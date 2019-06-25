1. I was recently asked by the Barrett Sports Media website to participate in a draft of the best sports studio shows of all time with 29 other sports media writers. I had the 26th pick and got a steal in Inside the NFL. I had the site's founder, Jason Barrett, on the latest edition of the SI Media Podcast to discuss the best sports studio shows of all time as well as the most popular national radio shows right now. The discussion begins at the 28-minute mark.

Here would be my Top 10 Sports Studio Shows of all time, in order:

• SportsCenter: Biggest, most important sports show in TV history, period.

• Inside the NBA: Hard to compare this to SportsCenter since it's an apples and oranges thing, but you can easily make the case this should be No. 1.

• NFL PrimeTime: An absolute must-watch for every NFL fan before Sunday Ticket and Red Zone.

• PTI: The best—and most legitimate—debate show of all time.

• College GameDay: Doing the show each week from a campus was a game changer. It's simply an iconic show.

• CBS NFL Today: Brent Musburger, Jimmy "The Greek", Irv Cross, Phyliss George. A groundbreaking show with a groundbreaking cast.

• FOX NFL Sunday: The same crew has been around forever and the quality of the show has never wavered.

• Real Sports: Best investigative and longform sports show ever.

• Inside the NFL: Along with NFL PrimeTime, this was appoinment viewing in the days when you didn't have access to other games and highlights.

• The Sportswriters on TV: This was the original debate show. If you've never seen it, YouTube it. It's the definition of old-school.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast also features a very spirited interview with Seth Rollins. The WWE Universal champion was on fire, defending the WWE from recent criticisms about the product, addressing Dean Ambrose's controversial comments in which he bashed the WWE, and opening up about his relationship with "The Man," Becky Lynch. It is a must-listen for any wrestling fan.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.​​​​

3. Many sports fans think that one of their teams has the worst coach/GM/owner in sports. Just remember, though, that nobody—nobody—is worse than Knicks owner James Dolan, who loves to be a bully with the media, while presiding over one of the most embarrassing franchises in sports for the past 20 years. Fortunately, though, he lost his latest battle.

The New York Knicks have been fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league's rules regarding equal access for media, the NBA announced today. "The organization has agreed to comply with NBA Media Access Rules moving forward," NBA says of them letting in the NY Daily News. pic.twitter.com/7XB6QNMxZb — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) June 24, 2019

4. Yes, the Lakers were an embarrassment this season, but LeBron James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists and he came in 11th place with one fifth-place MVP vote. Total disrespect.

MVP Voting results (Points)



Giannis Antetokounmpo - 941

James Harden - 776

Paul George - 356

Nikola Jokic - 212

Stephen Curry - 175

Damian Lillard - 69

Joel Embiid - 49

Kevin Durant - 25

Kawhi Leonard - 13

Russell Westbrook - 8

Rudy Gobert - 1

LeBron James - 1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 25, 2019

5. The New York tabloids continue to kick the Mets while they're down.

The back page: Mickey is a puppet https://t.co/gkiphhJkq0 pic.twitter.com/D7kBtzbKZo — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 25, 2019

6. Charles. Barkley.

Charles Barkley: “I never disrespect other analysts except skip bayless he’s an idiot” — Robert Littal (@BSO) June 25, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Had a convesation with my colleague Jack Dickey this morning about how great the prank calls to C-Span are. Here is one of the best.

IN CLOSING: After seeing the latest cover of Sports Illustrated, I feel like my own company hates me.