The NBA’s early-entry deadline passed as Sunday turned into Monday, and with the official list of draft-eligible underclassmen finalized and college basketball season at an end, we’ve expanded The Crossover’s Big Board from 80 to include 100 prospects. From here, teams will begin to schedule private workouts as combine week approaches, beginning May 12 with the new G League Elite Camp (serving as a precursor for prospects to play their way into the combine). The draft lottery follows May 14, then the combine itself.

Underclassmen will then have 10 days after the event’s official conclusion to decide whether or not they’ll stay in the draft, setting a final NCAA deadline of May 29. For clarification, college players are now allowed to sign with NBA-certified agents and still retain their eligibility, but they must make a final decision before that date. Note that a proposed rule that would allow combine-invited prospects to return to school after going undrafted has not gone into effect yet.

Between in-person evaluations, reviewing statistics and film, and factoring in word of mouth from ongoing conversations with NBA personnel, the aim with these rankings is to present a picture that helps better understand which prospects warrant serious consideration for the 2019 draft, in which order and why, and to responsibly gauge and contextualize prospects’ individual outlooks.This list will be periodically updated as the pre-draft process continues, and players’ fortunes begin to shift.

And as a reminder: unlike our mock draft, the Big Board does not factor in team need or fit.

Rankings last updated April 23.

Streeter Lecka/John Weast/Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

1. Zion Williamson, F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 285 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 1

What’s even left to say about Zion Williamson? His rise as the top prospect in this class was swift, he has maintained that spot in these rankings from preseason until now, and there’s little question he will have earned the right to go first on draft night. Whether he ends up a transcendent pro or not, the fact it’s even in question says plenty. Williamson’s immense athletic ability and basketball instincts are conducive to easy baskets, transition offense and momentum-swinging plays on both ends. Playing downhill with his strength, deft finishing and passing ability, he was almost impossible to defend at the college level. While he is not an outstanding jump shooter, Williamson can simply barrel into the paint when defenses sag, and will draw gobs of fouls. His unusually pronounced strengths have covered for his flaws in prolific fashion. To maximize his ability long-term, Williamson will gradually need to expand his skill set in a way that relies less on his explosiveness and more on craft. His athletic gifts and the fact he cares so much at all times will ensure he remains productive until he gets to that point. Few college players were ever so dominant, and even fewer appeared to have as much fun doing it.

2. Ja Morant, PG, Murray State | Sophomore

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 175 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 2

From my perspective, Morant is the clear-cut No. 2 prospect behind Williamson, with a delineated gap in best-case projection between him and everyone else. As a remarkably natural and instinctive playmaker, Morant fundamentally won’t have to change his style of play to succeed, but need only fine-tune and expand his skills. His superior passing vision, ambidextrous touch, explosiveness and change of direction are hard to oversell. His athleticism has been touted in highlight packages, but Morant takes over games with skill and feel, can play at different speeds, in transition or in the halfcourt. He should see his game take off even further when surrounded by NBA-caliber talent, and given more space to operate. His jumper continues to improve, and should be more than passable as he adds upper body strength. Morant’s high turnover rate was excusable given his heavy usage—his mistakes tend to be aggressive, rather than careless, and at the end of the day, they’re a byproduct of a creative approach you’d never want him to abandon in the first place. It may not happen right out of the gate, but he has the tools to evolve into a star.

3. Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 3

Culver noticeably took his lumps over the course of the NCAA tournament, but there’s still a lot to like. In a better draft, Culver wouldn’t be flirting with a top-five selection, and this spot on the board is a tick higher than general consensus. There’s an intuitive yet unflashy quality to his game on both sides of the ball that’s extremely appealing, and his size and developing handle profile nicely as an off-guard and secondary playmaker. He’s an instinctive finisher, plays an unselfish style, and should be able to fit in with a variety of lineups and systems. There are two key areas of improvement for Culver going forward, one being his jump shooting off the dribble, which is not quite natural yet. As a set shooter, it’s easy enough to buy his future improvement, but he’s not dynamic with it on the move. The second issue is a lack of elite athleticism, which was exposed against better defenders at times, and he may have to compensate by working diligently on his change of speed off the bounce. Still, when you factor in how much Culver was asked to do this season, how successful he was, and how much responsibility he assumed in a short span of time, it’s encouraging. There are few bad habits here, and while he may not be a star, he offers more untapped ability than he gets credit for.

4. R.J. Barrett, G/F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 4

While Barrett seems likely to be a top-three pick, this ranking is a hedge that reflects concerns about his style of play and how much it directly impacts team success. When Zion Williamson missed time at various points in the season, you would have liked to see more impact out of Barrett as far as empowering his teammates. His natural tendency is to hunt shots, and though he’s a very capable playmaker with the ball in his hands, those assists came more as a byproduct of a type of usage that he may not warrant in the pros. Barrett seems likely to score a lot of points, but his shot selection must improve, and more importantly, he needs to refine himself into a consistent perimeter shooter. At the college level, his strength, coordination, and particularly good left hand coupled with his intense approach paid dividends. But in the pros, teams will sag off of him until he proves otherwise, and his apparent lack of interest in defense may become more of a problem. It is tough to rank Barrett much lower than this, and with his work ethic and productivity, he should last in the NBA for a long time. Still, teams continue to parse how well a reasonable projection correlates with winning games at the highest level.

5. Coby White, G, North Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 8

White’s combination of size, athleticism and potential as a pull-up scorer oozes upside. He continues to evolve as a decision-maker and probably won’t be ready for full-time point guard duty, but there’s clearly room for combo shooters in his mold to be successful. White improved over the course of the year for the Tar Heels, and on his best nights showed some tantalizing flashes. His consistency on both ends of the floor will have to improve, but as a 19-year-old boasting what could be elite, dynamic shot-making skills, there’s a lot to like about him as an option in the lottery. It will take some projection to justify him this high in the draft, but in terms of natural ability, he certainly belongs in this group. If you look at what Jamal Murray has developed into for Denver, it’s easy to understand White’s long-term appeal.

6. Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt | Freshman

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 170 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 6

Most around the league agree that Garland has actually been helped by missing nearly the entire season with injury. Whether that should be the case is a different question, but he does have a good deal of talent as a shot-maker and ball-handler and will be an option for point-guard needy teams once Ja Morant comes off the board. There is risk involved here, as Garland’s four-game sample came against so-so competition, and while teams had a feel for him based off what he’d done prior to college, it would be foolhardy to think there aren’t elements of his game that will eventually be exposed. Chiefly, his average athletic tools and ongoing development as a playmaker who can legitimately run a team will be nitpicked. That he still might be selected in this range points to the overall uncertainty surrounding so many of the lottery prospects.

7. Cam Reddish, G/F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 5

Only so much benefit of the doubt can be afforded with Reddish at this point, over the course of a season in which he more often than not looked somewhat ordinary. He has clearly flashed NBA ability on an ongoing basis, but he was scarcely a true difference-maker for Duke, often functioning as more of a side dish as Williamson and Barrett carry the load. None of that was a total surprise, but it was disappointing, particularly given his struggles finishing in the paint and subsequent over-reliance on a streaky pull-up game. The fact he was previously used to being a primary scoring option isn’t really an excuse, although Duke’s floor spacing was often poor. Reddish’s size, ability to move the ball and hit open shots, and potential defensive versatility are still strengths, and his theoretical skill set fits neatly into the modern NBA. Still, to this point in his career, he’s mostly been a tease. He passes the eye test as well as anyone, but his inconsistencies continue to spark doubt.

