Daniel Jones?!?!?!?

While it’s a toss-up between the Giants and the Raiders for who made the most head-scratching selection of the first night of the NFL draft, there’s no doubt that Giants fans were more upset that their team took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones than Oakland fans were that they reached for Clemson pass-rusher Clelin Ferrell.

The Giants are in desperate need of a quarterback to succeed Eli Manning and were lucky to be picking sixth behind a bunch of teams that already sorted out their QB situations. They also need help on defense and held a second first-round pick at No. 17 that they could use on a passer in a deep QB draft.

So what did they do at No. 6? Did they take Kentucky pass-rusher Josh Allen, who surprisingly slipped to them after the Raiders took Ferrell? Did they take one of the quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins or Drew Lock, widely considered neck-and-neck for the second-best QB prospect in the draft? No, they took Jones, the least imaginative pick possible and a guy who probably would have been available at No. 17.

Giants fans, whether they were in their living rooms, slightly inebriated at a New York bar, at the stadium or in Nashville (or on their couch beginning to work on this column) reacted with a mix of stunned disbelief and outright anger.

Son. Joey is NOT happy with the Giants pick 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YnpRrmaPx5 — Cyn Santana (@Cyn_Santana) April 26, 2019

Jim, from New York City, is a Giants fan...He was NOT happy about their first-round pick of QB Daniel Jones.



"He's not a leader—HE'S A CHILD!" 😡😂



Full rant below 👇 pic.twitter.com/ff1DsBUlIW — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2019

@BigBlueInteract @GiantInsider the moment when it went so horribly wrong. #NYGiants. Talk about killing the life out of the party pic.twitter.com/sBU3dbalEf — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) April 26, 2019

#Giants fan reaction to the Daniel Jones pick. pic.twitter.com/lIOhVayumF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 26, 2019

Somebody even made a five-minute compilation video of Giants fans’ despair (some NSFW language here).

Could you imagine what the reaction would have been like if the draft was still being held in New York?

The best reaction, though, came from Haskins.

Dwayne Haskins was all of us when the #Giants drafted Daniel Jones 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bDiKohM8Zh — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) April 26, 2019

Same, Dwayne. Same.

Bat flips are so last year

Forget bat flips, we’re on to backflips now. SoftBank Hawks infielder Kenji Akashi did a damn back handspring after hitting a walk-off homer against the Orix Buffaloes.

The best part, though, was definitely all of Akashi’s teammates realizing at the same time that he had missed the plate. That’s a heads-up play.

My favorite part of the back flip celebration is that Akashi initially missed the home plate on landing so the teammates were like "here! here! here!!" #NPB pic.twitter.com/0DcSlglsVe — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) April 25, 2019

I love this stupid controversy

The biggest controversy in English soccer right now is Liverpool star Mohamed Salah deciding to travel to New York to be honored at the TIME 100 Gala just days before a key game against Huddersfield. His manager doesn’t care, but some fans sure did.

When in NYC... eat like you’re in Rome 😬 pic.twitter.com/WPEYJxKafi — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 23, 2019

The weirdest thing, though, is ESPN apparently taking issue with Salah’s pizza order.

lol media saying that soccer players are too frivolous with their money now extends to...$30 pizza?! pic.twitter.com/9daSjvKz8m — Gaby Kirschner (@gabykirschner) April 25, 2019

A crappy takeout pizza will run you like $25 in Manhattan, so I’ll probably end up checking out the spot Salah went to if you can get a fancy pizza like that for under $30.

R.I.P. John Havlicek

Up and over!

I hate how accurate this is

Daniel Jones looks like the actor they'd cast to play Eli Manning in a movie about Peyton Manning's life. @Giants #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/D81VLvc7mE — Neeface (@_beezneez) April 26, 2019

The Inside the NBA crew plays Jeopardy!

Kyler Murray said this was his favorite movie, which should be a huge red flag

Kyler Murray said his pink suit tonight is inspired by the suit Leonardo Di Caprio wore in the Great Gatsby movie in 2013. pic.twitter.com/0J8FQS7x2c — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 25, 2019

The back cover of Friday’s New York Post

Cool timelapse of the NFL draft stage construction

What a country!

In America we play the national anthem before a ceremony in which workers are assigned to the firm that they are forced to work for and have no say in what compensation they earn.



And men wearing "booze it" wristbands and wearing lucha libre masks salute. pic.twitter.com/AiEaeTrFGv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 25, 2019

The NBA is a little more important than your little project

BREAKING: my friend sassed @IamNickWard for leaving for the NBA and not helping with their group project LOL #rip pic.twitter.com/VGi8dyD3wA — Chase (@GarlandChase) April 24, 2019

Gold medal-winning volleyball player suddenly faints during TV interview

A ex-jogadora de vôlei Jaqueline Carvalho, bicampeã olímpica, passou mal e desmaiou enquanto dava entrevista ao vivo para a SporTV na noite desta terça-feira (23/4). pic.twitter.com/NYZgE7FvXz — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) April 24, 2019

Former Brazilian volleyball star Jacqueline Carvalho had a scary moment during a game this week, fainting while she was being interviewed live on TV. It was reportedly caused by high temperatures in the gym and she recovered quickly.

Not sports

A movie theater near a Tennessee church refused to put the name of the movie Hellboy on the marquee. ... Hulu looks like it’s about to be taken over by Disney. ... An Ohio woman with a full-face skull tattoo got another mugshot taken.

This chimp is way too comfortable using Instagram

Oh boy, check a calendar next time

I’ll tell you who’s not happy about the NFL Draft in Nashville... People who planned their bachelorette parties with no idea this was happening! @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/dd3VnbRkIl — Kathleen Jacob FOX17 (@Kathleenjjacob) April 25, 2019

I guarantee this is in Portland

holy shit lol pic.twitter.com/A8xeoWfHJM — sweet cicely 🌱 (@spindlypete) April 25, 2019

... Probably driven by these guys

A good song

