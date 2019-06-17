1. Brooks Koepka finished second at the U.S. Open over the weekend, but that is not nearly as important as the revelation dropped by the golfer on Saturday.

During an interview with FOX's Joel Klatt, Koepka divulged that he has NEVER had a hot beverage in his entire life. No coffee. No hot chocolate. Nothing. In 29 years on the face of this earth.

Can you believe it? The hottest golfer in the world has never consumed a hot drink.@BKoepka remains in striking distance of his third-straight #USOpen championship. pic.twitter.com/Kb0oX7G7t9 — FOX Sports: Golf (@GolfonFOX) June 16, 2019

OK, Koepka's excuse that he's from Florida just doesn't wash. In December, January and February, temperatures in the Sunshine State drop into the 40s. Plus, the guy travels all over the world for his job. He's been in cold places many times.

Listen, to each his own. Everyone should be able to enjoy or not enjoy any food or drink they want without being shamed. But I feel bad that Koepka has never had that comforting and tingling feeling when you take that first sip of a hot drink on a cold morning.

As weird as Koepka's revelation was, it was only the second-most bizarre food/drink item from the sports weekend.

Put this man in prison for 10 thousand years pic.twitter.com/sdq8FZw3pb — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 16, 2019

2. This guy can get so many freebies in Toronto these days.

3. Not only did the Dodgers ballgirl make one hell of a catch on Saturday, she totally acted like she's been there before.

The @Dodgers ball girl just made a SNAG. 101 mph exit velocity and made it look effortless 😳 #SportsCenterTop10 pic.twitter.com/bU17Ph6zhE — David Schuman (@david_schuman) June 16, 2019

4. Steve Carrell, as Michael Scott, imitates Herm Edwards and it's outstanding!

Michael Scott is my favorite football coach. pic.twitter.com/2zAhXB7ELD — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 15, 2019

5. If you've never seen this before, just know that this―not the Miracle on Ice―is the greatest moment of Al Michaels' career.

Lest anyone forget, today is the 25th anniversary of the greatest and most totally farcical prank call in the history of television. pic.twitter.com/pt6ALWbWQ1 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 17, 2019

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski. The long-time hockey writer talks about his transition from running Yahoo's Puck Daddy blog to working for the World Wide Leader. Wyshynski also discusses the challenges of covering the NHL, what the league's broadcast future could look like, the old-school blog days before Twitter changed the sports media game and much more. You can listen below or download the podcast on iTunes, Spotify; or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Pool season is here, so it's time to remember the move that "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase once pulled.

IN CLOSING: Anthony Davis joining LeBron James is great for excitement and buzz, but the NBA needs to make sure they schedule a decent amount of Lakers games in primetime next season or else the excitement and buzz will be wasted with nothing but 10:30 p.m. ET start times.