1. I don't watch soccer (men's or women's). I don't follow soccer. I don't care if the U.S. team wins or loses and I have absolutely no business chiming in about soccer, but I'm going to do so anyway because that's just what people on the Internet do. I don't know much about what happened Tuesday with the USWNT except for these two things: 1) They won 13-0; 2) To celebrate a goal this way after you've made the score 9-0 is so ridiculous and so pathetic that I actually couldn't believe what I was watching.

RAPINOE JOINS THE PARTY! 9-0 USA!



Come for the @mpinoe goal, stay for the celebration 😅 pic.twitter.com/DhF7Th17qj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

I am 100% pro celebrations. I've said many times before, I want props and choregography. Flip the bat, dance your ass off, give us a routine with your teammates. But you have a feel for timing and the situation. Scoring when it's already 8-0 against a severely inferior opponent is not the time to go nuts.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski. The long-time hockey writer talks about his transition from running Yahoo's Puck Daddy blog to working for the World Wide Leader. Wyshynski also discusses the challenges of covering the NHL, what the league's broadcast future could look like, the old-school blog days before Twitter changed the sports media game and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

3. Awesome job by the Blues sending 11-year-old fan Laila, who suffers from a rare immune disease, to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup in Boston tonight. Her reaction to the news will stay with you all day.

4. Jim and Pam are ready for tonight.

5. The two best takes I heard Tuesday about the Kevin Durant controversy came from Tony Reali and Jalen Rose.

.@TonyReali with a message for media, including his own network pic.twitter.com/ZaejD9MBrw — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 11, 2019

"Everybody's fake acting like they care about KD's best interest when they don't. It's phony to me."



—@JalenRose pic.twitter.com/rXXXOShF2H — First Take (@FirstTake) June 11, 2019

6. Everybody wants to be in sports media, including White Sox players Eloy Jiménez and Yolmer Sánchez, who turned the tables Tuesday night on CSN Chicago reporter Chuck Garfien.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Since it's Jim vs. Pam tonight, let's remember when their coworkers found out they were finally dating, which overwhelmed Michael.

IN CLOSING: Calling it now, the Raiders will be a bust on Hard Knocks. HBO should've gone outside the box and done the Browns for a second year in a row.