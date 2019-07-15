Those windows aren’t made of plexiglass

One New Jersey kid had a birthday party he’ll never forget, thanks to the antics of the Devils’ mascot.

The mascot (creatively named “NJ Devil”) participated in the usual activities for a small child’s party and had the bright idea to add a little slapstick comedy by running into a plate glass window.

My son’s birthday ended with a bang! We are so ready for this season thanks NJ Devil for coming to the birthday party. pic.twitter.com/cBtndy6UEC — Lawrence Chiu (@aznpimpmaster) July 14, 2019

This angle captures the sheer shock on the faces of all the kids when NJ’s body check went horribly awry.

Despite the destruction, the birthday boy’s dad said the party was a hit.

NJ was great it was accident my son really did have a great bday still. Sorry that a parent posted the video with explaining. Thanks NJDevil. — Lawrence Chiu (@aznpimpmaster) July 14, 2019

Booking NJ Devil for your kid’s birthday party costs $250 for a 30-minute appearance and includes perks like a gift bag for the birthday kid and autographs for attendees. The Devils’ website doesn’t say anything about glass repair, though.

The best of SI

Novak Djokovic’s win over Roger Federer at Wimbledon was an instant classic. ... Is DeMarcus Cousins still good enough to be a valuable contributor for the Lakers? ... Former MLB pitchers Jim and Gaylord Perry have a funny little connection to the moon landing.

Around the sports world

A French soccer player (Pamela Anderson’s ex-fiancé) was suspended for lying to his team about slime-wrestling on a game show while injured. ... A chess grandmaster admitted to cheating with his phone on the toilet during a tournament. ... Good for Ryan Leaf, who was hired by ESPN as a college football analyst. ... An Italian cyclist had his lung punctured by an enormous piece of the wooden track.

Bryce has a CANNON

Foul balls are no joke

So this is a thing you can do now

For the first time in baseball history a player stole first base thanks to the Atlantic League-MLB partnership rule changes! @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/yj4FkcZg6O — SoMD Blue Crabs (@BlueCrabs) July 14, 2019

Just briliant camera work

Tennis player at Wimbledon gets hit in groin



Director: CUT TO WOODY HARRELSON

pic.twitter.com/o2zWLNRGer — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 13, 2019

Steph can’t dunk in golf shoes

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the new most electric player in baseball

Russ approves

So, there was a Kevin Durant joke at Russell Westbrook's comedy show in Tulsa last night, and @russwest44 seemed to approve. Comedian Lance Woods with the @KDTrey5 punchline. You can see Russ laughing at the end of the video. The #NBA is fun. #Thunder #Rockets #Nets pic.twitter.com/qjBFERzY9u — Nathan Thompson (@NathanDThompson) July 12, 2019

Six men in the outfield!

Just have him play from the bench

Zion Williamson, sitting on the Pelicans’ bench, swished a three... pic.twitter.com/ToqXQ9N1iC — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) July 14, 2019

You should get to go to second for this

We’ve all been there

Country strong

So Hunter Hearn wears leather roping gloves as batting gloves ... He said he’ll keep wearing them until an umpire says he can’t ... He said they don’t wear out nearly as fast as regular batting gloves and roping gloves are a fraction of the cost of baseball batting gloves pic.twitter.com/Fb8h0QiC2n — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) July 11, 2019

At the death!

🇩🇿MIRACULOUS MAHREZ 🇩🇿



With just seconds left in stoppage time the Algeria talisman bangs in a free kick to send #LesVerts past Nigeria 2-1 and into the #TotalAFCON2019 Final. pic.twitter.com/0HXwagW1j5 — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 14, 2019

The Arabic call is even better.

Not sports

Cannabis plants were found growing in a flowerbed outside the Vermont capitol building. ... Christoph Waltz is reportedly playing the villain in an upcoming James Bond film. ... The photos of Manhattan during Saturday night’s big blackout are incredible.

Every day is a new adventure in Florida

CRAB INVASION! The Florida man went outside and saw hundreds of crabs climbing all over his screens and in his yard. 🦀🦀🦀 STORY: https://t.co/0VB1jotmlC pic.twitter.com/3360nxTP65 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) July 12, 2019

France’s hoverboard soldiers are going to take over the world

🇫🇷 #14Juillet L'arrivée du Flyboard pour ouvrir le défilé pic.twitter.com/RXfHQAO2ay — Le 20Heures France2 (@20hFrance2) July 14, 2019

Thank god no one was hurt

🎥 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Whoa!! Surveillance video captures the moment a massive explosion reduced a @kfc restaurant to rubble in North Carolina. https://t.co/EMoca3p8o0 pic.twitter.com/JtAI4TCq4U — WXII 12 News (@WXII) July 12, 2019

The spin-off we definitely need

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.