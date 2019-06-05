Traina Thoughts: Despite Backlash, Losing Followers, Darren Rovell Says He'd Tweet 'Jeopardy!' Spoiler Again

Stephen McCarthy/Getty Images

Despite backlash, losing followers, Darren Rovell says he'd tweet Jeopardy! spoiler again.

By Jimmy Traina
June 05, 2019

1. If you are an active Twitter user, you know that all hell broke loose early Monday afternoon after Darren Rovell sent this out:

While the ending of Monday night's Jeopardy! leaked on Sunday night, many people found out that James Holzhauer lost via Rovell's tweet. I interviewed Rovell on Tuesday for the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast about the kerfluffle he got himself into and the whole problem with Twitter and spoilers. He explained why he sent the tweet and why he'd do it all over again.

Rovell, who now works for the Action Network, also revealed how many followers he lost after tweeting his Jeopardy! spoiler and explained why it would be dangerous for him to tell people to unfollow him if they don't like what he tweets.

You can listen to the full podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

2. Aaron Rodgers just dropped the hammer on all these beer-chugging quarterbacks.

3. If you like Twitter fights, there was a good one Tuesday between the man who chronicles Mike Francesa's show on Twitter, "Funhouse", and ESPN New York radio host Michael Kay. It all started when Kay and Mike Francesa both aired interviews with Pete Rose at the same time, with Kay's being on tape delay. For some strange, unknown reason, Kay totally snapped when Newsday sports media reporter Neil Best sent a totally benign tweet saying that his "understanding" was that Kay's interview was taped.

Funhouse chimed in to call Kay a jerk after his over-the-top reaction to Best.

Then Kay went off the deep end and accused Funhouse of milking his fame while also ripping him for staying anonymous, which doesn't exactly add up.

Maybe it's just me, but if you're the television play-by-play man for the New York Yankees, shouldn't you be above these embarrassing Twitter fights?

4. While all that Twitter fighting was going on, Pete Rose was telling Mike Francesa that Joe DiMaggio was "a penis with a man hanging from it."

5. Maybe some wrestling fans think seeing Goldberg and The Undertaker stare down is cool, but I thought this was just sad Tuesday night. I'm all for nostalgia acts in the WWE, but this just isn't it.

6. Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt alerted his Twitter followers to a new account that I now need to pass along to you guys because it's absolutely mesmerizing.

You will be amazed how much "Keanu Reeves Walking to Music" works with just about any song.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I've said this before and I'll say this again—and I believe this with every fiber of my being: Gillberg was more entertaining than Goldberg.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: What a revelation by Roger Goodell, who said this week that four preseason games are not necessary. Good to see the commish on top of things.

