Traina Thoughts: New ESPN NFL Analyst Josh McCown Has Rough First Day At the Office

Harry How/Getty Images

ESPN's Josh McCown ranks Julian Edelman as fourth-best WR and Twitter goes nuts.

By Jimmy Traina
June 20, 2019

1. Josh McCown made his debut as an ESPN NFL analyst yesterday and let's just say he didn't win over the Twitter crowd. 

Just like all of us, the former quarterback had some first-day jitters because he ranked Julian Edelman as the fourth-best receiver in football. Not the AFC. Not the AFC East. BUT THE ENTIRE NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE. DeAndre Hopkins and Antonio Brown did not make McCown's top five.

While we would never judge someone based on one day of work and while we would never mock someone for a bad first day at the office, Twitter certainly would. And did.

[tweet:https://twitter.com/georgewrighster/status/1141503513777717248

[tweet:https://twitter.com/AYanez_5/status/1141381262470516737

Hang in there, Josh.

2. Marc Gasol had a pheneomenal tweet about the Raptors parade.

3. I've said a million times and I'll say it a million more time: If baseball wants to increase ratings, mic up every player for every game.

4. Jerry Jones needs glory hole. At least that's what he said during a recent news conference. Here is the exact quote via Sports Day:

"I want to officially close the window to closing the window. That was offseason talk. I do feel a sense or urgency, though. … “I’ve been here 23 years. I’ve been here when it was glory hole days and when it wasn’t. I want me some glory hole!”

Cowboys PR director Rich Dalrymple later tried explain that, 'glory hole’ is a commonly used expression in the oil and gas exploration business.

5. It was great to see Alex Trebek looking so good at night's NHL awards.

6. NO! NO! NO! Nikki Bella told Jimmy Fallon last night that she ruined the Game of Thrones finale for her brother-in-law, Daniel Bryan, by telling him who was on the throne before he had watched the episode.

7. Why would someone try to steal such an awful song?

8. A brand new SI Media Podcast just dropped and the guest is Scott Van Pelt. The SportsCenter host talks about the challenges of doing a live show immediately following the NBA Finals and all that goes into it. We also discussed the real story of why he's never been to the ESPYS, how much impact the legalization of sports betting has had and the time he got pranked by a Howard Stern fan on a live SportsCenter. I also asked SVP if he'd have the person from Item No. 1 on his show and his answer was very telling.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunesSpotify or Google Play.

9. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: I've been in a Bobby Heenan-Gorilla Monsoon mood lately. This sketch might have been their best work ever.

IN CLOSING: FYI, when a network says that there are no plans to have a person on said network "for now," that means they are not banned.

      Modal message