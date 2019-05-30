Last name Curry, first name Dell? Drake took his troll game to the next level on Thursday night in Toronto for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Repping an OG signed Dell jersey, the rapper took his place courtside to watch his beloved Raptors battle Dell's son (aka Steph Curry) and the Warriors at Scotiabank Arena.

Drake is repping the OG Curry for Game 1 💀



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/xrvw2sqBxM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2019

Drake with the Dell Curry Raptors jersey 👀



📷: @JLew1050 pic.twitter.com/fovo4Vc7mw — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 31, 2019

We can't speak for Steph, but Dell and Sonya Curry were at least amused.

When Sonya and Dell Curry noticed that @Drake has a Raptors Dell Curry Jersey on 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3O3dTzEr3V — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 31, 2019

Drake might've been inspired by a troll directed toward him during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Bucks and Raptors. Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee owner Wes Edens, was shown on the game broadcast seated next to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wearing a shirt featuring rapper Pusha T.

Edens' shirt took advantage of Pusha and the Toronto-born rapper's ongoing feud, but Drake got the last laugh when the Raptors won. While the music icon wasn't on-hand to see his team pull off the victory or to address the Edens in person, he celebrated by changing his Instagram avatar to a photo of her shirt.

Drake is a regular presence on the Toronto sidelines. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wasn't worried about the rapper and Golden State point guard Stephen Curry called Drake's antics "entertaining." Asked if he's avoiding Drake's music during the Finals, Klay Thompson said he has no plans to skip the rapper's songs unless they are bad.