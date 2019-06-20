1. Josh McCown made his debut as an ESPN NFL analyst yesterday and let's just say he didn't win over the Twitter crowd.

Just like all of us, the former quarterback had some first-day jitters because he ranked Julian Edelman as the fourth-best receiver in football. Not the AFC. Not the AFC East. BUT THE ENTIRE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE. DeAndre Hopkins and Antonio Brown did not make McCown's top five.

Rough start for Josh McCown's career as analyst according to social media reaction... pic.twitter.com/GT2cVxVWEa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 20, 2019

While we would never judge someone based on one day of work and while we would never mock someone for a bad first day at the office, Twitter certainly would. And did.

This is so bad from Josh McCown that people thought it was photoshopped. I had to verify. Really Edelman over any of these guys is fireable offense 😂. This is who they give media jobs to. pic.twitter.com/nNTJS1D2Oh — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 19, 2019

[tweet:https://twitter.com/georgewrighster/status/1141503513777717248

[tweet:https://twitter.com/AYanez_5/status/1141381262470516737

Josh Mccown must be smoking crack SMH 🤦🏽‍♂️ How AB not a top 5 wr when he's the best receiver in the NFL 😭😭😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/JuPSpTZmCI — iRepDem_Raiders (@DECHELLE_2BAD) June 19, 2019

People like me take a lot of flak because "(we) never played the game". But we've got Maurice Jones-Drew putting 24 RBs ahead of David Johnson and Josh McCown putting Julian Edelman ahead of Nuk and AB. So maybe being a former player doesn't make you an ace talent evaluator — Chris Spooner (@SpoonfulOfSport) June 19, 2019

Josh McCown just got hired at #ESPN and he’s already trying to get fired. Has Edelman in his top 5 WRs and not Hopkins or AB pic.twitter.com/bL12OXjelw — Jordan (@JordanDahms) June 19, 2019

Josh McCown had Julian Edelman in his top 5 WRs.. pic.twitter.com/KoQtKu8HPn — Shaun-Claude Van Damn (@Whatchamccaulit) June 20, 2019

Imagine thinking Julian Edelman is a better receiver than this man... pic.twitter.com/qea5Yx0gDh — Ikeyo 🇳🇬 (@Ikeyo_1985) June 20, 2019

#JoshMcCown had a solid NFL career and unfortunately will now be remembered for this atrocious list. Edelman and Evans over Hopkins and Brown is something you would hear from someone who doesn’t watch football. https://t.co/JXF94vd5tK — Dmarko (@DMarkovitz) June 20, 2019

🗣 Get Josh McCown off the Airwaves right now !! In what world is Edelman better than Hopkins 🤦🏾‍♂️ 😂. And Edelman is a beast but Nuk is in a different class. 🤷🏾‍♂️. I thought this was photoshopped . Lol pic.twitter.com/Xqe77xtgo1 — Chido Nwokocha (@Yea_imChido) June 20, 2019

I see Josh McCown's first day at ESPN brought #DeliciousContent to NFL Twitter — Johnny Kinsley (@Brickwallblitz) June 20, 2019

Hang in there, Josh.

2. Marc Gasol had a pheneomenal tweet about the Raptors parade.

This is what it looked like in my mind... thank you Toronto for making me feel like a rockstar for a day!🥳🤷🏻‍♂️🏆 pic.twitter.com/PGMJcbW7dO — Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) June 20, 2019

3. I've said a million times and I'll say it a million more time: If baseball wants to increase ratings, mic up every player for every game.

This pitch to end the game was WAY off the plate and Randal Grichuk of the Toronto Blue Jays let the home plate umpire know it.



Randal Grichuk: “Are you kidding me?! That was six inches off the plate! Oh my god! You’re terrible! God damn!” pic.twitter.com/xrDHuCSg2F — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 20, 2019

4. Jerry Jones needs glory hole. At least that's what he said during a recent news conference. Here is the exact quote via Sports Day:

"I want to officially close the window to closing the window. That was offseason talk. I do feel a sense or urgency, though. … “I’ve been here 23 years. I’ve been here when it was glory hole days and when it wasn’t. I want me some glory hole!”

Cowboys PR director Rich Dalrymple later tried explain that, 'glory hole’ is a commonly used expression in the oil and gas exploration business.

5. It was great to see Alex Trebek looking so good at night's NHL awards.

6. NO! NO! NO! Nikki Bella told Jimmy Fallon last night that she ruined the Game of Thrones finale for her brother-in-law, Daniel Bryan, by telling him who was on the throne before he had watched the episode.

7. Why would someone try to steal such an awful song?

Carrie Underwood and NFL stole 'Sunday Night Football' theme: lawsuit https://t.co/KveRetoZAN pic.twitter.com/ucftzdKgjK — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 20, 2019

8. A brand new SI Media Podcast just dropped and the guest is Scott Van Pelt. The SportsCenter host talks about the challenges of doing a live show immediately following the NBA Finals and all that goes into it. We also discussed the real story of why he's never been to the ESPYS, how much impact the legalization of sports betting has had and the time he got pranked by a Howard Stern fan on a live SportsCenter. I also asked SVP if he'd have the person from Item No. 1 on his show and his answer was very telling.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

9. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I've been in a Bobby Heenan-Gorilla Monsoon mood lately. This sketch might have been their best work ever.

IN CLOSING: FYI, when a network says that there are no plans to have a person on said network "for now," that means they are not banned.