8. Kevin Porter Jr., G, USC | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 7

There is a wide variance of opinions around the NBA as to where exactly drafting Porter becomes worth the risk, but his rare gifts as an athlete and creative scorer are hard to find. The concerns teams have about him primarily center on his maturity level after a tumultuous year at USC. But there’s a school of thought that if you can insulate him on a team with veterans and an established culture, you might be able to bring him along slowly and turn him into a special player. There’s bust potential here, particularly given it was something of a lost year in college, but Porter is capable of things most people simply cannot do with the ball in his hands. He should only be allowed to slip so far.

9. De’Andre Hunter, F, Virginia | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 9

It’s easy to get caught up in Hunter’s outstanding performance in the national title game, and it may end up inflating his stock a bit, but his weaknesses are a bit more pronounced than has generally been communicated. What he does offer is a solid floor, and depending on which team you are, the fact he’s older and more prepared to play in the NBA tomorrow than most of the teenagers listed ahead of him makes him a lottery option. But the upside with him is not immense. Hunter is functionally strong, but not extremely fluid or explosive, and lacks natural instincts as a scorer playing off the dribble. Most scouts still don’t entirely trust his jumper. He’s an unflashy all-around player who can defend a variety of positions, and won’t hurt you in any one area. It does help that he’s one of the few lottery-caliber options where you more or less know exactly what you’re getting, but that may not mean a franchise-changing player.

10. Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 10

Although it’s probably important not to get too carried away with Hayes, his physical profile, advanced defensive ability and long-term upside have kept him on course to be the first center selected in June. He has a lot of maturing to do, but he’s an extremely attractive blank slate from a development standpoint. As a late-bloomer with high-caliber tools, natural instincts defending the basket and touch around the rim, Hayes has the potential to check every box for a five-man who doesn’t shoot jumpers. His offensive contributions are functionally limited—he’s purely a finisher right now—and his rebounding can be a bit inconsistent. Still, as he gets stronger and begins to play with more discipline, Hayes has a reasonable chance of becoming a starting-caliber big and plus rim protector down the line. He’s an attractive project.

11. Sekou Doumbouya, PF, Limoges

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 230 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 11

Doumbouya showed some real improvement over the course of his first season playing in France’s top league, and is trending in the right direction moving into the predraft process, particularly given how quickly this class moves into dart-throw territory. He’s still learning the game, but he has solid tools, a projectable body, legitimate shooting potential and a long-term role fit at power forward if all goes well. It’s key to remember that with his December birthday, he is expected to be the youngest player drafted. Teams who can afford to invest some time in a long-term project will continue to evaluate Doumbouya closely. He’s certainly not a mystery at this point, and offers appealing upside in the mid-to-late lottery.

12. Nassir Little, F, North Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 12

Little finished the season playing with more consistency and is still a late lottery-caliber talent, although the shine has worn off from his buzzy high school days. From a tools standpoint, he has what it takes to be an NBA wing—he’s strong, agile and will be able to match up on the perimeter. Still, scouts question his overall feel and lack of a pronounced pro-ready skill. Little has been iffy playing off the dribble and shooting from distance, and needs shots created for him. But with his natural athletic ability, he may not have too far to go to become a usable role player. There’s obvious untapped potential here, but Little will have to convince teams he’s worth the bet.

13. Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 13

Hachimura continues to intrigue teams with his NBA tools and efficient scoring, and the continued progress of his jump shot is a big key to projecting his value going forward. He’s shot it sparingly from outside, but if he can become a consistent three-point threat (which based on his rapid development in other areas and demonstrable shooting touch, seems possible), he should be able to maximize his skill set as a four-man. He is less explosive than he is strong and smooth, but will be able to keep up physically at the next level. There’s still room for improvement with Hachimura in terms of diversifying his offense, and his defensive effort is solid, although his awareness can be inconsistent. With his productivity and physical gifts, he’s the type of player teams will want to take a chance on.

14. Goga Bitadze, C, KK Buducnost

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 245 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 16

On the heels of an extremely impressive season overseas, Bitadze looks like a viable late-lottery option and is pretty clearly the most polished big man in the draft. Noting his statistical productivity at a high level as a teenager, there’s a fairly safe baseline floor that comes attached with him. For teams who favor skilled bigs, he should be a focus going into the spring. Bitadze is more of a traditional five, but he’s had an extremely strong year in Europe and will be in good position to maximize his stock. He’s big, but not a bad athlete, with natural scoring ability around the basket and surprising mobility and shot-blocking skills. It’s not totally far-fetched that he could be the first international player chosen.

15. P.J. Washington, PF, Kentucky | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 17

Washington took the type of sophomore leap many hoped for, turning in a consistently productive season and establishing himself as Kentucky’s top player. While he’s not a huge upside guy, it’s pretty clear his base set of skills make sense together projecting forward. Washington has always been a sound finisher around the rim, and his jump shot continues to improve. He’s mobile, bouncy, and his rebounding, passing and defensive positioning enable him to impact games when he’s not scoring. Washington should fit cleanly into a rotation role early in his career.

16. Tyler Herro, SG, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 19

Teams were buzzing about Herro as a potential first-rounder coming into the season, and after a slow start, he settled in and cemented himself as one of the more dynamic perimeter scorers in this class. His ability to make difficult shots from deep and playmake a little on the side has always been endearing. Herro has cut back a bit on his tendency to overdribble, and seemed to have a good feel for his responsibilities by season’s end. His body type doesn’t have great appeal from an NBA standpoint, but his overall defensive effort and toughness have been encouraging. He’s trending in a good direction going into the predraft process.

17. Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 18

It was a banner year for Fernando’s growth, and even with Maryland’s inconsistencies, it’s apparent that his body type, physicality, motor and intangibles create a degree of long-term NBA floor for him. He should be ready to log some minutes right away, and fit into a less-demanding offensive role that better suits him. Many of the immediate concerns with Fernando’s game stem from occasionally stiff post-up play and turnover issues, but realistically, he’s not a guy you’ll want to run things through at the next level anyway. He’ll run the floor, won’t command extra touches, and should be able to turn himself into a useful rotation player who is willing to do the dirty work.

18. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 22

Alexander-Walker took a step forward in most facets this season, from his slimmed-down build to more consistent offensive contributions. Although he clearly profiles as a two-guard at the next level given his ongoing issues playing downhill and in the paint, he has the passing feel, shooting ability and size to be a nice complement alongside a more explosive playmaker. He’s not an alpha dog and can be turnover prone when asked to do too much, but he was at his best when Justin Robinson was healthy running the point, giving Alexander-Walker the freedom to operate off-ball. The likelihood he buys in and becomes a useful rotation player makes him an intriguing option in the mid-to-late first round.

19. KZ Okpala, SF, Stanford | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 15

Okpala ended the season on a low note and isn’t quite as attractive a long-term project as many thought around midseason. He has all the tools to be a quality pro and has been a mismatch problem in college, capable of slashing into the paint and drawing contact, but he lacks a degree of polish and feel and might be best suited as a complementary player. He has terrific size on the wing and went through a late growth spurt in high school, and the hope is that his game takes off as he continues to get acclimated with his body and adds strength. His outside shooting is a key area of improvement. Okpala has a good deal of upside and is a first-round worthy option, but he’ll need some time before making any significant contributions.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

20. Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 20

There is some real reason for concern with Langford, who turned in an uneven season without showing much tangible progression. He played through a right hand injury for a large chunk of it, but he was not a particularly convincing jump shooter beforehand, and still rarely ever went left to compensate. Langford has an NBA body type and is a talented finisher around the rim, but plays a predictable offensive style and struggles changing speeds. If his three-point shot never comes around, he could end up on the fringes of the league sooner than anyone expects. He has not looked the part as a lottery pick, although that may still be where he ends up based on perceived upside and his pedigree as a highly rated high school scorer.

