This man has reinvented streaking

When a fan runs on the field, he’s guaranteed to get tackled by a security guard harder than a linebacker hits a running back. But what if he just takes an easy Sunday stroll across the diamond instead.

One man at Sunday’s Phillies-Pirates game in Pittsburgh leisurely ambled toward home plate in the top of sixth inning, with the apparent goal of shaking Phillies utilityman Brad Miller’s hand. Miller backed away slowly as if the man was a leper, but at least the man was taken into custody just as peacefully as he entered the playing surface.

Dude just walked on the field and tried to shake Brad Miller’s hand. Cuffed in the Phillies dugout and taken away: pic.twitter.com/l3AcBxiSLw — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) July 21, 2019

A couple of local photographers captured some great shots of the unidentified man’s saunter.

And folks, this is how you end up spending the rest of the afternoon in jail..... pic.twitter.com/GfqmrD8Evp — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) July 21, 2019

This fan just wanted a handshake and a selfie and Brad Miller was just backing up like “naw, fam, I’m good.” Rumor is he just wanted to say “hi” to @bryceharper3. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DKPS #Pirates #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/v0m8zDZ7iv — Matt Sunday (@mattsunday) July 21, 2019

The man was identified only as a 24-year-old from Central Pennsylvania. Cops say he told them he was dared to do it by a friend, according to WPXI. The friend better have paid his bail.

Is that who I think it is?

Yes, that’s Shaq getting down in the front row at an EDM festival in Belgium. Everyone hates the tall guy in front of them at a standing-room concert and there’s no one worse to be stuck behind than the Big Diesel.

Shaq wasn’t just there as a fan, though. He also performed a set as DJ Diesel.

Brandy Halladay’s Hall of Fame speech is definitely worth watching

God bless Irish people

Take just over a minute out of your day to watch this pic.twitter.com/qWOyXh9LlP — John (@19jhodgkiss) July 18, 2019

Just spectacular commentary from a fan in the stands during a shocking loss to a semi-pro team.

Keith Hernandez calls ’em like he sees ’em

Keith: “Those 2 gentleman don’t have a chance” pic.twitter.com/DYzyzCDM6f — Mets Citi (@metsciti) July 20, 2019

Which is harder to do?

That bat has a family! pic.twitter.com/36pJU3RRL3 — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2019

Perhaps the greatest moment in major championship history pic.twitter.com/UNSmL4NzjS — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) July 21, 2019

You know you’re fast when you can fall down and still score

Two slides are better than one 😇#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/VLkgwKYuTC — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 22, 2019

How long has MLB been using frisbees?

OUCH!

This is an incredible shot.

And talk about avoiding disaster.

pic.twitter.com/hXTZgcb66z — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) July 20, 2019

FIGHT!

A bit of a chaotic scene last night in game 1 of the OLA Sr. B semi final lacrosse series between the Owen Sound North Stars and the Six Nations Rivermen



...the Rivermen might have to call up a few players to finish this series pic.twitter.com/gYUW0UvAR9 — Scott Arnold (@ScottArnold12) July 21, 2019

Unreal defense

If you can catch a brick, you can catch a ball

I have to admit this is pretty funny

Dig the new suit Mrs. Wheeler pic.twitter.com/6ZDzqzp4Ef — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) July 20, 2019

Not sports

Marvel announced more movie plans than I can summarize in one line here. ... A former NASA intern who took some unwanted moon landing tapes sold them at auction for $1.82 million. ... Airlines are in a race to make their safety videos more and more involved.

That’s too hot

If you are wondering if it's going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot. We will keep you posted with the progress. Stay cool! #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/cXZgdRIgcK — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

And after nearly 8 hours in the sun, the outside of the biscuit is actually edible. The middle is still pretty doughy though. The max temp on the pan was 185! Also we made festive biscuit hats 😂 Stay cool out there. #HeatSafety #LookBeforeYouLock pic.twitter.com/ptWP2jksrU — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

Those are supposed to be shrimp?

This is one of the worst things I've ever seen so now you have to look at it too pic.twitter.com/jfZ2A8n0dJ — matt (@MattsBestTweets) July 19, 2019

Well that’s unfortunate

The B.C. RCMP are giving a press conference on the two people murdered on the Alaska Highway, and they have the cat ear filter on. pic.twitter.com/j8GvkvKA4u — Tyler Dawson (@tylerrdawson) July 19, 2019

I can’t believe this is real

The eruption creates a phoenix on the side of Mount Etna,Italy

Credit Davide Basile pic.twitter.com/VOwZNvwchm — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) July 21, 2019

What a town!

A good song

