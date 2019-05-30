Drake Trolls Steph Curry by Wearing Signed Dell Curry Raptors Jersey for Game 1

Drake is Team Curry ... just not Steph Curry.

By Emily Caron
May 30, 2019

Last name Curry, first name Dell? Drake took his troll game to the next level on Thursday night in Toronto for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. 

Repping an OG signed Dell jersey, the rapper took his place courtside to watch his beloved Raptors battle Dell's son (aka Steph Curry) and the Warriors at Scotiabank Arena. 

We can't speak for Steph, but Dell and Sonya Curry were at least amused. 

Drake might've been inspired by a troll directed toward him during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Bucks and Raptors. Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee owner Wes Edens, was shown on the game broadcast seated next to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wearing a shirt featuring rapper Pusha T.

Edens' shirt took advantage of Pusha and the Toronto-born rapper's ongoing feud, but Drake got the last laugh when the Raptors won. While the music icon wasn't on-hand to see his team pull off the victory or to address the Edens in person, he celebrated by changing his Instagram avatar to a photo of her shirt.

Drake is a regular presence on the Toronto sidelines. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he wasn't worried about the rapper and Golden State point guard Stephen Curry called Drake's antics "entertaining." Asked if he's avoiding Drake's music during the Finals, Klay Thompson said he has no plans to skip the rapper's songs unless they are bad. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message