Friday’s Hot Clicks: WHL Draft Brings Us Glorious Canadian Hockey Names

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The future of hockey is Cayden, Kaden and Kayden, or Jaden, Jadon and Jayden.

By Dan Gartland
May 03, 2019

This is the future of hockey

The WHL draft is an extremely underrated annual sports event. Yes, it’s only the allocation of a bunch of 15-year-old hockey players to a league of junior teams in western Canada, but where else do you learn so many spellings of “Brayden?”

Each draft provides a revealing look at the naming customs in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia in a given year (with a few Americans sprinkled in). The year’s draft is for players born in 2004, so with any luck by 2025 the NHL will be full of guys named Cayden, Kaden and Kayden, plus Jaden, Jadon and Jayden. 

Here are a few of my favorite names from this year’s edition:

• Ryder Ringor

• Ridge Dawson

• Dallyn Peekeekoot

• Kylynn Olafson

• Jagger Firkus

• Jayden Joly

• Hunter Mayo

• Rylen Roersma

• Flynn Maxcy

• Oasiz Wiesblatt

• Kyren Gronick

Just looking at the list doesn’t do the draft justice, though. There was a spectacularly alliterative sequence of picks in which Kyle Kelsey was picked right after Cyle Clayton. You also had back-to-back Logans (Cunningham and McCutcheon) go in the third round.

Talk about a heads up play

The Blue Jackets lost to the Bruins, 4–1, to even their series at 2–2 but it could have been a shutout for Boston if Columbus’s Artemi Panarin hadn’t made this slick play. 

In the first period, a shot deflected up into the netting behind the goal but the officials missed it and play wasn’t whistled dead. While everyone else stopped playing, Panarin put the puck in the back of the net. 

The best of SI

Nick and Joey Bosa’s great-grandfather was one of America’s most notorious mobsters. ... The Sixers’ win over the Raptors was a victory for The Process. ... Canelo Alvarez’s fight tomorrow will be about the future of his career

Around the sports world

Noah Syndergaard homered in a 1–0 complete game win, which is rarer than a no-hitter. ... Tiger Woods docked his enormous yacht right by the site of PGA Championship and will presumably be staying there during the tournament. ... An unsual number of American racehorses are ending up as meat in South Korea. ... Tim Legler accidentally dropped an F-bomb live on ESPN after some technical difficulties. ... D’Angelo Russell was busted at the airport with weed in a fake iced tea can

Joel Embiid with the exclamation point!

View this post on Instagram

🛫 JOEL EMBIID 🛬

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

Greg Monroe... not so much

View this post on Instagram

A moose in headlights! 🤣 #Shaqtin

A post shared by Shaqtin’ A Fool (@shaqtinafool) on

Not cool, Ben

I really hope they find this guy

GAHHHHHH!!!

Best wishes to Dan Patrick

This guy’s a position player

Good job by Jimmy

What an incredible goal

Not sports

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca, died at age 74. ... The oddly anthropomorphic Sonic the Hedgehog is getting redesigned after being roundly criticized. ... James Holzhauer officially only has Ken Jennings to beat after winning his 21st game of Jeopardy!.

How is fixing a bar similar to fixing a relationship?

He just wants to know if you read the bible

If Neo was in Office Space

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

