Potty Mouth

Louisville led Vanderbilt, 2-1, in the eighth inning of the Cardinals’ must-win College World Series game on Friday night. Louisville starter Luke Smith cruised through seven innings (one run on three hits) and needed a strikeout of Julian Infante to close out the eighth. He got it and celebrated with taunts that required no lip-reading skill.

"I respect Vanderbilt . . . I celebrate a strikeout," he said after the game. "They celebrated a big hit in the ninth. That’s how it goes.”

In the ninth, Smith surrendered the game-tying run and was charged with the game-winning run as Vandy eliminated Louisville. The Commodores advanced to the best-of-three finals, where they’ll face Michigan in Game 1 on Monday. Vandy is seeking their second title in the last six seasons, while Michigan is chasing their first title since 1962.

Mac’s Big Day

During the pregame festivities for Chase Utley’s jersey retirement at Citizen’s Bank Park on Friday, another Philly hero, Mac from Always Sunny in Philadelphia, had a big night. Rob McElhenney, ten years after Mac wrote Utley a heartfelt letter, played catch with Utley.

Syracuse Browns

Syracuse football, coming off their first 10-win season in 17 years, unveiled new uniforms on Friday. And the white uniforms are basically the Browns’ uniforms. At least they didn’t copy Michigan State.

Olivia Brower

✨O L I V I A ✨https://t.co/YxpdslKfQR pic.twitter.com/HNdP6gqjfD — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) June 20, 2019

Pujols Returns

Albert Pujols gets a standing-O from the St. Louis crowd in his return to the city 👏



(via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/bUQSotm6Te — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 22, 2019

You Blew It!

happy 30th anniversary of Michael Keaton spoiling the big reveal in Batman on the night before its release pic.twitter.com/UNRlOOiQ7B — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) June 22, 2019

Odds and Ends

Preseason college football All-America teams ... Michael McCann breaks down the $100-million lawsuit against Zion Williamson ... Ranking college football’s easiest non-conference schedules ... The most memorable closer from each MLB team ... Durant is reportedly considering these four teams in free agency ... New MLB Power Rankings … This poor turtle lost both of his back legs, so vets got creative and dropped a line to Kevin Malone. They used a LEGO toy car to build him a wheelchair.

Todd Graham Wants a Job

On this week’s podcast episode: Former Arizona State head coach Todd Graham said he plans to be coaching by December. He also talked transfer portal, issues facing college football, ASU dismissal and more.

Darryl Kile

Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the death of Cardinals’ pitcher Darryl Kile.

You Can’t Be Serious!

Saturday is also the 38th anniversary of John McEnroe’s epic Wimbledon meltdown.

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.