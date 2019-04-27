Love at first bare chest

After the Seahawks drafted D.K. Metcalf in the second round of the NFL Draft, Pete Carroll told a story of his shirtless greeting with Metcalf at a pre-draft meeting. He wasn’t joking. Watch as Metcalf arrived shirtless, which "pissed off" Carroll and prompted him to remove his shirt, too.

Dawson Knox

Shortly after the Bills drafted Ole Miss tight end Dawson Knox in the third round, Knox auditioned for the Bills Mafia the only way you can audition for the Bills Mafia: Jump through a table.

Endgame

Full disclosure: I haven’t seen one Avengers movie, but I’m a man of the people so here’s your Endgame section. It’s obliterating box-office records in its first weekend ... After Endgame, what happens next for Avengers? ... Explaining Black Widow’s closing scene.

Do your homework

This weekend, Nashville is filled with bachelorettes that didn’t know the draft would overrun the city. If they had Google, a six-second search would’ve revealed the NFL’s decision was made in May 2018.

Consolation prize?

Games have been screaming for the return of NCAA Football since the NCAA announced in 2014 that it wouldn’t review its licensing deal with EA. And while the game hasn’t returned—and it doesn’t look like a return is coming anytime soon—you can at least play with college quarterbacks in Madden 20.

Hannah Ferguson

Start your Saturday morning with Hannah! https://t.co/s2gHWVTwIt pic.twitter.com/DoAuIcnbdM — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 27, 2019

Commitment

WWE ref Tom Castor suffered a gruesome leg break but still called the end of the match https://t.co/lYskC8Vdj7 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 27, 2019

Sioux Falls Cougars!

Draft Picks through 3 Rounds:



1 - Sioux Falls (Div. 2)

0 - Texas

0 - Oregon

0 - Miami

0 - Tennessee

0 - UCLA — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) April 27, 2019

Grumpy Old Men house is for sale

For sale: "Grumpy Old Men" house in St. Paul is a nostalgic "time capsule." https://t.co/1CsgbbfAo6 pic.twitter.com/XHHqeZgIAc — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) April 18, 2019

Odds and Ends

Ohio State is in the Big 12, according to Dave Gettleman ... Ranking the 10 greatest NFL Draft classes ever ... Notable takeaways from Week 1 of the college basketball corruption trial ... Confirmed: Rami Malek will play the villain in the next Bond movie ... The Sharks ROASTED the Golden Knights on Twitter.

Kiper, Rapp

On this week’s podcast: Mel Kiper Jr. talks Day 3 draft prospects, including receivers he loves. Also, Taylor Rapp on his skill set and growing up a Chinese-American athlete.

Quinnen Da Gawd

Unprecedented power move by Quinnen Williams blessing and thanking himself after a sneeze #nfldraft pic.twitter.com/XDZsB9ojbt — chris oneil (@C_1eyeL) April 25, 2019

He did it again

