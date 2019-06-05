1. If you are an active Twitter user, you know that all hell broke loose early Monday afternoon after Darren Rovell sent this out:

In today’s episode of Jeopardy, which has already aired in multiple markets, @James_Holzhauer loses on his 33rd episode. We talked to him this morning about his final episode, his run and what’s next for his pro sports betting career https://t.co/DiuPL1qlZN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 3, 2019

While the ending of Monday night's Jeopardy! leaked on Sunday night, many people found out that James Holzhauer lost via Rovell's tweet. I interviewed Rovell on Tuesday for the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast about the kerfluffle he got himself into and the whole problem with Twitter and spoilers. He explained why he sent the tweet and why he'd do it all over again.

Rovell, who now works for the Action Network, also revealed how many followers he lost after tweeting his Jeopardy! spoiler and explained why it would be dangerous for him to tell people to unfollow him if they don't like what he tweets.

Darren Rovell discusses the “Jeopardy!” spoiler controversy on the SI Media Podcast with @JimmyTraina https://t.co/OTGsmYUOIw pic.twitter.com/qkN6ibZcgS — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 5, 2019

You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

2. Aaron Rodgers just dropped the hammer on all these beer-chugging quarterbacks.

To the other QB Beer Chuggers:

“For some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they are better than me.”

🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀🐐💀

(via @packers) pic.twitter.com/naIDryDVBO — The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) June 5, 2019

3. If you like Twitter fights, there was a good one Tuesday between the man who chronicles Mike Francesa's show on Twitter, "Funhouse", and ESPN New York radio host Michael Kay. It all started when Kay and Mike Francesa both aired interviews with Pete Rose at the same time, with Kay's being on tape delay. For some strange, unknown reason, Kay totally snapped when Newsday sports media reporter Neil Best sent a totally benign tweet saying that his "understanding" was that Kay's interview was taped.

Your understanding? It says on @YESNetwork “recorded earlier.” You’re a regular sleuth, aren’t you Neil. Can’t get a thing past you. https://t.co/EsOZchgryK — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) June 4, 2019

Funhouse chimed in to call Kay a jerk after his over-the-top reaction to Best.

Shame on me? Yet you carve out your 15 minutes of fame and relevance by piggy backing on the mistakes of a legendary broadcaster who has done more with his radio career than you could ever do with your career. You destroy him daily and defend him. Good gig. Can’t lose. God bless. https://t.co/SafsdSjjZr — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) June 4, 2019

Then Kay went off the deep end and accused Funhouse of milking his fame while also ripping him for staying anonymous, which doesn't exactly add up.

On please, tell your story walking pal. You sit at home gleefully rubbing your hands together because you get to pick out everything an icon does wrong. And I have figured it out just fine. Check the last ratings. And that’s without two sycophants, you and Best, doing publicity. https://t.co/yNYTMA35Bd — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) June 4, 2019

You know what, Nick, some people have been getting away with nonsense for years and never get called on it. Time to declare. The biggest coward hides behind anonymity and takes shots. I’m out here. Everyone know who says it when I say it. Not the case with the Francesa whisperer. https://t.co/gv1T7jyovO — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) June 4, 2019

Sorry for upsetting you so much, Michael. I simply called you out for being unnecessarily rude to a very nice man, and then you went bonkers. I've been told by several insiders that you have incredibly thin skin, so I'm trying to be compassionate here. Have a better evening. 👊 https://t.co/S9zNew9Mfw — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 4, 2019

Maybe it's just me, but if you're the television play-by-play man for the New York Yankees, shouldn't you be above these embarrassing Twitter fights?

4. While all that Twitter fighting was going on, Pete Rose was telling Mike Francesa that Joe DiMaggio was "a penis with a man hanging from it."

This is the only clip you'll need today: Pete Rose tells Mike Francesa about Joe DiMaggio's enormous hog. pic.twitter.com/8zvnSq6MZG — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) June 5, 2019

5. Maybe some wrestling fans think seeing Goldberg and The Undertaker stare down is cool, but I thought this was just sad Tuesday night. I'm all for nostalgia acts in the WWE, but this just isn't it.

6. Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt alerted his Twitter followers to a new account that I now need to pass along to you guys because it's absolutely mesmerizing.

I want to spend the rest of the week on this timeline. One after another, I love every tweet. https://t.co/M1r98yUfxD — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) June 4, 2019

You will be amazed how much "Keanu Reeves Walking to Music" works with just about any song.

take me home tonight - eddie money pic.twitter.com/97uh96kfQp — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

hypnotize -notorious BIG (request by @cosmiccaptains) pic.twitter.com/cCkFG9pvZJ — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

(i've had) the time of my life - bill medley and jennifer warnes pic.twitter.com/b3Avh1P4Rl — keanu reeves walking to music (@keanuwtm) May 31, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I've said this before and I'll say this again—and I believe this with every fiber of my being: Gillberg was more entertaining than Goldberg.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: What a revelation by Roger Goodell, who said this week that four preseason games are not necessary. Good to see the commish on top of things.