Monday’s Hot Clicks: Devils Mascot Destroys Window at Kid’s Birthday Party

That’s what you get for bringing the devil to a birthday party.

By Dan Gartland
July 15, 2019

Those windows aren’t made of plexiglass

One New Jersey kid had a birthday party he’ll never forget, thanks to the antics of the Devils’ mascot.

The mascot (creatively named “NJ Devil”) participated in the usual activities for a small child’s party and had the bright idea to add a little slapstick comedy by running into a plate glass window.

This angle captures the sheer shock on the faces of all the kids when NJ’s body check went horribly awry.

Despite the destruction, the birthday boy’s dad said the party was a hit.

Booking NJ Devil for your kid’s birthday party costs $250 for a 30-minute appearance and includes perks like a gift bag for the birthday kid and autographs for attendees. The Devils’ website doesn’t say anything about glass repair, though.

The best of SI

Novak Djokovic’s win over Roger Federer at Wimbledon was an instant classic. ... Is DeMarcus Cousins still good enough to be a valuable contributor for the Lakers? ... Former MLB pitchers Jim and Gaylord Perry have a funny little connection to the moon landing.

Around the sports world

A French soccer player (Pamela Anderson’s ex-fiancé) was suspended for lying to his team about slime-wrestling on a game show while injured. ... A chess grandmaster admitted to cheating with his phone on the toilet during a tournament. ... Good for Ryan Leaf, who was hired by ESPN as a college football analyst. ... An Italian cyclist had his lung punctured by an enormous piece of the wooden track.

Bryce has a CANNON

Foul balls are no joke

Got hit with a foul ball tonight and it left an imprint of the stitches on the side of my head. from r/baseball

So this is a thing you can do now

Just briliant camera work

Steph can’t dunk in golf shoes

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the new most electric player in baseball

Russ approves

Six men in the outfield!

Just have him play from the bench

You should get to go to second for this

We’ve all been there

Country strong

At the death!

The Arabic call is even better.

Not sports

Cannabis plants were found growing in a flowerbed outside the Vermont capitol building. ... Christoph Waltz is reportedly playing the villain in an upcoming James Bond film. ... The photos of Manhattan during Saturday night’s big blackout are incredible.

Every day is a new adventure in Florida

France’s hoverboard soldiers are going to take over the world

Thank god no one was hurt

The spin-off we definitely need

A good song

