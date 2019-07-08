Traina Thoughts: Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye Have Had Enough of Kevin Love and Kate Bock Showing Off

Getty Images

Kevin Love and Kate Bock inspired Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye to step up their vacation game.

By Jimmy Traina
July 08, 2019

1. If you follow Kevin Love on Instagram, you know that he's gone full tourist and has been posting a plethora of vacation pics from all over the world over the past few weeks. Many pics feature incredible scenery or Love involved in some cool activity, with girlfried Kate Bock often making appearances.

View this post on Instagram

Western Conference. 📍

A post shared by @ kevinlove on

View this post on Instagram

Fun Guy—“Big Country”.

A post shared by @ kevinlove on

Well, Love's former Cavaliers teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye have had enough of Love showing off his awesome traveling life on Instagram and they are fighting back.

"Frankly, we're tired of Kevin Love sending all these f-cking pictures and videos of his awesome vacation," Jefferson, who may or may not have had a few cocktails, said via a Twitter video. Jefferson and Frye (who also looked like he may have partaken in some cocktails), then proceeded to mock Love and Bock.

The duo, who were at a hotel in Scotland, didn't stop there. They then proceeded to steal a pizza from a wedding.

And fortunately for us, all of this was recorded.

Top that, Kevin!

2. The latest SI Media Podcast features Joe Buck. The FOX Sports play-by-play man talked about what the vibe was in London for Yankees-Red Sox, what MLB could do to spice up the All-Star Game, how Jim Nantz's cameo at the U.S. Open came about and what restrictions CBS put on the appearance, what movie made him cry on his flight back to the U.S. from London, why the "Gary Love Tape" is the greatest thing in Howard Stern Show history, whether he believes Brooks Koepka's claim that he's never had a hot beverage and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

3. Just a reminder that this is the same person who went on ESPN after LeBron James wrote a first-person story to announce he was leaving the Heat to re-join the Cavaliers to "confirm" the news.

4. When I last left you fine people on Wednesday, Traina Thoughts was celebrating the 30th anniversary of Seinfeld's debut. Jerry celebrated the occasion by taking in Friday's Phillies-Mets game (It was "Seinfeld Night at Citi Field") and making a hilarious appearance in the SNY booth.

5. Dustin Rhodes's dog is an absolute monster.

6. Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was the victim of a fake tweet over the weekend, but all he cared about was having his golf game interrupted.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: The first-ever "King of the Ring" took place on this date in 1985. If you grew up a big WWF fan in the '80s, you will love this promo, voiced by the great Howard Finkel.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: There is a sports drought over the next few days, so please hit me up via email (Jimmy_Traina@simail.com) or Twitter if you see anything I should cover in Traina Thoughts this week.

