1. Move over, Baba Booey, 50 Cent, the former mayor Cincinnati and all the others. The worst first pitch in the history of Major League Baseball took place Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Let's just say there was some shaky command on tonight's ceremonial first pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field.#Royals | #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/c3YT5YsH3o — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

Somehow, the photographer who got nailed with the pitch lived to tweet about it.

Happy to report that both myself and the camera are okay 👌📸 https://t.co/Pu04xYY7Z8 — Darren Georgia (@darrencgeorgia) May 29, 2019

2. I'm rooting for the Warriors because of Drake, but clearly I'm in the minority based on this poll.

Pretty much all of America is rooting for a Canadian team to beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals https://t.co/hrUxywuRyL pic.twitter.com/i60pExiJfh — SFGate (@SFGate) May 28, 2019

3. The best thing about this embarrassing Mike Francesa segment isn't just that he's railing about dads who want to spend time with their newborn children. It's how he drops in the most insincere "congratulations" to his board op on having a kid.

Mike Francesa opens his show by hammering WFAN's program director and calling his employer cheap. He also has a problem with the "ridiculous" amount of paternity leave his producer @CMacWFAN is entitled to.



Have fun with this one. pic.twitter.com/Zztxkno34k — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 29, 2019

4. Tim Tebow's disastrous season for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate (he's hitting .156) continued Tuesday when he struck out against a position player.

(•_•)

<) )╯POSITION

/ \



\(•_•)

( (> PLAYER

/ \



(•_•)

<) )> STRIKING OUT TIM TEBOW

/ \pic.twitter.com/Aw2SVXNIF3 — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 29, 2019

5. Kyle Kuzma isn't happy that the media is covering his team's dysfunction.

Media making the league look like jerry springer y’all gotta chill lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) May 29, 2019

6. The lastest SI Media Podcast features interviews with the newly retired Chris Long and SI soccer writer Grant Wahl. You can listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you do anything today, watch what this 22-year-old autistic blind man did on America's Got Talent.

IN CLOSING: It figures that the first league to realize it needs to get rid of its All-Star Game would be the NBA.