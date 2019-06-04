Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Stanford Star Learns He’s Been Drafted While on Deck

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

His last home game ever was a memorable one. 

By Dan Gartland
June 04, 2019

This can only happen in baseball

Kyle Stowers’s last game at Stanford’s home park was a memorable one. 

Stowers, one of the top college prospects available in the MLB draft, was taken by the Orioles with the 71st pick. The pick came down around midnight ET, while Stowers was busy taking on Fresno State in a College World Series regional final game. Actually, Stowers wasn’t just playing in the game when he got picked, he was standing in the on-deck circle waiting to step to the plate with a runner on second and a chance to continue a Stanford rally. During a Fresno State pitching change, Cardinal manager David Esquer decided it was as good a time as any to tell Stowers the good news. 

Here’s how it played out on the TV broadcast. 

Stowers grounded out to first to end the inning there, but he did lace a clutch double in his next at-bat. More importantly, Stanford held on to win 9–7 to advance to the super regional against Mississippi State in Starkville. 

Stowers said after the game that his last college home game will be something he’ll remember forever. 

Bad news for the Warriors

What’s something you don’t want to see if you’re the Warriors? Your backup center going down for the rest of the series. (Woj says it’s a broken collarbone but it’s actually a rib cartilage fracture.)

But what’s even worse is the possibility of not having Klay Thompson for Game 3. 

If Kevin Durant doesn’t come back, Golden State could be in real trouble.

The best of SI

Andy Ruiz is a champion for dad bods everywhere. ... Analyzing every pick from the first round of the MLB draft. ... Tiger Woods looks primed to contend at the U.S. Open next week. ... Antoine Davis is taking an unusual route from Detroit Mercy to the NBA

Around the sports world

Adam Humphries says he decided not to sign with the Patriots because he was concerned about Tom Brady’s age. ... Kawhi Leonard is suing Nike over his personal logo. ... JuJu Smith-Schuster went to prom with a fan after the kid’s date broke up with him. ... LeBron is really into candles now

Which play was dirtier?

Wait a second, the Rams’ stadium looks just like their logo

Chara got his face all busted up

Brett Hull was fired up all night

Nobody home!

Scott Boras spends 50% of his time thinking of analogies

Aaron Donald is a 285-pound ballerina

No love lost between T.O. and McNabb

Kawhi has always been like this

No, stop this

I’d watch a game there

The views either side of An Ghaeltacht GAA pitch in the Dingle peninsula are just amazing from r/GAA

Not sports

No, James Holzhauer didn’t make a super wager in “Final Jeopardy.” ... Apple is making a new monitor that costs $5,000. ... Three men are accused of smuggling $600,000 worth of stolen succulents out of a California state park

Well played, James

I kept waiting for them to fall

This is what boys do in their free time from r/funny

So many twists and turns, literally

This guy’s mouth sounds like all of Led Zeppelin

Bless this man

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message