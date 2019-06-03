Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson Taunt Drake After Raptors' Game 2 Loss

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson weren't going to leave Toronto without getting a few jabs in. 

By Emily Caron
June 03, 2019

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had some fun taunting Drake after the Warriors took Game 2 in Toronto on Sunday night with a 109–104 win. Durant, who is out with a calf injury, and Thompson spotted the rapper on his way out of Scotiabank Arena following the Raptors' loss.

"See you in the Bay, Aubrey," Thompson started, using Drake's given name. "You weren’t talking tonight were you? Bum a--...that was light work, too."

"Keep your head up, it's alright," Durant said. "It's okay. We have more games to play."

The series, now locked at 1–1, will travel to Oakland for the next two games at Oracle Arena. 

Drake, who (don't forget!) has KD and Steph Curry's numbers tattooed on his forearms, showed up to Scotiabank Arena wearing a Home Alone sweatshirt with "Kevin?!?!?!" on the back, trolling the injured Warriors star. 

The Toronto native is hard to miss on the Raptors' sidelines and has been an especially noteworthy presence during the Finals. 

Curry called Drake's antics "entertaining" earlier in the series while Klay Thompson said he has no plans to skip the rapper's songs unless they are bad. Drake took a shot at Curry with his clothes during Game 1 when he showed up wearing a signed Dell Curry Raptors jersey.

Golden State and Toronto will tip-off for Game 3 on Wednesday, June 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

