is still the only Canadian team not to win a playoff series in the salary cap era (post-2004 lockout).

The key goal was this one by Sean Kuraly, who pushed the Boston lead to two goals early in the third period.

That game pales in comparison to the nightcap between the Sharks and Golden Knights, though. After a questionable major penalty call against Vegas’s Cody Eakin, San Jose took a one-goal lead by scoring four goals during the ensuing five-minute power play opportunity.

The Knights scored one more to force overtime but the Sharks won it in the extra period and advanced to the next round.

Vegas’s Jonathan Marchessault said the call was “a f---ing joke” in a three-minute rant after the game.

Oh god, Melo is still trying to come back

Being cast aside by the Rockets just 10 games into the season and failing to catch on with another team all year would appear to be a pretty clear sign that nobody in the NBA is interested in employing Carmelo Anthony any longer.

But no, Melo was back in the gym Tuesday getting some shots up—and judging by his trainer’s caption, it wasn’t just for fun.

Melo looks thin and he certainly hasn’t lost his sweet shooting stroke, but his best chance of playing in the NBA again is probably a farewell tour with the Knicks on a 10-day contract.

Oh, and don’t sleep on the fact that he’s wearing a beanie indoors on a 75-degree day in New York.

By at least one measure, this is the worst take I have ever read

MADDEN: Did Babe Ruth ever hurt his oblique? Blame supplements and weights for these injuries https://t.co/gHQiqxUxLe @bmadden1954 pic.twitter.com/pkHXRZgGJT — NY Daily News Sports (@NYDNSports) April 23, 2019

He really took some convincing

This is amazing

You have to love when the coaches get in on the trash talk

Vegas coach Gerard Gallant in response to Sharks coach Pete DeBoer saying he chirps players: “For that clown to say that in the paper yesterday is not right.” Here’s his whole response: #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/MwWekG6Rv4 — Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) April 23, 2019

Blink and you’ll miss it

SEVEN. SECONDS. ⚡️⚡️⚡️



Shane Long just scored the FASTEST GOAL from the start of a game in @premierleague history!



Stream this one on @NBCSportsGold: https://t.co/gwgTIpti0T pic.twitter.com/aoPOb0GLTd — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 23, 2019

How have I never seen this before?

On this day in 2005, Aaron Rodgers was a little upset the @49ers didn't select him in the @NFLDraft and gave @DennisKPIX a classic sound bite. pic.twitter.com/gxY6oCexI1 — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) April 23, 2019

I laughed harder than I should have at this

Man, these MLB Food Fest dishes are wild. pic.twitter.com/1J2QDzb0zL — Productive Outs (@ProductiveOuts) April 23, 2019

Not sports

A Carolina Reaper eating contest is a scene full of milk and vomit. ... Jeopardy! champ James Holzhauer has officially blown past the $1 million mark. ... Early reviews for Avengers: Endgame are in and they’re quite positive. ... Nicolas Cage sang an oddly angry karaoke version of “Purple Rain.”

This made my brain hurt

Name one thing in this photo pic.twitter.com/zgyE9rL2XP — dumbass ass idiot 𓅩 (@melip0ne) April 23, 2019

I missed the anniversary but the first YouTube video was uploaded 14 years ago Tuesday

This new Will Smith movie looks wild

A good song

