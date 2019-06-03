Monday’s Hot Clicks: Andre Iguodala’s Gutsy Shot Was Evocative of Another Dagger

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBA/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala made Ali Farokhmanesh proud.

By Dan Gartland
June 03, 2019

Had to shoot it

Andre Iguodala produced another legacy-defining Finals moment Sunday night.

After the Warriors opened the second half with an 18–0 run, the Raptors saw their fourth-quarter comeback attempt fall agonizingly short. The final dagger was Iguodala’s three-pointer with 5.9 seconds to play that pushed the Golden State lead to five.

Iguodala absolutely did not need to shoot that ball. He could have passed it to let a few more seconds drip off the clock and force Toronto to foul. If he had missed the three, the Raps would have gotten the ball back down only two with plenty of time on the clock and we could very well be looking at a 2–0 Toronto lead heading out west. 

If that play looked familiar, you’re probably thinking of the 2010 NCAA tournament. Who could forget Ali Farokhmanesh’s iconic bomb to extend Northern Iowa’s lead over top-seeded Kansas?

Farokhmanesh, now an assistant coach at Colorado State, had the perfect response to Iggy’s decision to pull the trigger. 

Meet the new heavyweight champ

Andy Ruiz Jr., a heavy (and heavyset) underdog, pulled off a truly shocking upset of Anthony Joshua to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, and he did it in convincing fashion. 

In the process, Ruiz became an instant folk hero. 

The best of SI

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson got to turn the tables and trash talk Drake after Game 2. ... The Raptors’ loss can mostly be chalked up to an inopportune offensive drought. ... Meet the catcher who’s the top prospect in tonight’s MLB draft

Around the sports world

A fan knocked a cyclist off his bike at the Giro d’Italia and the rider slapped him in the face. ... Dwyane Wade made a surprise appearance at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s graduation ceremony. ... ESPN did a montage about CC Sabathia and showed a guy who was not CC Sabathia. ... Max Scherzer emphatically refused to leave the mound when Dave Martinez tried to pull him from the game. 

Siakam got UP

You must not be this tall to ride this ride

Byron Buxton has a cannon

All hail Zlatan

Are those socks or tights?

I don’t think this is going to work

Get Manny Diaz to run this play

Classic local news, right down to the error in the subhed

Klassic Klopp

That’s one way to exit

27 years ago today

Time to hit the clubhouse for a beer

Not sports

Tony Soprano’s house is on the market and can be yours for $3.4 million. ... Frank Lucas, the man whose life inspired the movie American Gangster, died over the weekend at age 88. ... Actor Dave Bautista says he went broke after leaving pro wrestling but refused to go back to WWE and instead prove he could be an actor.

Outdoor music festivals are the best

Honking the horn didn’t help much

Huey Lewis remakes that American Psycho scene

How they did the weather in 1967

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

