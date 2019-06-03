Had to shoot it

Andre Iguodala produced another legacy-defining Finals moment Sunday night.

After the Warriors opened the second half with an 18–0 run, the Raptors saw their fourth-quarter comeback attempt fall agonizingly short. The final dagger was Iguodala’s three-pointer with 5.9 seconds to play that pushed the Golden State lead to five.

Iguodala absolutely did not need to shoot that ball. He could have passed it to let a few more seconds drip off the clock and force Toronto to foul. If he had missed the three, the Raps would have gotten the ball back down only two with plenty of time on the clock and we could very well be looking at a 2–0 Toronto lead heading out west.

If that play looked familiar, you’re probably thinking of the 2010 NCAA tournament. Who could forget Ali Farokhmanesh’s iconic bomb to extend Northern Iowa’s lead over top-seeded Kansas?

Farokhmanesh, now an assistant coach at Colorado State, had the perfect response to Iggy’s decision to pull the trigger.

Had to shoot it. — Ali Farokhmanesh (@farokhmanesh5) June 3, 2019

Meet the new heavyweight champ

Andy Ruiz Jr., a heavy (and heavyset) underdog, pulled off a truly shocking upset of Anthony Joshua to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, and he did it in convincing fashion.

In the process, Ruiz became an instant folk hero.

Andy Ruiz Jr. walks into press conference in Knicks jersey, first statement after knocking out Anthony Joshua pic.twitter.com/xIjVaPjj1D — Andre Igwobdala (@WorldWideWob) June 2, 2019

Siakam got UP

You must not be this tall to ride this ride

Giannis too big for the rides at Disney 🤣



(via @nickrazzano19) pic.twitter.com/uXhyj3gC7O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2019

Byron Buxton has a cannon

All hail Zlatan

Are those socks or tights?

Rougned Odor's "shorts" are definitely a look... pic.twitter.com/KHYNvdZVBA — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 2, 2019

I don’t think this is going to work

Get Manny Diaz to run this play

So Miami’s pitchers do this when the team takes the field and it’s excellent.



It may be possible that Miami’s baseball team is better at football than its football team. pic.twitter.com/qhE6Vmj3L3 — Brett Hudson (@Brett_Hudson) June 1, 2019

Classic local news, right down to the error in the subhed

Top story: Area man wins heavyweight championship of the world.



Below the fold: Duck with his cap on backwards reopens pool. pic.twitter.com/8Bi4TFWWbr — Bryan Curtis (@bryancurtis) June 2, 2019

Klassic Klopp

That’s one way to exit

No good way to get pulled from the mound — but if I gotta’ go, I’m going out via segway too. ⁦@TheSavBananas⁩ pic.twitter.com/t8UaXIgN4k — Travis Jaudon (@JaudonSports) May 31, 2019

27 years ago today

Time to hit the clubhouse for a beer

Was updating the weather when this hit the 18th fairway ... HEAVY STUFF ISNT COMING DOWN FOR QUITE A WHILE! pic.twitter.com/BwSdF7Ar5L — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) May 31, 2019

Not sports

Tony Soprano’s house is on the market and can be yours for $3.4 million. ... Frank Lucas, the man whose life inspired the movie American Gangster, died over the weekend at age 88. ... Actor Dave Bautista says he went broke after leaving pro wrestling but refused to go back to WWE and instead prove he could be an actor.

Outdoor music festivals are the best

So Governors Ball ended the way ‘Jurassic Park’ began. Real solid emergency evacuation plan there, @GovBallNYC. We could all tell how important our safety really was. 🙄#Govball2019 #GovBall #GovBallNYC pic.twitter.com/UMcAkgpaeg — Randall P Savage III (@RandallAtRandom) June 3, 2019

Honking the horn didn’t help much

WATCH: Cruise ship plows into tourist boat and dock in Venice pic.twitter.com/NYPGHB6YRO — BNO News (@BNONews) June 2, 2019

Huey Lewis remakes that American Psycho scene

How they did the weather in 1967

A good song

