The WHL draft is an extremely underrated annual sports event. Yes, it’s only the allocation of a bunch of 15-year-old hockey players to a league of junior teams in western Canada, but where else do you learn so many spellings of “Brayden?”

Each draft provides a revealing look at the naming customs in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia in a given year (with a few Americans sprinkled in). The year’s draft is for players born in 2004, so with any luck by 2025 the NHL will be full of guys named Cayden, Kaden and Kayden, plus Jaden, Jadon and Jayden.

The 2019 WHL Bantam Draft has concluded. Here is this year's list of notable first names. pic.twitter.com/MEKi5GrJ1U — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) May 2, 2019

Here are a few of my favorite names from this year’s edition:

• Ryder Ringor

• Ridge Dawson

• Dallyn Peekeekoot

• Kylynn Olafson

• Jagger Firkus

• Jayden Joly

• Hunter Mayo

• Rylen Roersma

• Flynn Maxcy

• Oasiz Wiesblatt

• Kyren Gronick

Just looking at the list doesn’t do the draft justice, though. There was a spectacularly alliterative sequence of picks in which Kyle Kelsey was picked right after Cyle Clayton. You also had back-to-back Logans (Cunningham and McCutcheon) go in the third round.

Talk about a heads up play

The Blue Jackets lost to the Bruins, 4–1, to even their series at 2–2 but it could have been a shutout for Boston if Columbus’s Artemi Panarin hadn’t made this slick play.

In the first period, a shot deflected up into the netting behind the goal but the officials missed it and play wasn’t whistled dead. While everyone else stopped playing, Panarin put the puck in the back of the net.

The best of SI

Nick and Joey Bosa’s great-grandfather was one of America’s most notorious mobsters. ... The Sixers’ win over the Raptors was a victory for The Process. ... Canelo Alvarez’s fight tomorrow will be about the future of his career.

Around the sports world

Noah Syndergaard homered in a 1–0 complete game win, which is rarer than a no-hitter. ... Tiger Woods docked his enormous yacht right by the site of PGA Championship and will presumably be staying there during the tournament. ... An unsual number of American racehorses are ending up as meat in South Korea. ... Tim Legler accidentally dropped an F-bomb live on ESPN after some technical difficulties. ... D’Angelo Russell was busted at the airport with weed in a fake iced tea can.

Joel Embiid with the exclamation point!

Greg Monroe... not so much

Not cool, Ben

Ben Simmons with the sneaky elbow to Kyle Lowry's balls pic.twitter.com/WmLzdsY8Lq — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 3, 2019

I really hope they find this guy

Twitter, work your magic.



This is what being a fan is all about. We want to give this Stars fan who sat outside AAC in the rain tickets to Game 6. Let's locate this dedicated fan! If you know him, let us know! #GoStars https://t.co/0CgczV1A8m — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) May 2, 2019

GAHHHHHH!!!

Best wishes to Dan Patrick

This guy’s a position player

CHARLIE CULBERSON GETS HIS FIRST CAREER STRIKEOUT WITH THIS NASTY FRONT-DOOR SLIDER pic.twitter.com/QrXDs0smOl — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) May 2, 2019

Good job by Jimmy

.@jimmybutler uses his pink Air Jordan 32 Lows to send a message to @Tre3Jones & @1Tyus’ mother Debbie, who is bravely battling breast cancer 🎀

📸: @NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/zL4n9g32YQ — SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) May 3, 2019

What an incredible goal

Not sports

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca, died at age 74. ... The oddly anthropomorphic Sonic the Hedgehog is getting redesigned after being roundly criticized. ... James Holzhauer officially only has Ken Jennings to beat after winning his 21st game of Jeopardy!.

How is fixing a bar similar to fixing a relationship?

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! 📢 NEW SHOW! If you thought rescuing bars were tough, try rescuing marriages! Marriage Rescue premieres Sunday, June 2 at 10/9c on @paramountnet pic.twitter.com/64H09Gwa2B — Jon Taffer (@jontaffer) May 2, 2019

He just wants to know if you read the bible

RING THE BELL: A woman who just moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was in for quite a surprise when she returned home to find an alligator attempting to ring her bell. Authorities safely removed and relocated the gator. https://t.co/CzolJZDMoR pic.twitter.com/NrPkG5sNdm — ABC News (@ABC) May 2, 2019

If Neo was in Office Space

A good song

