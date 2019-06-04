This can only happen in baseball

Kyle Stowers’s last game at Stanford’s home park was a memorable one.

Stowers, one of the top college prospects available in the MLB draft, was taken by the Orioles with the 71st pick. The pick came down around midnight ET, while Stowers was busy taking on Fresno State in a College World Series regional final game. Actually, Stowers wasn’t just playing in the game when he got picked, he was standing in the on-deck circle waiting to step to the plate with a runner on second and a chance to continue a Stanford rally. During a Fresno State pitching change, Cardinal manager David Esquer decided it was as good a time as any to tell Stowers the good news.

Awesome moment: David Esquer just came over to the on-deck circle to tell Kyle Stowers he had just been drafted.



Here's the team reacting during a pitching change: pic.twitter.com/EkRWb3gqDI — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSprD1) June 4, 2019

Here’s how it played out on the TV broadcast.

Stowers grounded out to first to end the inning there, but he did lace a clutch double in his next at-bat. More importantly, Stanford held on to win 9–7 to advance to the super regional against Mississippi State in Starkville.

Stowers said after the game that his last college home game will be something he’ll remember forever.

Never gonna forget my last game at sunken! So thankful to everyone that was a part of it! https://t.co/wKsdlb3svc — K Stow (@KyleStowers) June 4, 2019

Bad news for the Warriors

What’s something you don’t want to see if you’re the Warriors? Your backup center going down for the rest of the series. (Woj says it’s a broken collarbone but it’s actually a rib cartilage fracture.)

But what’s even worse is the possibility of not having Klay Thompson for Game 3.

MRI on Golden State Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson confirmed a hamstring strain and he will likely be questionable for Game 3, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Thompson will test body over next two days with hope to play Wednesday night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2019

If Kevin Durant doesn’t come back, Golden State could be in real trouble.

Andy Ruiz is a champion for dad bods everywhere. ... Analyzing every pick from the first round of the MLB draft. ... Tiger Woods looks primed to contend at the U.S. Open next week. ... Antoine Davis is taking an unusual route from Detroit Mercy to the NBA.

Adam Humphries says he decided not to sign with the Patriots because he was concerned about Tom Brady's age. ... Kawhi Leonard is suing Nike over his personal logo. ... JuJu Smith-Schuster went to prom with a fan after the kid's date broke up with him. ... LeBron is really into candles now.

Which play was dirtier?

Wait a second, the Rams’ stadium looks just like their logo

Chara got his face all busted up

Brett Hull was fired up all night

Brett hull giving the bird to the Bs bench! LGB pic.twitter.com/gvRZ5c5Ted — ydoc (@CodyPingleton) June 4, 2019

Nobody home!

Welp, we’ve never seen anything like this before. pic.twitter.com/F3Kfd8wc8R — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 4, 2019

Scott Boras spends 50% of his time thinking of analogies

I asked Scott Boras if he expects a quick resolution on Dallas Keuchel.



“The wine has to decant,” Boras told me.



🍷⚾️ @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 3, 2019

Aaron Donald is a 285-pound ballerina

No love lost between T.O. and McNabb

Kawhi has always been like this

Jayson Jenks talked to Kawhi Leonard's college teammates. Highly recommended. https://t.co/JBbWZ8qeUy pic.twitter.com/pgvAp1700m — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) June 3, 2019

No, stop this

Coming June 20th...



Say hello to the Wisconsin Udder Tuggers! 🐮 pic.twitter.com/8x6eXZf1a4 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 3, 2019

I’d watch a game there

No, James Holzhauer didn't make a super wager in "Final Jeopardy." ... Apple is making a new monitor that costs $5,000. ... Three men are accused of smuggling $600,000 worth of stolen succulents out of a California state park.

Well played, James

Knew I shouldn’t have invited @Drake to the @Jeopardy taping. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) June 3, 2019

I kept waiting for them to fall

So many twists and turns, literally

Wild ending to a police chase in Detroit pic.twitter.com/6BBlnemSNu — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 3, 2019

This guy’s mouth sounds like all of Led Zeppelin

Bless this man

"I notice I run faster naked" - A Fulham Gardens man has told how he chased down a home invader in his underwear, armed with a didgeridoo. MORE in #9NewsAt6 pic.twitter.com/Y7HIRzdFsh — Nine News Adelaide (@9NewsAdel) June 3, 2019

"I was out there in all me glory... I notice I run faster naked." A Fulham Gardens father has re-enacted the moment he chased down an intruder in his underwear, armed with a didgeridoo. The latest in 7NEWS at 4pm and 6pm. https://t.co/nqzWc0wifk #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/vZhz4Wi9Rt — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) June 3, 2019

A good song

