A controversial goal, a fight and an even more controversial goal. This five-minute sequence at the end of Sunday’s Leeds United-Aston Villa game had everything.

The two teams currently play in England’s second division and are fighting for promotion to the Premier League. The top two teams in the second tier achieve automatic promotion, while the next four go to a playoff for the final promotion spot. Leeds entered Sunday’s action in third while Villa was fifth, so this was a massive game.

The match was scoreless in the 72nd minute when a Villa player went down with an injury. Villa fully expected the referee to whistle play dead so the player could receive attention, but he allowed play to go on. The sportsmanlike thing for Leeds to do would be to kick the ball out of play to stop the action, but they kept advancing downfield. The Villa players were caught flat-footed and Leeds took advantage by scoring the opening goal.

Villa was irate with the decision by Leeds to score what it thought was a cheap goal and a huge fight broke out. Not a baseball-type fight where guys just get in each other’s faces—a real fight.

The most controversial goal of the season, bar NONE! 😲



Leeds United score whilst Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodjia is down injured ￼🤕

A mass brawl kicks off! 👊

Anwar El Ghazi gets sent off 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BHbLhr2uGb — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 28, 2019

The most shocking part, though, was what happened next. Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa ordered his team to allow Villa to score a goal.

The most incredible scenes we have EVER seen! You need to see this to believe it 😲



Marcelo Bielsa makes his team let Aston Villa score after Leeds United scored extremely controversially! 🤯

￼ pic.twitter.com/hzoiH4oRBR — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) April 28, 2019

The game ended in a 1–1 draw.

Bielsa is being hailed for his sportsmanship in the wake of the game and surely he did the right thing after his team failed to do the right thing by kicking the ball out. But it can’t be ignored that Villa simply gave up on the play without hearing the referee’s whistle. That’s a serious blunder.

Bielsa, though, stood by the decision to let Villa even the score.

“We didn't gift them a goal, we gave it back,” Bielsa said after the match.

Well, they do call them the Brewers

Milwaukee outfielder Ryan Braun needed a new hat after a fan in Queens tried to catch a home run in his beer and ended up dousing Braun in suds.

Mets fan tries to catch ball in beer,

pours beer on Ryan Braun's head pic.twitter.com/rJPCh9gxki — David Adler (@_dadler) April 28, 2019

The play was actually reviewed for potential fan interference but the umpiring crew determined there was no interference and allowed Pete Alonso’s triple to stand.

The best of SI

The Celtics absolutely dominated the Bucks in Game 1. ... The Cardinals got a disappointing haul for Josh Rosen and it’s all their fault. ... Defensive lineman Ronald Ollie completed the long road from Netflix’s Last Chance U to the NFL.

Around the sports world

The Rockets-Warriors series is going to be all about how the refs decide to call Golden State’s close-outs on James Harden. ... Dwayne Haskins wrote a column for his high school newspaper about the Redskins needing a quarterback if Robert Griffin III didn’t work out. ... Giants draft pick Corey Ballentine was injured in a shooting just hours after he got picked.

I’ve never seen a basketball game end like this

Saturday night’s Spurs-Nuggets Game 7 ended in controversy when San Antonio failed to foul to stop the clock. The Spurs were down by four and the shot clock was off, so their only hope was to foul. But LaMarcus Aldridge allowed Nikola Jokic to dribble the clock out because he didn’t know the situation and couldn’t hear Gregg Popovich yelling at him.

You gotta be kidding me

OH NO 😬



Jose Abreu hit a go-ahead home run, but was ruled out on the play because he passed the runner on first. pic.twitter.com/KU0Ajs9Qqm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2019

I don’t know who had it worse

English cities are too hard to pronounce

Bielsa seemed fairly relaxed speaking after the game, that’s despite everything that’s happened over the past few weeks. Gave up with pronouncing Ipswich though... #LUFC pic.twitter.com/72Fsvgvge3 — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) April 28, 2019

Just a ridiculous goal

Inter Milan takes the lead against Juventus thanks to this 🚀 from Nainggolan (via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/25hLLJemi8 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 27, 2019

Cop interference

Classic Belichick

Surely he was kidding...

Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf came into the interview with them shirtless. Seriously. A scout talked him into it.



Carroll jokes that he was shocked, then pissed off — so he took his shirt off, too. Quite the visuals going right now. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 27, 2019

... or not

It’s actually his brother, which makes the snub even more brutal

Looks like Clayton Thorson is more elusive than we give him credit for, just watch as he dodges his friend (probably named Todd). pic.twitter.com/wFUu7McfvI — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) April 27, 2019

Pat McAfee should announce every draft pick

Colorado kid becomes a Bronco

The population of Wiggins is only 887.



Many of them lined the streets tonight to welcome home Dalton Risner (@DaltonBigD71), the small-town kid turned Denver Bronco, with pride.https://t.co/cKW5DdIhbz#9sports #WeAreBRONCOS #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/VKy9xAm3sY — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) April 28, 2019

I’ll never get how guys can survive crashes like this

Gobert has a point, but so does Mitchell

Damn you could’ve just give me the 25,000 😂😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 28, 2019

Congratulations to UMKC on landing store-brand Zion

2019 Wallace State CC (AL) G Zion Williams has committed to UMKC. https://t.co/z7sSSahGD6 https://t.co/uPt1ZbjkEG — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 28, 2019

Not sports

These are the five amounts Jeopardy! contestants are forbidden from wagering. ... Avengers: Endgame smashed box office records by raking in $1.2 billion in global ticket sales. ... Sigourney Weaver showed up at a high school production of Alien.

What a getaway

The stupidest way to cut a pizza

A good song

