You thought we wouldn’t notice?

Drake showed up to Game 1 of the NBA Finals looking like he was ready to step on the court. Not only was he wearing a jersey (Stephen Curry’s dad Dell’s old No. 30 Raptors jersey), he also had a sweatband on his upper arm.

It’s an extremely weird look for anybody not currently engaged in physical activity to wear a sweatband (unless you’re Raptors legend Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams) but Drake wasn’t wearing it because he thought his team’s biggest-ever game might make him sweat bullets. He was wearing it because he has two Warriors tattoos on his bicep.

Prince Williams/WireImage

Some time around January 2018, Drake got Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant’s jersey numbers tattooed on his arm. The Curry tat is accompanied by the word “gifted,” a nod to the Curry reference on Drake’s song “Still Here.” The Durant one has “snipe” written below it, a reference to KD’s “Easy Money Sniper” nickname.

If Drake covered the tats up because he thought they would bring bad mojo to the Raptors, it worked—Toronto looked great in a 118–109 win. If he hid them because he didn’t want anyone to see them and remember about them, it totally backfired. Either way, he’ll probably be wearing long sleeves for the rest of the series.

Can you call it a web gem if there’s no web?

This catch by England’s Ben Stokes in Cricket World Cup action against South Africa is being billed as one of the greatest of all time. Even without knowing a thing about cricket, I’d have to agree.

“To be honest I was in the wrong position,” Stokes admitted after the match. “If I was in the right position it would have been regulation. That feeling for about five seconds when I was facing the crowd and everyone was cheering, it was phenomenal.”

The best of SI

The Raptors’ defense carried them to a Game 1 win. ... Metta World Peace’s game and his openness about his mental health were ahead of their time. ... Who are the best slow players in the NFL?

Around the sports world

The National Spelling Bee ended in a stunning eight-way tie. ... Rick Pitino is sick and tired of people at his Greek team’s games smoking cigarettes. ... The NFL is reportedly going to allow players to land their own alcohol sponsorships. ... A Pirates announcer said some very stupid stuff about Derek Deitrich celebrating his home runs.

A triple hat trick?!

Norway’s Erling Haaland scored an absurd nine goals (and broke a U-20 World Cup record) in a 12–0 drubbing of Honduras at the U-20 World Cup.

So cool to see how much this means to Juwan Howard

"I said I wasn't gonna cry. I guess that happens when you're excited about something so special, to you, that means so much."



- @JuwanHoward pic.twitter.com/3mbf8sxaXx — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) May 30, 2019

Cool move by Australia

Kurtley Beale wears indigenous Wallabies jersey for the 2019 Rugby World Cup pic.twitter.com/0TkJRoczx9 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 31, 2019

Very subtle

Drake with the Dell Curry Raptors jersey 👀



📷: @JLew1050 pic.twitter.com/fovo4Vc7mw — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 31, 2019

This ain’t it, chief

TMI, Robin

Absolutely vicious

Is this a bat spike? A bat tomahawk? Regardless, we're here for it.



(via @NCAAsoftball) pic.twitter.com/gaIvEzqQfq — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 31, 2019

Now that’s how you end a game

Easy up and down

Maybe wait this one out

Not sports

Somebody managed to steal 600 chicken tenders meant to feed a whole graduation party. ... Finally, a vape pen that looks like the lamp from Aladdin. ... Sacha Baron Cohen says Borat was the reason Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock got divorced. ... Ariana Grande had to cancel a bunch of shows because she suddenly became allergic to tomatoes.

You have to build a whole new house now

Who asked for this?

Nothing says summer like ... a naked watermelon ? pic.twitter.com/JiwLhuNdBp — Tasty (@tasty) May 30, 2019

This is even worse

Arnold Schwarzenegger made a rap song

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.