21. Keldon Johnson, G/F, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 14

Johnson has always been a player whose value lies in his floor as a likely contributor, and while he may not end up in the lottery, he has the type of intangibles and skill set that teams will be happy to roster at a position of need. His three-point shooting has been encouraging and his competitiveness consistently runs high, but he’ll need to find ways to be effective getting into the paint and finishing, where his struggles changing speeds and elevating might make things difficult. Johnson also doesn’t have much of a playmaking element to his game. The fact he plays so hard is going to cover up some of his issues, but for someone who has always been pegged as a scorer, he will have to adjust his style of play a bit to fit in as a glue guy moving forward.

22. Cameron Johnson, SF, North Carolina | Senior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 210 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 38

Johnson enjoyed a fully healthy, breakthrough season in which he emerged as UNC’s best player, sustaining an impressive 45% three-point clip and playing his way into the first-round conversation. Although he’s just turned 23, he’s developed that potentially elite trait and should be a readymade role player. Johnson is slender and not especially shifty, so he’ll have some limitations defensively, but his height and ability to get his jumper off should be enough to keep him on the floor. Continuing to improve attacking closeouts and adding strength long-term will help. He’ll make sense for playoff teams in need of shooting.

23. Bol Bol, C, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 7'2" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 24

Bol’s season-ending foot injury has made him into even more of a wild card in this draft. While in terms of sheer ability teams can justify a lottery selection, the implications of foot issues for guys his size coupled with his unusually slender body type are all pointing in the wrong direction. As such, it will be difficult for many teams to justify committing a high selection here when considering the risk attached. There were already concerns stemming from his work ethic and NBA fit, and whether he can physically handle a heavy minutes load (something that’s increasingly difficult to justify for 7-foot centers). The possibility of developing Bol into a unique, floor-spacing rotation big should keep him in the first round, but it’s tough to feel overly secure about him.

24. Luguentz Dort, G, Arizona State | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 25

Dort remains a first-round talent based on his tools, but his outside shooting and decision-making skills are still questionable, and make him something of an acquired taste. He’s built like a tank and has been able to overpower college defenders with his heft and explosiveness as a straight-line driver, and his base level of athletic ability gives him a good chance to find some level of NBA success. Still, Dort is not a particularly creative finisher in traffic and doesn’t have a very good left hand, and his approach barreling into the paint will only go so far at the next level. Defensively, his bulk helps him with larger wings, but also might keep him from sticking with quicker guards. There will be teams who value his unique physical attributes, and others who are concerned enough by his limitations to take a pass.

25. Carsen Edwards, G, Purdue | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 34

His string of dominant NCAA tournament performances stood as a reminder of Edwards’ immense shot-making talent, and will go a long way toward cementing him in the first round. It’s been no secret what he’s capable of, and after two seasons as the catalyst for overachieving Purdue teams, it’s pretty clear that the attention he draws and the points he can put up quickly add real value. He’s more of a natural two-guard, but paired with a bigger playmaker, you can see a fit. Edwards will never be asked to shoot as much as he did at Purdue, some of his turnovers and mistakes were excusable based on how much time he spends with the ball in his hands. There’s some justified skepticism about his playmaking ability, but Edwards might have enough offensive juice to succeed with his present skill set.

26. Brandon Clarke, F/C, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 32

It is hard to ignore just how efficient Clarke has been offensively in addition to his obvious defensive prowess, but there are still questions as to what elements of his game translate in what fashion. Right now, his high-end athleticism covers for his body type and lack of positional height and length. He may find it much harder to scavenge for tip-ins and loose baskets against NBA frontcourts. His offensive approach is otherwise a bit predictable, and there are understandable concerns about his jumper, given his low volume of outside attempts and average free-throw clip. Given he’s literally a man among boys at the college level, the way he’s dominated needs to be carefully parsed as far as projection is concerned. Clarke deserves credit for his huge year and should be a useful rebounder and shot-blocker, but there are also teams who view him as more of a second-round option.

27. Neemias Queta, C, Utah State | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 35

While Queta is somewhat of a raw project, teams are intrigued by his 7’5” wingspan, 9’6” standing reach and impressive flashes of talent. He‘s an instinctive rim protector and rebounder, can finish around the basket, is an underrated passer and overall brings an intriguing set of strengths to develop. Queta’s defensive presence was crucial for Utah State, and there aren’t a ton of big men who can block shots and move with his type of tools. Based on Utah State’s schedule, he was not as heavily scouted as some of the other top prospects, should strongly benefit from workout settings where he can get in front of decision-makers and leave an impression. If he shines in the predraft process, he has the talent to go earlier than expected.

28. Matisse Thybulle, SF, Washington | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 28

In terms of defensive impact, Thybulle is among the best players in the country, to the degree that he needs to be taken seriously in spite of the fact Washington plays exclusively zone. If you believe what he does translates—and noting his quickness, length and disruptive hands, it should—then he has a strong case in the first round. While he’s unlikely to be much of an offensive weapon, as a 36% career three-point shooter (and 78% from the line), it’s fair to bet that his jumper stays passable. If you couple that with potentially elite perimeter defense, you have the makings of a very solid role player. All things considered, he’s a low-risk, high-reward option in this range of the draft.

29. Talen Horton-Tucker, G/F, Iowa State | Freshman

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 240 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 23

Although Horton-Tucker is somewhat of a polarizing prospect among evaluators, his ability to create shots for himself and others off the dribble make him an intriguing, if unorthodox player. Not many college players can match his natural ability to play on the move and score creatively. The key to Horton-Tucker unlocking his full potential will be improving his body and getting stronger, which would hopefully help him improve as a defender an athlete—his off-the-charts length helps compensate for his lack of height. If he puts everything together, he could be uniquely effective, but it may require a bit of patience. The quality of his play waned a little bit down the stretch, and it’s possible Horton-Tucker could benefit from another college season with a more defined offensive role. He’ll be an intriguing project nonetheless.

30. Mfiondu Kabengele, PF, Florida State | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 240 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Kabengele emerged over the course of the season as Florida State’s sixth man, showcasing a surprising level of defensive mobility for a big-bodied player and proving he can block shots, rebound with consistency and knock down spot-up threes. The nephew of Dikembe Mutombo, Kabengele’s productivity and willingness to play a role has made him one of the more intriguing guys to follow as the combine approaches. He checks the right boxes for an energy big, and if the jump shot translates, there’s an interesting player here.

31. Ty Jerome, G, Virginia | Junior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 33

It’s tough to see Jerome’s stock getting much higher after Virginia won the national title, and he’s played his way onto the cusp of the first round. Although his body type leaves something to be desired, he has good positional size and substantial role-player chops. Jerome is a capable shooter and playmaker with a strong feel for the game and good amount of finesse scoring the ball. He’s a steady decision-maker who excels creating good looks for himself and others in pressure situations, and could be a plug-and-play backcourt piece early in his career. Jerome is a tough, willing defender, but bigger players could still give him some issues. His craftiness and intangibles should bridge the gap.

32. Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville | Sophomore

Height: 6'7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 27

Nwora possesses a very solid skill set for a complementary forward, able to shoot from deep off the catch and dribble, rebound and move the ball effectively. His play can still be a bit inconsistent, but he has blossomed as the primary offensive option for the Cardinals, showcasing high-level shot-making ability and helping lift them to a surprisingly solid season. Concerns stem from his body type and defensive contributions, as he’s probably best suited as a three but will struggle keeping up with athletic wings. Still, the possibility he gets into peak shape coupled with an attractive skill set should earn him consideration in this range.

33. Nic Claxton, F/C, Georgia | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

One of the more interesting projects in this draft class, Claxton combines defensive versatility with a high perimeter skill level for his size. He’s quick enough to switch onto bigger wings, has the length and instincts to alter shots, and was a productive rebounder while playing big minutes all season. He showed some capacity to shoot from outside, and Georgia even let him bring the ball up at times. He’s a ways off, but as he refines his skills, Claxton could develop into a unique inside-out player. He’s a good candidate to rise into the first round as teams begin bringing him in for workouts.

