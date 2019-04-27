Weekend Hot Clicks: Pete Carroll is 'Pissed' Seahawks Draft Pick D.K. Metcalf is an Avenger

Seahawks via Twitter

Quickly

  • This weekend's Hot Clicks highlights the shredded Seahawks wideout's first encounter with Pete Carroll and the anticipated release of Avengers: Endgame.
By Andrew Doughty
April 27, 2019

Love at first bare chest

After the Seahawks drafted D.K. Metcalf in the second round of the NFL Draft, Pete Carroll told a story of his shirtless greeting with Metcalf at a pre-draft meeting. He wasn’t joking. Watch as Metcalf arrived shirtless, which "pissed off" Carroll and prompted him to remove his shirt, too.

Dawson Knox

Shortly after the Bills drafted Ole Miss tight end Dawson Knox in the third round, Knox auditioned for the Bills Mafia the only way you can audition for the Bills Mafia: Jump through a table.

Endgame

Full disclosure: I haven’t seen one Avengers movie, but I’m a man of the people so here’s your Endgame section. It’s obliterating box-office records in its first weekend ... After Endgame, what happens next for Avengers? ... Explaining Black Widow’s closing scene.

Do your homework

This weekend, Nashville is filled with bachelorettes that didn’t know the draft would overrun the city. If they had Google, a six-second search would’ve revealed the NFL’s decision was made in May 2018.

Consolation prize?

Games have been screaming for the return of NCAA Football since the NCAA announced in 2014 that it wouldn’t review its licensing deal with EA. And while the game hasn’t returned—and it doesn’t look like a return is coming anytime soon—you can at least play with college quarterbacks in Madden 20.

Hannah Ferguson

Commitment

Sioux Falls Cougars!

Grumpy Old Men house is for sale

Odds and Ends

Ohio State is in the Big 12, according to Dave Gettleman ... Ranking the 10 greatest NFL Draft classes ever ... Notable takeaways from Week 1 of the college basketball corruption trial ... Confirmed: Rami Malek will play the villain in the next Bond movie ... The Sharks ROASTED the Golden Knights on Twitter.

Kiper, Rapp

On this week’s podcast: Mel Kiper Jr. talks Day 3 draft prospects, including receivers he loves. Also, Taylor Rapp on his skill set and growing up a Chinese-American athlete.

Quinnen Da Gawd

He did it again

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

