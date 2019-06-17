Traina Thoughts: Brooks Koepka Drops Stunning Revelation About His Drinking Habits

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Golfer Brooks Koepka reveals he's never had coffee, hot chocolate or any hot drink.

By Jimmy Traina
June 17, 2019

1. Brooks Koepka finished second at the U.S. Open over the weekend, but that is not nearly as important as the revelation dropped by the golfer on Saturday.

During an interview with FOX's Joel Klatt, Koepka divulged that he has NEVER had a hot beverage in his entire life. No coffee. No hot chocolate. Nothing. In 29 years on the face of this earth.

OK, Koepka's excuse that he's from Florida just doesn't wash. In December, January and February, temperatures in the Sunshine State drop into the 40s. Plus, the guy travels all over the world for his job. He's been in cold places many times.

Listen, to each his own. Everyone should be able to enjoy or not enjoy any food or drink they want without being shamed. But I feel bad that Koepka has never had that comforting and tingling feeling when you take that first sip of a hot drink on a cold morning.

As weird as Koepka's revelation was, it was only the second-most bizarre food/drink item from the sports weekend.

2. This guy can get so many freebies in Toronto these days.

3. Not only did the Dodgers ballgirl make one hell of a catch on Saturday, she totally acted like she's been there before.

4. Steve Carrell, as Michael Scott, imitates Herm Edwards and it's outstanding!

5. If you've never seen this before, just know that this―not the Miracle on Ice―is the greatest moment of Al Michaels' career.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski. The long-time hockey writer talks about his transition from running Yahoo's Puck Daddy blog to working for the World Wide Leader. Wyshynski also discusses the challenges of covering the NHL, what the league's broadcast future could look like, the old-school blog days before Twitter changed the sports media game and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes, Spotify; or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Pool season is here, so it's time to remember the move that "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase once pulled.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Anthony Davis joining LeBron James is great for excitement and buzz, but the NBA needs to make sure they schedule a decent amount of Lakers games in primetime next season or else the excitement and buzz will be wasted with nothing but 10:30 p.m. ET start times.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message