34. Louis King, SF, Oregon | Freshman

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 205 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 44

King has first-round caliber talent and could find himself there with a strong predraft process as teams get a better feel for him. He improved as the season went on and as he moved further from a high school knee injury that had sidelined him for about a year. King made outside shots with impressive consistency down the stretch, including Oregon’s surprising late-season streak, but had some struggles attacking the paint and doesn’t have elite-level burst off the dribble. He doesn’t have a calling-card skill yet, but with his size and ability to handle and play on the perimeter, King has the type of upside worth taking a flier on.

35. Luka Samanic, F, Olimpija

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 26

Samanic is an interesting investment in the late first or early second round as a skilled big with legitimate versatility on the perimeter. He was in a tricky development situation this season that teams will take into account. Samanic badly needs to get stronger and develop his frame, but teams have long been intrigued by his ability to shoot, handle and pass at his size on the perimeter. His feel for the game is strong, and he has some theoretical versatility to offer as a potentially positionless big. He could be an intriguing stash player overseas, or a team could seek to bring him over next year to develop him hands-on.

36. Isaiah Roby, F/C, Nebraska | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 36

Roby is a player who needs to be watched closely to properly understand his impact, much of which goes beyond the box score. Nebraska went into a tailspin this season, but Roby spent most of the year playing out of position at the five. He has solid ball skills, has worked diligently on his outside shot and profiles nicely as an athletic, big who can play inside and out. He has the size, agility and shot-blocking chops to be a versatile defender. Some of his struggles appear confidence-based, and while he may need some G League time to iron things out, Roby has an NBA-type profile that he should be able to grow into. He’ll need to be more consistent with his contributions, but could really benefit from the predraft process given his tools.

37. Grant Williams, PF, Tennessee | Junior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 46

Williams is clearly an exceptional college player, but there are questions about how the elements of his game translate at the next level. While he’d certainly be drafted, and his stock may never get higher, there’s some debate from scout to scout about whether he’s actually worthy of a first-round selection. His strength, smarts and scoring touch are all real positives, but Williams is going to have to make big strides as a jump shooter to stick around. His post-up game and rebounding seem likely to be hampered a bit against NBA frontlines, and he’s unlikely to ever create much of his own offense on the perimeter. While it’s reasonable to bet on him figuring out a way to be successful, his on-court limitations will likely require a strong system fit for him to carve out a long-term role, and his upside isn’t extreme.

38. Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 31

For better or worse, Gafford has been more or less the same player as last season, just with additional offensive volume, and he’s seen his stock slip a bit. He could end up in the late first round, or he could potentially slip into this range, where he’s more appealing under what would be a smaller financial investment. Gafford plays an increasingly replaceable NBA role and may not be quite skilled or athletic enough to truly set himself apart. His length, fluidity and finishing will make him of interest to teams that like to spread the floor around their five-men, but Gafford is more smooth and lanky than he is functionally explosive, and his feet and hands are just average. Still, Gafford won’t need heavy post-up touches to be effective as a finisher, rebounds the ball well, and will have a chance to add value through those strengths.

39. Chuma Okeke, F, Auburn | Sophomore

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 37

Okeke tearing his ACL in the NCAA tournament was an unfortunate turn for the versatile forward, who was trending toward the first round at the time. Given he’ll be unable to work out for teams before the draft, his fate is somewhat in limbo, but in testing the waters he’ll be able to feel out where his floor is and the likelihood of landing in a good situation. Where he might have once been something of a tweener, Okeke is an interesting fit from a positionless standpoint given his ability to knock down shots, rebound and defend both forward spots. He’s light on his feet, has great hands and racks up blocks and steals. If he continues to improve as a shooter and expand his perimeter game, Okeke could blossom as a low-usage role player at the NBA level. He fits a useful mold as a combo forward, and the fact he’s injured may not preclude teams from taking a chance.

Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

40. Zach Norvell Jr., SG, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 40

Norvell has been a consistently dangerous three-point threat this season on a high volume of attempts, and profiles well as a potential specialist. His calm approach and ability to continue shooting through his misses has been impressive, and his lack of fear shooting from outside coupled with a consistent stroke gives him a chance. He has also shown some encouraging improvement defensively. Norvell is not an especially creative finisher and has to refine his game attacking the paint, but the all-around package complimenting his potentially elite outside shooting makes him worth consideration as high as the late first round. He may have a better chance at the first round next year, but it’s also easy to see him having one hot shooting day at the combine that ultimately keeps him in the draft.

41. Naz Reid, C, LSU | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 53

To Reid’s credit, he picked up his individual effort in the second half of the season, and LSU benefitted. A prototypical modern big man he is not, but Reid is a good rebounder when engaged, has a diverse (if not always effective) offensive skill set, and can look surprisingly nimble facing up and taking bigs off the dribble. Still, the greater sample size suggests this is an anomaly, not the norm, and he will need to convince teams in the interview process and in workouts that he’s committed to continued work on his body, and that his improved motor is for real. Reid is not a stellar athlete, nor is he the most efficient scorer, and his shot selection has been an issue at times. His lateral quickness and fouling issues don’t bode well for him being able to stay on the floor defensively, either. His jump shooting, passing and ballhandling are all above average at his size, but Reid’s game is more cosmetically intriguing than it is role-applicable at this stage.

42. Jontay Porter, C, Missouri | Sophomore

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 21

It’s been a series of unfortunate events for Porter, who re-tore his right ACL in March and seems poised to hit significant medical snags. He originally tore that ACL, along with his MCL, in October, and NBA scouts are wondering whether he rushed back to the court. The why of the whole situation raises some questions as well, and at this point it’s unclear whether a team will still chance it in the first round. Porter has a terrific feel for the game and an attractive pass-dribble-shoot skill set for a big, but his conditioning and body type have always been points of emphasis, and he won’t be able to offer any answer to those questions before the draft. His freshman year productivity remains a strong résumé point, but Porter will now face some added skepticism as he tries to maximize his draft position. At some point, he’ll become worth the risk.

43. Deividas Sirvydis, SF, Lietuvos Rytas

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: NR

An intelligent perimeter player with nice size, perimeter shooting and passing skills, Sirvydis emerged as one of the better European prospects in his age group and has a solid chance of being selected should he stay in the draft. He can play off the dribble or catch and boasts a sweet, projectable three-point stroke. While he’s not a great athlete and needs some time to fill out physically, he’s so young still (turning 19 in June) that he’d be a strong option to stash overseas if he’s open to it. Sirvydis may never be a great defender, but if his offensive impact continues to progress at a good rate, he could become a quality role player in the long run.

44. Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6'11" | Weight: 245 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 42

Bassey doesn’t look like much of an upside pick at this point, but he did have a productive, consistent freshman season, although Western Kentucky didn’t play the most challenging schedule. He plays hard and knows his bread is buttered in the paint and around the rim, and showed a solid capacity for blocking shots. Bassey has the semblance of a faceup jumper, as well. Still, it’s hard not to watch him and come away a bit concerned, noting his heavy build and gait, his max-effort style, and how hard he has to work for what he gets. He profiles better as a long-term reserve than as a starter, and noting how replaceable backup centers have become in the NBA, Bassey best warrants a second-round investment.

