Traina Thoughts: It's Hard to Argue There's Been a Worse First Pitch in MLB History Than This

MLB

White Sox employee hits photographer with ceremonial first pitch.

By Jimmy Traina
May 29, 2019

1. Move over, Baba Booey, 50 Cent, the former mayor Cincinnati and all the others. The worst first pitch in the history of Major League Baseball took place Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Somehow, the photographer who got nailed with the pitch lived to tweet about it.

2. I'm rooting for the Warriors because of Drake, but clearly I'm in the minority based on this poll.

3. The best thing about this embarrassing Mike Francesa segment isn't just that he's railing about dads who want to spend time with their newborn children. It's how he drops in the most insincere "congratulations" to his board op on having a kid.

4. Tim Tebow's disastrous season for the Mets' Triple-A affiliate (he's hitting .156) continued Tuesday when he struck out against a position player.

5. Kyle Kuzma isn't happy that the media is covering his team's dysfunction.

6. The lastest SI Media Podcast features interviews with the newly retired Chris Long and SI soccer writer Grant Wahl. You can listen below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: If you do anything today, watch what this 22-year-old autistic blind man did on America's Got Talent.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: It figures that the first league to realize it needs to get rid of its All-Star Game would be the NBA.

      Modal message