Traina Thoughts: Top 10 Sports Studio Shows of All Time

NFL Primetime, Inside the NBA, SportsCenter among best sports studio shows ever.

By Jimmy Traina
June 25, 2019

1. I was recently asked by the Barrett Sports Media website to participate in a draft of the best sports studio shows of all time with 29 other sports media writers. I had the 26th pick and got a steal in Inside the NFL. I had the site's founder, Jason Barrett, on the latest edition of the SI Media Podcast to discuss the best sports studio shows of all time as well as the most popular national radio shows right now. The discussion begins at the 28-minute mark.

Here would be my Top 10 Sports Studio Shows of all time, in order:

SportsCenter: Biggest, most important sports show in TV history, period.

Inside the NBA: Hard to compare this to SportsCenter since it's an apples and oranges thing, but you can easily make the case this should be No. 1.

NFL PrimeTime: An absolute must-watch for every NFL fan before Sunday Ticket and Red Zone.

PTI: The best—and most legitimate—debate show of all time.

College GameDay: Doing the show each week from a campus was a game changer. It's simply an iconic show.

CBS NFL Today: Brent Musburger, Jimmy "The Greek", Irv Cross, Phyliss George. A groundbreaking show with a groundbreaking cast.

FOX NFL Sunday: The same crew has been around forever and the quality of the show has never wavered.

Real Sports: Best investigative and longform sports show ever.

Inside the NFL: Along with NFL PrimeTime, this was appoinment viewing in the days when you didn't have access to other games and highlights.

The Sportswriters on TV: This was the original debate show. If you've never seen it, YouTube it. It's the definition of old-school.

2. This week's SI Media Podcast also features a very spirited interview with Seth Rollins. The WWE Universal champion was on fire, defending the WWE from recent criticisms about the product, addressing Dean Ambrose's controversial comments in which he bashed the WWE, and opening up about his relationship with "The Man," Becky Lynch. It is a must-listen for any wrestling fan.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.​​​​

3. Many sports fans think that one of their teams has the worst coach/GM/owner in sports. Just remember, though, that nobody—nobody—is worse than Knicks owner James Dolan, who loves to be a bully with the media, while presiding over one of the most embarrassing franchises in sports for the past 20 years. Fortunately, though, he lost his latest battle.

4. Yes, the Lakers were an embarrassment this season, but LeBron James averaged 27.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists and he came in 11th place with one fifth-place MVP vote. Total disrespect.

5. The New York tabloids continue to kick the Mets while they're down.

6. Charles. Barkley.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Had a convesation with my colleague Jack Dickey this morning about how great the prank calls to C-Span are. Here is one of the best.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: After seeing the latest cover of Sports Illustrated, I feel like my own company hates me.