45. Ignas Brazdeikis, F, Michigan | Freshman

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 43

The core of Brazdeikis’s appeal is his offensive versatility, and he’s continued to prove he can score at all three levels, finish with both hands and consistently threaten from three-point range. He has a great sense of where his points are going to come from, and his toughness and consistent effort should continue to aid him. His weaknesses are obvious, as he’s not especially athletic nor versatile defensively, and being able to stay on the floor will be his primary stumbling block to an NBA job. He won’t be quick enough to defend most threes, nor will he be big enough to defend most fours. His ceiling is not immense, and his intangibles will have to bridge the gap. Still, as a tough, intelligent potential role player who doesn’t need a ton of touches to be useful, Brazdeikis brings a level of intrigue.

46. Shamorie Ponds, PG, St. John’s | Junior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 49

Scouts are split on Ponds, who can be a particularly polarizing prospect depending on what day you watch him play. When he’s at his best, he looks like a late first-round talent to some, but his bad games are exceedingly ordinary. He has a chance to separate himself in a draft that’s somewhat thin on point guard talent, and boasts some natural ability to create off the dribble and playmake. Ponds is not physically imposing in any way, but has a good level of craft to his game as a scorer, and should at least be a passable shooter. It’s worth noting that St. John’s played a thin schedule in a down Big East. Still, someone will try to harness Ponds’ talent and turn him into a backup point guard.

47. Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego State | Sophomore

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 48

McDaniels’s season ended on a disappointing note, and while he enjoyed a productive run early on in Mountain West play, he remains more of an idea than someone you can throw into an NBA game with any confidence. It’s difficult to get over McDaniels’ extremely thin build, and his attempted transition into a stretch-four hasn’t always gone smoothly. You worry about him finding ways to score in the paint against NBA competition, his overall efficiency, and the lack of a consistent shot-blocking element to his game over the past two seasons. He will need to make a more compelling case for himself in the pre-draft process, but his skill level will entice some team to take the plunge. The risk with him is mitigated in the second round, but it’s also fair to question where the upside lies.

48. Dedric Lawson, F, Kansas | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 235 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 54

At some point, Lawson’s productivity can’t be ignored, but there are fair questions about what parts of his game translate to the NBA. He was dominant at times for Kansas, owning the glass, jump-starting the offense with his passing and showing improvement finishing inside. He knows how to play with others and was surprisingly versatile. Long-term concerns persist surrounding his athleticism and defensive prowess, and if he can’t space the floor, defend the perimeter or protect the basket consistently, it will be a challenge for Lawson to last at the highest level. After a poor showing at the combine two years ago, Lawson enters the predraft process with something to prove, and the fact analytics models will value his productivity will help earn him opportunities.

49. Dylan Windler, SF, Belmont | Senior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 190 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 55

Windler’s perimeter shooting has given him a clear selling point for NBA teams, and he has enough of a complementary skill set at his size to warrant looks in the second round. He’s a deadeye shooter with a quick release and deep range, and a solid positional rebounder and ball-mover. His concerns come defensively, where he appears bound to struggle matching up with strong, athletic wing players, something that could quickly become a stumbling point on his path to playing time. He’ll be challenged from a physical standpoint at the next level, at his age, may not improve much more physically. Windler runs fairly well, but is still somewhat stiff changing directions and struggles creating for himself. Regardless, legit shooters with his size and ability tend to get multiple chances to prove themselves.

50. Admiral Schofield, F, Tennessee | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 240 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 45

Schofield brings terrific intangibles to the table, shot the ball extremely well as a senior, and will get opportunities to stick on NBA rosters as a back-end role player who makes up the talent gap with maximum effort. The hope is he’ll be able to space the floor and defend wings and smaller bigs effectively, but it’s not a foregone conclusion among scouts that those things will translate well enough. On the defensive end in particular, his heavy build can actually pose issues, and for someone who played a ton of minutes, he didn’t rack up a ton of blocks or steals. Schofield is the type of person you want to bet on long-term, but is best valued as a second-round option.

51. Jaylen Hoard, PF, Wake Forest | Freshman

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 50

With his NBA body and 7’1” wingspan, Hoard is a player teams will want to get a closer look at in the predraft process, even after an extremely underwhelming year as part of an objectively bad Wake Forest team. While he didn’t have much help there, shot-creation isn’t his strength, and his value lies in his potential as a multipositional defender who can hit set shots. Hoard attempted just 53 threes and made just 22% of them, but does have some touch at the free throw line. He’s a good athlete and will likely look at least marginally better playing alongside better players. He’s likely to be drafted and is a viable second-round flier.

52. Eric Paschall, PF, Villanova | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 255 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 41

Teams are extremely familiar with Paschall by now: he played a complementary role last year as Villanova rolled to an NCAA championship, and adapted to a more prominent scoring load as a fifth-year senior. He’s a good athlete, plays hard and comes from a program that has produced NBA role players, but it’s important not to get too carried away. Paschall is not a terrific interior defender and has a heavy body type that may preclude him from guarding much on the wing, adding up to potentially limited versatility on that end. It’s hard to fully trust him to be more than an average three-point shooter, and he will need to play off of better teammates to maximize his ability. Paschall should be comfortable sliding in as a low-usage option who contributes in several ways, but it’s not a foregone conclusion that his strengths will be enough to keep him on the court.

53. Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 67

An injury-riddled season had a cooling effect on Tillie’s draft stock, and while it’s unclear if there will be any red flags there, it’s generally tough to play your way upward when you aren’t on the floor. Teams have seen plenty of him over the past few years, but his thin build continues to be an obstacle when it comes to projection. Tillie is an exceptional perimeter shooter at his size and is an above average leaper who can block shots, but his best-case scenario is likely as a specialist right now. The increasing demand for floor-spacing in the frontcourt keeps him draftable, but he may end up needing to return to Gonzaga to try and put together another full, consistent season.

54. Jordan Bone, PG, Tennessee | Junior

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Bone gets a lot of credit among scouts for Tennessee’s impressive season, and it’s not impossible he ends up having the best NBA career of anyone on that roster. He has real chops as a floor leader, has a good feel for where the ball needs to go, and could end up making an impact off someone’s bench in a Quinn Cook kind of sense. He won’t create a ton of offense for himself, Bone did a great job limiting turnovers, proved he’s capable of hitting big shots, and has become an intriguing sleeper going into the combine.

55. Jordan Poole, SG, Michigan | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 64

If Poole stays in the draft, he’s likely looking at G League time next season, but his catch-and-shoot potential should continue garnering enough interest to get him drafted. He had a somewhat disappointing sophomore year at Michigan, and while he’s still relatively young (turning 20 in June), Poole is seen by teams as a project who will have to be willing to put the work in to carve out an NBA career. He’s a solid athlete and capable shooter who can get hot and swing games, but it’s unclear what else there is to really sink your teeth into consistently at this point.

56. Jalen Lecque, G, Brewster Academy | HS Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 68

Lecque turns 19 in June and is draft-eligible following a post-grad season at Brewster. He’s an unfinished product and will need G League time, but he’s an explosive leaper with nice potential defensively who it seems likely a team will want to take a chance on and develop. Lecque isn’t a natural point guard, nor is he a particularly good perimeter shooter, and he’ll have to answer questions as far as role and position are concerned going forward. He can still go play at NC State next season if he chooses, but if he doesn’t, the emphasis will be on player development as an organization tries to tap into his athletic upside.

57. Darius Bazley, F

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 56

Bazley made headlines with a string of decisions that led him out of his commitment to Syracuse and subsequent plans to play in the G League this season, instead working out in private while interning at New Balance. Scouts were less than impressed with his showings at All-American practices and the Nike Skills Academy last year, and there’s some legitimate long-term concern given his apparent lack of an offensive skill set. Sometimes we incorrectly conflate positional length and size with versatility. Bazley will likely be drafted, but he’ll have to give teams a more legitimate sense of what he can be going forward through his workouts, and it’s unclear if he’d choose to play at either combine and risk being exposed. The hope is that he can become a useful defender and round out the rest of his game enough to make positive contributions. Teams will be curious to gauge how much he’s improved over the next several weeks.

