The in-stadium wedding proposal is as divisive a topic as there is in this world. Some people think it’s tacky, others think it’s touching to share your special moment with thousands of others. After seeing a man wearing a full Bridgeport Bluefish uniform propose in a half-empty Atlantic League park five years ago, I fell pretty squarely in the former camp. But this proposal at a Savannah Bananas game is just tacky enough to be kind of sweet.

She chose the right butt.

Congratulations to Christian and Larissa! pic.twitter.com/GIysbVsme6 — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) June 19, 2019

Clearly Christian and Larissa are ready to take the plunge into marriage if she can identify her man’s butt while blindfolded.

The whole thing is obviously absurd, but I’ll be damned if it isn’t memorable. The Bananas are a collegiate wood-bat team with an in-stadium atmosphere that would make most MLB teams jealous. They’ve shattered Coastal Plain League attendance records every year since entering the league in 2016 and have sold out every game since the start of the 2017 season. There are only four games left with tickets available this season. And the fans aren’t just numerous, they’re enthusiastic. Listen to them go wild when Christian drops to his knee. It’s tough to hate that.

Well that’s just embarrassing

Max Scherzer’s start scheduled for later today is up in the air after he broke his nose. How? Taking a ball to the face while practicing bunts before a game. Jeez, that has to be embarrassing. Good thing there’s no video footage of him bunting a ball directly into his nose.

Oh, wait...

WATCH - Max Scherzer, who's scheduled to start Wednesday, was hit in the face by a ball during batting practice.



Details: https://t.co/sNoPv3co00 pic.twitter.com/27FonlyC33 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) June 18, 2019

For a guy who’s so absurdly intense on the mound, it’s a little shocking to see how lackadaisical he is during BP.

Not as embarrassing as this, though

Bases loaded, one out, ahead in the count. Your odds of driving in a run or two are pretty high if you put a good swing on the ball. They’re much lower if you swing at a pitch in the dirt and two feet wide.

But Frazier still ended up working a walk.

Max Kepler tied it in the 13th and won it in the 17th

Kawhi is really going wild

"Just drinking alcohol and eating desserts"



Confirmed fun guy.pic.twitter.com/9Te8qZorH7 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) June 19, 2019

Buddy Hield with the well-played yo momma joke

Ya ma is bust lol — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) June 18, 2019

You can be a famous millionaire but still not get a hotel room

I’m chillin in the lobby if someone wanna help😅 pic.twitter.com/dNbzpZYyUu — Jaren Jackson Jr. (@jarenjacksonjr) June 18, 2019

This move is incredible

Don’t try this at home

An eye-catching swing. @Matthew_Wolff5 will make his professional debut @TravelersChamp this week. @TravisFulton breaks down the 2019 NCAA champion's tee shot. pic.twitter.com/Z9PCrfvZqR — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2019

It’s literally incredible that Fred McGriff is 55

"Crime Dog" looks like he could still hit about 30 bombs!



Fred McGriff checks in with @scottbraun & Tom Verducci from week one of #PDPL19 in Bradenton. #TheRundown pic.twitter.com/70FyqryEor — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 18, 2019

Last Chance U is coming back

Jason Brown and the Indy Pirates are back. Last Chance U: Indy Part 2 launches July 19. #LCUNetflix pic.twitter.com/MyjusJOyq3 — Last Chance U (@LastChanceU) June 18, 2019

Not sports

A dead baby found in a New York park was determined to be a doll after a three-hour investigation. ... Parts of Russia have been blanketed by “huge clouds” of flies, believed to be caused by a farmer illegally fertilizing his fields with a thousand tons of chicken poop. ... The feds found 16 tons (worth $1 billion) of cocaine at the Port of Philadelphia.

Paul Giamatti’s life seems eerily close to James Adomian’s impression

This photo I took of Paul Giamatti waiting at the In-n-Out drive-thru will haunt me till I die. pic.twitter.com/lXG933aJRV — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) June 18, 2019

A massive weed farm was found hiding in plain sight in an abandoned bingo hall

Give Elon Musk six months before he tries to make this for real

(Here’s how the woman in the video made it.)

You’re gonna need a bigger boat

The name of this boat is—not kidding—“Big Nutz Required II.”

A good song

