Monday’s Hot Clicks: Very Chill Fan Waltzes Up to Home Plate During Pirates Game

Justin Berl/Getty Images

It looks like he just wanted a handshake. 

By Dan Gartland
July 22, 2019

This man has reinvented streaking

When a fan runs on the field, he’s guaranteed to get tackled by a security guard harder than a linebacker hits a running back. But what if he just takes an easy Sunday stroll across the diamond instead. 

One man at Sunday’s Phillies-Pirates game in Pittsburgh leisurely ambled toward home plate in the top of sixth inning, with the apparent goal of shaking Phillies utilityman Brad Miller’s hand. Miller backed away slowly as if the man was a leper, but at least the man was taken into custody just as peacefully as he entered the playing surface.

A couple of local photographers captured some great shots of the unidentified man’s saunter. 

The man was identified only as a 24-year-old from Central Pennsylvania. Cops say he told them he was dared to do it by a friend, according to WPXI. The friend better have paid his bail. 

Is that who I think it is?

Yes, that’s Shaq getting down in the front row at an EDM festival in Belgium. Everyone hates the tall guy in front of them at a standing-room concert and there’s no one worse to be stuck behind than the Big Diesel. 

Shaq wasn’t just there as a fan, though. He also performed a set as DJ Diesel. 

The best of SI

Shane Lowry’s British Open win was a massive moment for all of Ireland. ... Manny Pacquiao has a chance to leave boxing on top. ... The “Horns Down” gesture is already causing trouble in college football this year

Around the sports world

Audi’s sponsorship deal with Barcelona has expired so all the players have been given three weeks to return their free cars. ... Brooks Koepka got paired with the dreadfully slow J.B. Holmes for the final round of The Open and hated every second of it. ... LSU just unveiled its ridiculous new football locker room, which includes sleeping quarters for every player

Brandy Halladay’s Hall of Fame speech is definitely worth watching

God bless Irish people

Just spectacular commentary from a fan in the stands during a shocking loss to a semi-pro team

Keith Hernandez calls ’em like he sees ’em

Which is harder to do?

You know you’re fast when you can fall down and still score

How long has MLB been using frisbees?

OUCH!

FIGHT!

Unreal defense

View this post on Instagram

Gloves are way overrated. #MiLB

A post shared by Minor League Baseball (@milb) on

If you can catch a brick, you can catch a ball

I have to admit this is pretty funny

Not sports

Marvel announced more movie plans than I can summarize in one line here. ... A former NASA intern who took some unwanted moon landing tapes sold them at auction for $1.82 million. ... Airlines are in a race to make their safety videos more and more involved

That’s too hot

Those are supposed to be shrimp?

Well that’s unfortunate

I can’t believe this is real

What a town!

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