58. Quinndary Weatherspoon, G, Mississippi State | Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 205 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 70

Weatherspoon was perhaps the top player in attendance at the Portsmouth Invitational, and profiles well as a utility-type guard who can blend lineups and supply value on both sides of the ball. He’s an above average athlete with a solid feel for the game, and as long as he’s not forcing up shots, he can space the floor, playmake a bit off the dribble, and help get others involved. Defensively, he’s rangy, often around the ball, and capable of holding his own. With no elite strength but no glaring holes in his game either, Weatherspoon has a fairly clear pathway to becoming a useful glue guy in the pros, provided he stays committed to playing the right way.

59. Zylan Cheatham, F, Arizona State | Senior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 220 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 59

Cheatham’s unorthodox but effective skill set made him an impact piece after his transfer from San Diego State. He’s a plus athlete who is versatile on defense, with the length to defend inside and on the perimeter, and is a strong positional rebounder at either forward spot. He can handle and pass well for his size and finishes around the rim nicely, as well. Cheatham’s biggest weakness is a highly questionable jump shot, which won’t do him many favors, but his offensive role at forward is otherwise malleable. It doesn’t help that he’ll turn 24 later this year, but that maturity actually sort of helps his case as someone who could step into a small role immediately. He’d be a good two-way contract candidate at worst.

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

60. Charles Matthews, G/F, Michigan | Junior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 60

Following a hot start to the season, in the end, Matthews remained more or less the player he’s always been. He has successfully repackaged himself as a defensive-minded role player with NBA size and athletic ability, making him a good two-way contract option or second round dart throw. His shortcomings on the offensive end make it hard to justify investing serious capital in him, as he’s not always decisive, not a confident three-point shooter and too often settles for tough long twos. Still, if you put Matthews in a clearly defined role, it’s possible he could help. His tools have always intrigued NBA teams, and if he can just knock down catch-and-shoot threes at a respectable clip, he has a chance to succeed as a glue guy.

61. Ethan Happ, PF, Wisconsin | Senior

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 235 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 52

As his wildly productive career at Wisconsin winds down, Happ—despite the glaring lack of a jump shot—has to be taken seriously when it comes to earning an NBA opportunity. From the standpoint of scoring feel, passing ability and all-around game, Happ does almost everything well. But in a league that increasingly demands bigs be able to space the floor, his utter lack of an outside shot (and a career 54.5% free throw clip) bode poorly. He has natural skill on the interior, rebounds and handles it well, and isn’t an awful athlete, either. You can argue that Happ has been too productive to fail, and even if he goes undrafted, there should be plenty of interest from teams who like to play two bigs and can utilize his skill package.

62. Miye Oni, G/F, Yale | Junior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 62

Oni’s length, strength and agility on the wing made him as heavily scouted as any Ivy League prospect in recent memory, and he’s flashed a solid all-around game that puts him in play in the second round. He can spot up and is a solid passer, rebounder and shot-blocker who contributes across the box score. Oni moves his feet well defensively and should be able to stay with bigger wings. Though he isn’t a prolific shot-creator, he doesn’t have any glaring holes in his skill set, either, although he must continue working on efficiency and learn to fit into a smaller role. Granted, the leap from the Ivy League is steep, but Oni’s tools are legit.

63. Max Strus, G/F, DePaul | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 51

If you catch Strus on a good day, he looks the part as a potential NBA role player. The former D-II transfer is a deadly outside shooter, but is also an underrated ball-handler and passer who could really benefit playing next to better playmakers. Strus has good size, is more athletic than you realize, and he’s strong and tough enough to think he will be able to at least keep up defensively. That being said, it’s not his forte, and he won’t be able to coast without upping his effort level there. Strus may not get drafted, but should be an interesting sleeper nonetheless.

64. Jordan Caroline, F, Nevada | Senior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 230 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 65

Caroline’s ability to effectively defend inside and play functional offense on the perimeter makes him an intriguing fit for where the league is headed. Despite impressive production, he flew under the radar a bit at Nevada, but has developed a case as the team’s best pro prospect provided he continues to improve his shooting. The son of former NFL star Simeon Rice, Caroline has a strong frame and is quick off the floor, making him a dynamic rebounder in spite of his height, and is regarded as a strong leader with positive intangibles. Expect him to put in the work necessary to maximize his chances. He doesn’t provide much in the way of rim protection, but Caroline may have a chance to succeed in the oft-discussed (but rarely realized) P.J. Tucker mold.

65. Justin Robinson, PG, Virginia Tech | Senior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Robinson benefitted from a good showing at Portsmouth that showcased his toughness, pass-first mentality and ability to run a team. Other than physical size, he checks most of the boxes you want in a backup point guard, and it’s fair to consider him draftable, although a glut of players at his position sitting on the fringe might mean he more likely ends up on a two-way contract. Robinson is a competitor, improved his three-point shooting every year in college, and if he can keep knocking down open jumpers, should have a real chance to impress and try to make a roster next season.

66. Andrew Nembhard, PG, Florida | Freshman

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

It’s probably in Nembhard’s best interest to return to school and polish up his offensive game, but he’s a natural floor leader who understands how to control tempo, has great size for his position and is a willing defender. He took some lumps in the SEC, and the points came too few and far between, but his playmaking ability and passing feel remained evident. Nembhard needs to improve his shooting and polish up his interior finishing skills, and with Florida bringing in more talent, college could be the best place for him to do it.

67. Tremont Waters, PG, LSU | Sophomore

Height: 5’11” | Weight: 170 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 63

A slippery scorer and playmaker, Waters emerged as the primary catalyst and connective tissue for an LSU team that pulled together surprisingly well as the season went on. He finds ways to impact the game all over the floor, with a knack for stealing the ball, finding open teammates, and even contributing on the defensive glass. Waters’ overall feel is impressive, and while his three-point shot has been a little streaky and his height will probably render him a liability on defense, he certainly has the chops to make it work as a backup point guard at the NBA level. It will come down to whether he can bring enough offensively to stay on the floor in spite of his size, which is likely to be an uphill climb.

68. Joshua Obiesie, G, Bamberg

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: NR

A big combo guard who’s something of a project, Obiesie didn’t have a great week at the Nike Hoop Summit and will need time to develop. If he’s willing to be stashed overseas, he could end up drafted this year as he continues to flesh out a combo-guard skill set. He’s big, but not overly long or athletic, and has to improve playing off the dribble and with his aggressiveness moving forward. There’s some upside here, and he’s already playing rotation minutes in Germany’s BBL, but Obiesie has a ways to go.

69. Ja’vonte Smart, G, LSU | Freshman

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 66

With Smart’s connection to LSU’s recruiting scandal that involved head coach Will Wade, it’s unclear whether returning to school is even a good option for him. If he stays in the draft, it’s not guaranteed he’ll be selected at this point, putting him in a tricky position. Smart emerged as a key player for LSU toward the end of the season, and has a strong build and knows how to attack the paint off the dribble. He’s more of a combo guard long term, and if he can improve as an outside shooter and step up on the defensive end, he should get a chance. Teams do have some interest in his versatility.

70. Chris Clemons, PG, Campbell | Senior

Height: 5’9” | Weight: 180 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 57

After averaging 30 points per game as a senior and finishing his career as a Top 10 all-time NCAA scorer, Clemons won MVP at Portsmouth and may be tracking toward a combine invite. He’s small, but his strength, explosiveness off the dribble and ability to play through contact set him apart from the myriad undersized mid-major scorers that come around yearly. Clemons has deep range, can play without the ball, and might thrive playing in a more wide-open system alongside another playmaker. He will have to fight to stay on the court defensively given his lack of height, and continue to prove he can be a willing passer when called upon. He’s a unique talent when his outside shoot is falling, and will likely end up on a two-way contract next season.

