Traina Thoughts: Twitter Had So Many Thoughts About Odell Beckham's ESPYs Outfit

Twitter had many thoughts on Odell Beckham's ESPYs Prada outfit.

By Jimmy Traina
July 11, 2019

1. Odell Beckham is one of the most fashionable athletes in sports. The Browns receiver never plays it safe and always manages to stand out.

He definitely stood out Wednesday night at the ESPYs, but it was mostly because people were confused about what he was wearing. "Jansport Backpack" seemed to be the most popular opinion on Twitter, but there were many other suggestions and jokes as well.














2. We're basically at the point where there isn't anything MLB or FOX can do to make the All-Star Game relevant.

3. The U.S. women's soccer team has Fox News whipped into a frenzy.

4. His record was 3-36-1.

5. We will be getting more James Holzhauer on Jeopardy!

6. The issue of reporting on NBA free agency and separating reporting from opining was a huge topic on a brand new SI Media Podcast with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. The NBA senior writer talked to me about her process and how she goes about getting scoops. Shelburne also revealed that Kawhi Leonard's camp was unhappy with her, so it made it harder for her to get information on where he'd sign. Other topics on the podcast include how careful reporters need to be about sourcing, why there was so much wrong information about Leonard’s future, how the Paul George trade to the Clippers stayed quiet, issues Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have in New York, people wanting to see LeBron James’s demise, Ronda Rousey’s WWE future, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This Sopranos scene was discussed in the SI.com office this morning, so I'm bringing it to Traina Thoughts. I say it's the third-best Paulie-Christopher scene behind anything from Pine Barrens and Christopher's intervention.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: The first NFL game of the season takes place eight weeks from tonight.

