1. I'm not going to waste your time with this lead item. I'm just going to tell you that there was lightning at Wednesday night's Cubs game and Kris Bryant's terrified reaction made for the perfect GIF.

2. Kevin Love is such a big Stone Cold Steve Austin fan that he supposedly just dropped $15,000 on a pendant of the Texas Rattlesnake.

Kevin Love Cops Diamond Stone Cold Steve Austin Pendant, It's A Stunner! https://t.co/ItuswG4080 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2019

3. Tom Brady has six Super Bowl rings, more money than he can spend, two little kids and a supermodel wife and he's worried about what Max Kellerman says? Bizarre. Very bizarre. Anyway, in 2016 Kellerman said Brady was going to "fall off a cliff" and be a "bum" soon, so Brady referenced that line today when he posted his throwing speed (we assume) on an Instagram story.

4. Jason Benetti, who works for ESPN and does play-by-play for the White Sox, does a dead-on impersonation of Sean McDonough.

.@jasonbenetti does his best Sean Mcdonough impression pic.twitter.com/rEN2yumzWq — WEEI Red Sox Radio Network (@SoxBooth) June 26, 2019

5. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks... different.

6. This week's SI Media Podcast features a very spirited interview with Seth Rollins. The WWE Universal champion was on fire, defending the WWE from recent criticisms about the product, addressing Dean Ambrose's controversial comments in which he bashed the WWE, and opening up about his relationship with "The Man," Becky Lynch. It is a must-listen for any wrestling fan.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With the big news of the day, broken by SI's Justin Barrasso, that Paul Heyman will be running Monday Night Raw and Eric Bischoff will be running SmackDown Live, today is a great day to remember when Heyman, in 1995, perfectly predicted how WCW's demise would happen.

IN CLOSING: I say this with 100 percent seriousness. If Vince McMahon is gonna bring back oldies but goodies to the creative team, I want Jim Cornette.