71. Yovel Zoosman, G/F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 58

A long, jump-shooting wing, Zoosman has begun making contributions at a high level in Europe. His jumper isn’t pretty, but his stroke is fairly consistent, he’s a solid passer and has decent defensive instincts with NBA-caliber size and length. He’s best served remaining overseas as a stash for now, but his overall profile on the wing isn’t bad. If he stays in the draft, he should be an option late in the second round.

72. Marial Shayok, G/F, Iowa State | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 200 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 77

Shayok has NBA length and a potent spot-up game that’s put him on the cusp of draftability, even as one of the oldest prospects available. He’s streaky, but he can score comfortably from range off dribble pull-ups or in catch-and-shoot situations. The fact he brings NBA length helps his case for staying on the floor, even though he’s not a particularly committed defender. Shayok’s game is somewhat one-dimensional at times, and he won’t be able to get away with the same difficulty of shots he likes as a pro, but there’s some role player potential here that makes him an interesting flier. A strong season at Iowa State effectively put him on the map.

73. Alen Smailagic, F/C, Santa Cruz Warriors

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 73

As a true 18-year-old facing older players in the G League, Smailagic produced solid numbers in limited minutes for Santa Cruz and emerged as a buzzy, draftable prospect, combining size, skill and surprising fluidity facing up on the perimeter. After identifying him overseas, the Warriors traded up to acquire his rights in the 2018 G League draft and bring him over. There is some suspicion around the league that Golden State aims to try and acquire his NBA rights this summer, whether as a second-round selection or as a free agent. Based on what he’s shown, he looks like a reasonable low-cost project for someone.

74. Jarrey Foster, G/F, SMU | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 71

Foster continues to work back to full strength, with a string of leg injuries over the past couple of seasons setting him back. Midway through his junior year, he was a potential first-round pick, and while a lot has changed, the strong feel and positional versatility that made him appealing remains. Teams will want to see how much of his athleticism he’s retained, and if he can find a way back close to peak shape, Foster has a real chance to be a steal for someone. His shooting must improve, but his unselfishness and smarts will help his NBA case, and what becomes of his situation is more a function of health, not any lack of talent.

75. Ky Bowman, PG, Boston College | Junior

Height: 6'1" | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 72

Bowman was on the cusp of being drafted last year and still has fans around the league, although he might now find himself on the outside looking in. He didn’t have much help at all at Boston College, this season, but he’s an plus athlete and solid playmaker who excels in transition and is dangerous when he gets his jumper to fall. Bowman is also a solid defender, but his size limits him a bit in terms of matchups. His finishing and shot selection inside the paint have also come into question. His ability to attack downhill and penchant for stuffing a box score is still of note. Bowman deserves to make it to the G League Elite Camp, which would be a good starting point as he works his way into the second round. He’s young for a junior and turns 21 in June.

76. Justin Wright-Foreman, G, Hofstra | Senior

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 190 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 75

A natural scorer off the dribble, Wright-Foreman had a strong finish to his career at Hofstra and has impressed teams with his ability to put the ball in the basket. He hits tough shots, plays with confidence, and has forced scouts to take a close look. The issue is that Wright-Foreman isn’t really a point guard, nor is he exceptionally big, which makes his positional fit more abstract. Hofstra plays primarily zone, so it’s also hard to gauge his actual defensive impact at a glance. He’s a good enough shooter off the catch and dribble to be a second-round flier or priority on the undrafted market. It’s more likely he’s in the G League than on a roster next season.

77. Amir Coffey, G/F, Minnesota | Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Coffey closed the season playing the best basketball of his career, and while it may not be enough to get him drafted, his growth since moving over to play point forward has been noteworthy. He has good vision for the position, terrific size and some burst off the dribble, and has quietly developed into an intriguing prospect. Coffey is not the most convincing three-point shooter, which is his biggest impediment to an NBA roster, but he brings something to the table defensively and as a secondary creator that’s worth noting. He might benefit from returning for one more season and spending an entire year playing on the ball.

78. Quentin Grimes, SG, Kansas | Freshman

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: NR

Following a frustrating year at Kansas, Grimes has a lot to prove going into the predraft process after entering the season as a projected lottery pick. With his pedigree as a prospect, teams will want to see him again in different settings as they try to piece together what happened this season. Grimes isn’t a lost cause, but with the season he had, it might be tough for him to get drafted at this point. If he can improve playing off the dribble, put together more consistent production and reinvent himself as a complementary two-guard, he should end up with another shot, but going back to Kansas might be optimal.

79. Simi Shittu, PF, Vanderbilt | Freshman

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 240 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 69

It was tough for scouts to come away impressed with Shittu (or hapless Vanderbilt in general) this season, but his pedigree and athletic tools still carry long-term potential. It was something of a lost year for him, after returning from an ACL injury to an undermanned rotation that had already lost Darius Garland, then went winless in the SEC. Shittu has turned out to be more of a theoretical prospect at the moment, and if he tests the waters, he’s likely looking at a second-round selection at best. His athleticism, rebounding ability and potential face-up skill set isn’t without long-term intrigue, but it hasn’t looked like he can shoot whatsoever. Returning to Vanderbilt to play under Jerry Stackhouse, who can offer NBA perspective, seems like a prudent move.

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

80. Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State | Sophomore

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 270 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

Wesson seems more likely to return to school, but it’s worth taking note of him for the long-term. Continuing to slim down and improve his build is paramount, but he plays an intelligent, workmanlike style and was Ohio State’s top prospect this season. Wesson is more of a traditional big and likes to do damage on the block, but he’s also a strong passer and rebounder with the size to alter shots and a nose for the ball. He could break out in full next season, assuming he returns. For now, he’s someone teams will have interest in for workouts.

81. Tacko Fall, C, UCF | Senior

Height: 7’6” | Weight: 295 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 74

As college basketball’s tallest player at 7’6”, Fall has proven he’s more than just a curiosity. His strengths as a finisher and vertical rim protector are immediately evident, he’s gotten into pretty good shape and moves well for his size, and he might have a chance at carving out a role as a backup center. He can’t shoot jumpers at all and is not as skilled as Boban Marjanovic, but that’s Fall’s direct NBA analog. Given his unique physical advantages, a creative team should give him an opportunity to develop into an eventual 10-15 minute per game role.

82. Milik Yarbrough, G/F, Illinois State | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 230 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: NR

Yarbrough is transitioning from playing point forward to fitting in as a defensive-minded wing, and had a solid showing at Portsmouth that piqued interest. He’s big, agile, has a surprisingly crafty handle and is a talented passer. Being an older prospect, Yarbrough is more of a two-way candidate if he proves he can keep up against good competition. He must keep improving as a catch-and-shoot player, but the all-around skill set isn’t bad. If he puts it all together, he could ends up on someone’s bench next season.

83. Brian Bowen, G/F, Sydney Kings

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 79

Bowen carved out a role playing in Australia this season and is back in the mix to be drafted after his career took a detour following his naming in connection with the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. With a soft shooting touch and some pro success under his belt, Bowen should at least get an opportunity to get an NBA foothold. He’s not especially athletic or physical and struggled mightily at least year’s draft combine, but with a full year of basketball under his belt, he’ll have another chance to impress.

84. Jaylen Nowell, G, Washington | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

Nowell led the Huskies to the top record in the Pac-12, flashing an improved jumper and a consistent perimeter scoring presence. He’s got a good basketball body and positional size, although he’s more of a scoring guard than a point and has had recurring issues with turnovers. He could be better defensively and isn’t elite in terms of efficiency either, but Nowell has certainly played his way into being draftable, although his case is not clear cut. As teams search for shot-creation, he could be a viable flier in the second round. If he goes back, Washington will be Big 12 favorites.

85. Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas | Freshman

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19

While Dotson is not very big, he plays with a good deal of moxie and seems likely to return to Kansas next year to continue developing. He’s a slick passer and acclimated well to a full-time starting role as a true freshman, finding pockets in defenses and playing an unselfish style. Dotson’s size will be an impediment at some point, but he should take a leap forward upon returning to school, assuming that’s what he wants to do.

86. Terance Mann, SG, Florida State | Senior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

Mann’s passing feel and surprising amount of live-dribble comfort stood out at Portsmouth, where he focused on delivering the ball, making his teammates better, and playing defense. His perimeter shooting is suspect, and will be a determinant as far as whether he gets a real chance in the NBA. The versatility he supplies as a ball-moving wing with some size is intriguing, but he’ll need to work himself into more of a scoring threat to see the floor.

87. Tyus Battle, SG, Syracuse | Junior

Height: 6'6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

In many ways it feels like Battle plateaued at Syracuse, and though he has a good build and has been a useful college scorer, he does not project with a ton of upside moving forward. Other than attacking the basket, drawing fouls and scoring from midrange, there is not a ton of substance to his game, and Syracuse’s recent history of producing quality pros has been spotty. He also has a bit of a hitch in his jumper that hinders his ability to shoot from outside. In addition, Battle will have to prove he can defend at the NBA level after being hidden in the Orange’s 2-3 zone. He could still get drafted, but there’s some reason to be skpetical.

88. Savion Flagg, G/F, Texas A&M | Sophomore

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 78

Although Flagg’s statistics don’t jump off the page, he has an intriguing level of feel and versatility for a guy his age, and can do a little bit of everything. Consistency has been a challenge, and he could probably use another year of college development, but he did finish the season on a god note. Flagg can pass it, finish, and moves well without the ball, but it’s imperative his jump shot improves. He‘s a name to file away as a potential role guy who could help a team down the road.

89. Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA | Sophomore

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Once pegged as a 3-and-D type prospect, Wilkes didn’t improved much in either area this season, making him more or less a scorer who hunts shots with some athletic upside. But his feel for the game is underwhelming, he doesn’t play all that well off the dribble, and the ball sticks in his hands as he looks to score a bit more often than is palatable. His tools make him a viable flier, but Wilkes’s big scoring totals have not always had much to do with his team actually winning games, and he turns 21 later this year. There are more appealing wings worth prioritizing.

90. A.J. Lawson, G/F, South Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 170 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: NR

Lawson is kind of an intriguing idea, although he’ll likely need another year of college to fully realize his talent. As an athletic wing with size who’s comfortable playing on the ball, the hope is he’ll develop into a big playmaker who’s also a threat to score. Still, his body needs to fill out more and his jumper must improve a ton for him to play his way into obvious draftability. He does have natural talent as a passer and scorer should garner some interest in workouts.

91. Cody Martin, G/F, Nevada, Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 205 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: NR

Cody has firmly established himself as the better of the Martin twins from an NBA perspective, noting his ability to facilitate play, run a team and switch defensively. He effectively played point guard for Nevada, and if not for his continued struggles shooting three-pointers and advanced age would be a much more impressive prospect. At this point, Martin sort of is who he is, and if his catch-and-shoot skills don’t come around, it may be hard for him to stick on the floor. But his all-around ability may create a chance to thrive situationally, and he’s a good candidate for a two-way contract.

92. Kerwin Roach, SG, Texas | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 180 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

Roach’s entire Texas career has been somewhat Jekyll-and-Hyde, but when he’s good, he tends to look extremely good. He has nice size, elite speed and quick-twitch ability, and can be an extremely tough defender when locked in. However, he has never quite taken the leap many hoped he might, and senior year was no different. Roach is so athletic that he will be worth bringing in for looks no matter what, and will likely end up on a two-way.

93. Kenny Wooten, F/C, Oregon | Sophomore

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

It’s not crazy to say that Wooten might have been the best pound-for-pound athlete in college basketball, a statement that manifests itself as he rises for showstopping blocks and to catch lobs, sprints the floor, and puts pressure on other teams to box out. Wooten’s lack of an offensive skill set beyond dunking puts a big cap on his upside, noting he’s just turned 21, but the motor and elite quick-twitch function are going to earn him long looks. He’s one of the more interesting projects in the draft, but with his body type and lack of great height, he’s a long way away from helping an NBA team.

94. DaQuan Jeffries, F, Tulsa | Senior

Height: 6'5" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

A no-frills combo forward, Jeffries helped his stock at Portsmouth with a strong performance that showcased his strength, explosiveness and ability to hit set shots. While he’s a bit undersized for that role, he’s likely to have plenty of suitors as an undrafted free agent as teams search for glue guys who could potentially slide into a bench spot and be viable long-term. He wasn’t in the spotlight much in Tulsa, but is an attractive sleeper.

95. Terence Davis, SG, Ole Miss | Senior

Height: 6'4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Davis doesn’t excel in any particular area, but his strong upper body, ability to defend and explosive leaping are an interesting mix. He sometimes takes needlessly difficult shots and isn’t overly polished skill-wise, but he plays hard, rebounds and will move the ball foe teammates.The hope is that his tools play up a level and help him cultivate a 3-and-D niche.

96. Tyler Cook, F, Iowa | Junior

Height: 6'9" | Weight: 250 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

The thing you hear frequently with Cook is how good he could be with a consistent jumper: he’s a high-energy interior presence for Iowa, but has some hurdles to clear to make the NBA He probably doesn’t protect the basket enough to anchor a lineup at the five, but his rebounding should still translate. He’s somewhat similar conceptually to Montrezl Harrell, who was a better jump shooter in college but provided many of the same things he now does in the NBA. Cook is regarded as a hard worker, and if he does add some type of face-up game, it will help his chances of sticking.

97. Sagaba Konate, C, West Virginia | Junior

Height: 6'8" | Weight: 240 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

After missing most of his junior season with a knee injury, Konate decided to give the draft process another go-around. West Virginia’s all-time leader in blocked shots, Konate was invited to the combine last year but chose to return, and hasn’t been able to gather much momentum over the past year. He’s a powerful athlete, but his heavy build and lack of a defined offensive skill set might impede him from NBA success.

98. Kyle Guy, G, Virginia | Junior

Height: 6'3" | Weight: 175 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

The NBA’s early-entry deadline passed as Sunday turned into Monday. While Guy has already said he intends to remain in the draft, if he does decide to turn pro, he’s likely looking at the G League or an overseas path based on teams’ present assessments. That’s not to say he won’t be very productive or be able to make great money in his career, but his pathway to the NBA is likely to be a long one. He’s a deadly catch-and-shoot player who needs to continue developing his game off the dribble. Guy isn’t physically overwhelming, but he’s effective and savvy. We’ll see if he actually ends up turning pro or not.

99. Zach Hankins, C, Xavier | Senior

Height: 6'10" | Weight: 245 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

After winning 2018 Division II player of the year at Ferris State, Hankins transferred to Xavier, where he became an impact player down the stretch and finished Top 20 nationally in PER. A strong showing at Portsmouth has piqued the interest of teams, and his willingness to run the floor, finish and do the dirty work is almost refreshing. Hankins is an NBA long shot, but he could garner interest on a two-way with continued production.

100. Jared Harper, PG, Auburn | Junior

Height: 5'11" | Weight: 175 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Harper is a pitbull of a guard and was a huge part of Auburn’s run to the Final Four. While he’s unlikely to be drafted, teams love his intangibles, and he should find his way to summer league and potentially training camp as teams fish for third point guards. It’s more likely he’s in the G League or overseas next year, but he’s the type of competitive personality you hedge your bets on.