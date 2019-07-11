1. Odell Beckham is one of the most fashionable athletes in sports. The Browns receiver never plays it safe and always manages to stand out.

He definitely stood out Wednesday night at the ESPYs, but it was mostly because people were confused about what he was wearing. "Jansport Backpack" seemed to be the most popular opinion on Twitter, but there were many other suggestions and jokes as well.

Odell out here looking like a backpack bruh 😂 #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/iMt14itGvI — David aka Thrizzle (@blkmamba247) July 11, 2019

he looks like a jansport backpack pic.twitter.com/PGdhDICnqc — Komal Hemani (@KomalHemani) July 11, 2019

Everyone: What’s Odell wearing?



Me: wow that could fit so many snacks! pic.twitter.com/sq9RsD4AOq — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) July 11, 2019

Odell could sneak three pounds of candy into the movie theater with that shirt. Not a bad idea. pic.twitter.com/QOvVnQ0N03 — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) July 11, 2019

Not much into sports, to be honest. That being said, is it just me, or is Odell Beckham Jr. wearing the employee uniform of someone who works behind the counter of a hardware store? pic.twitter.com/MoaPTTBdUR — Bleejay (@thatass_on_twit) July 11, 2019

Odell Beckham, now available as a Jansport backpack. pic.twitter.com/E3HykBTmN6 — Anna Celia Gallegos (@anna_gallegos) July 11, 2019

Odell Beckham jr kickin ESPY’s off wearing corduroy cruise ship life jacket. pic.twitter.com/v3RiGWLizJ — Mr Hokie (@MrHokie) July 11, 2019

Odell looking like he’s about to go fly fishing. (Still love you, OBJ.) pic.twitter.com/MPSr8FXky4 — Dan Girolamo (@Danny_Giro) July 11, 2019

Why does Odell look like he stole the cover they put on you at the dentist before the X-rays? https://t.co/7IBoMKsCfH — Matt Raby (@matt_raby2016) July 11, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. looking like a girl scout troop leader tonight: pic.twitter.com/Ek78I4xADU — Jared Christopher (@JaredLChris) July 11, 2019

Why is Odell Beckham wearing a BabyBjorn? 👶🏽 #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/y3x6OTA0Ss — Heather Lloyd (@TheBlueMare) July 11, 2019

why odell dressed like dw pic.twitter.com/fuDmB7aUl0 — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) July 11, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. decided to dress up like an NFL photographer for the ESPYs? pic.twitter.com/CBkTviN594 — Jordan Dajani (@JDajani247) July 11, 2019

2. We're basically at the point where there isn't anything MLB or FOX can do to make the All-Star Game relevant.

In 1988, the All-Star Game got a 20.2 rating



Last night, it got a 5.2, the least watched in the 52 years in which Nielsen has been keeping track, and a 75% drop in 30 years



What was once a premiere event is now getting beat out by cheap reality shows. — John Boruk (@johnborukNBCS) July 10, 2019

3. The U.S. women's soccer team has Fox News whipped into a frenzy.

"Fox News meltdown over Megan Rapinoe and USWNT." https://t.co/8DpfRO5Xg0 — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) July 11, 2019

4. His record was 3-36-1.

"I think during those times [it was] probably some of the best coaching I did contrary to what people think." - former #Browns coach Hue Jackson to @NickWilsonWFNZ & @JoshParcell on our sister https://t.co/SZ1DsNQdTZ station @WFNZ in Charlotte, NC on his time in Cleveland. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 10, 2019

5. We will be getting more James Holzhauer on Jeopardy!

That’s right – James Holzhauer is coming back! Here are the contestants returning for the #TournamentOfChampions this fall.



Click for more info: https://t.co/k4GedcLhCP pic.twitter.com/2m5yCw1zay — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 10, 2019

6. The issue of reporting on NBA free agency and separating reporting from opining was a huge topic on a brand new SI Media Podcast with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. The NBA senior writer talked to me about her process and how she goes about getting scoops. Shelburne also revealed that Kawhi Leonard's camp was unhappy with her, so it made it harder for her to get information on where he'd sign. Other topics on the podcast include how careful reporters need to be about sourcing, why there was so much wrong information about Leonard’s future, how the Paul George trade to the Clippers stayed quiet, issues Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will have in New York, people wanting to see LeBron James’s demise, Ronda Rousey’s WWE future, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: This Sopranos scene was discussed in the SI.com office this morning, so I'm bringing it to Traina Thoughts. I say it's the third-best Paulie-Christopher scene behind anything from Pine Barrens and Christopher's intervention.

IN CLOSING: The first NFL game of the season takes place eight weeks from tonight.